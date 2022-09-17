Nifty 150: Kesler reaches impressive milestone with Lourdes' victory against Pine Island

(This story will be updated with quotes from coaches and players later tonight.)

ROCHESTER — When Mike Kesler earned his first win as Rochester Lourdes’ head football coach, most of the players on this year’s team weren’t yet born.

Eighteen years later, Kesler’s current group helped him reach an impressive coaching milestone in convincing fashion on Friday night.

Quarterback Adam Sellner ran for two touchdowns, while the Eagles defense forced two turnovers and allowed just 106 total yards in a dominant 34-0 Southeast District victory against Pine Island at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The win is the 150th for Kesler as Lourdes’ head coach, a number that includes 10 section championships and four state championships, in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current crop of Lourdes football players would like to keep pushing Kesler’s win total toward the 160 mark. They’re off to a 2-1 start this season, the lone loss coming in Week 1, 35-14 against defending Class AA state champion and current No. 1-ranked Chatfield. Since then, Lourdes has outscored its two opponents by a combined score of 58-7 and has allowed a total of 306 yards in those games.

Friday, the Eagles’ defense was the story. It sacked Panthers quarterback Garrett Sperber four times — two by defensive lineman Will Roth on back-to-back plays — intercepted him once and recovered one Pine Island fumble.

That stout defense led to outstanding field position for the Eagles’ offense. After the first quarter, Lourdes started seven of its final eight drives in Pine Island territory.

Rochester Lourdes football coach Mike Kesler, right, hugs his wife Jess after Lourdes defeated Pine Island 34-0 on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. The victory is the 150th for Kesler as Lourdes' head coach. Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

In addition to Sellner’s two TDs, freshman running back Caleb Akinbolu (12 carries, 75 yards) ran for one, as did fullbacks Eli Haight and Ed Lovely.

Lourdes (2-1 overall) plays at La Crescent-Hokah next Friday. Pine Island, which was led by Sam Knox’s 90 rushing yards on 19 carries, dropped to 0-3. The Panthers host Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday.