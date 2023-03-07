99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

No. 1 Lake City survives against No. 8 Lourdes in Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal play

Lake City, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, had four players score in double figures to rally past Lourdes 60-49 on Monday.

Lake City, Lourdes Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Lourdes’ Aidan Jahns (3) battles for the ball with Hunter Lorenson, left, of Lake City during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Top-seeded Lake City rallied to win the contest 60-49 over No. 8 Lourdes.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 06, 2023 10:35 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — It wasn't easy but top-seeded Lake City was able to advance in the Section 1AA boys basketball tournament on Monday.

No. 8 Lourdes gave the Tigers all they could handle in the contest. Lake City (25-1), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, had to rally from a 26-23 deficit at the half to post a 60-49 victory in section quarterfinal play.

“You’ve got to get in tournament mode,” Lake City coach Greg Berge said. “This game is always the hardest to win.”

Lake City had a bye in the first round while the Eagles defeated No. 9 Pine Island to reach play at the Mayo Civic Center.

“They had a great first-round game against Pine Island and they played well tonight,” Berge said. “Our guys just made a few plays in the second half to pull away.”

Lake City had great balance in the game as Jaden Shones scored 14 points, Hunter Lorenson and Ryan Heise had 13 each and Keegan Ryan chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“It really is pick your poison,” Lourdes coach Eric Larson said of Lake City’s depth. “They’re all very, very good players. They could be the best player on a different team. But we did what we could.”

Lake City held a narrow 48-46 lead with five minutes to play before the Tigers closed the game on a 12-3 run.

“I think we just settled down a little bit,” Berge said. “I think we got the ball a little bit more inside. We moved the ball around, got some better shots and got some stops when we needed to.”

Lourdes, which closes 11-17, had lost to Lake City 65-62 and 61-40 during the regular season in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Parker Dunham scored seven of his 12 points in the first half to help the Eagles take the lead. David Scully had nine of his 12 points in the second half.

“I don’t think I’ve been more proud of a team with how they competed and conducted themselves and how hard they played,” Larson said.

Lake City will face No. 4 Cannon Falls in the section semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Lake City 60, Lourdes 49
No. 8 LOURDES (49)
Aidan Jahns 5 R; Dillung Kullang 10 P, 6 R; Kevin Adeng-Kur 7 P, 4 R; Adam Sellner 12 P, 1 3-PT; David Scully 8 P, 8 R; Parker Dunham 12 P.
No. 1 LAKE CITY (60)
Hunter Lorenson 13 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Lee Siewert 2 P; Keegan Ryan 12 P, 10 R; Jack Meincke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 14 P; Rylee Fick 2 P; Ryan Heise 13 P, 7 R.
Halftime: LOUR 26, LC 23.
Free throws: LOUR 14-22, LC 19-24.
Three-point goals: LOUR 1, LC 3. Field goals: LOUR 17-47, LC 19-49. Rebounds: LOUR 31, LC 35.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
