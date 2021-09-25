No. 1 Mankato West dominates Century

Mankato West is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAAA and the Scarlets' football ability was on full display on Friday night at Century.

The Scarlets were dominating on both sides of the ball and rolled to a 49-0 victory over winless Century in Big Southeast District action.

Mankato West (4-0) scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions and relied on the 1-2 punch of quarterback Zander Dittenbender and running back Walker Britz.

The Scarlets, who controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, were also dominate on defense. West held Century to just 52 yards, and just one yard in the second half.

Century managed to run just 11 plays in the second half. West led 28-0 at the half and then scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to force running time in the fourth quarter.

Century did stop West for the only time in the game in the fourth quarter. But the host Panthers fumbled the punt and the Scarlets recovered and then ran out the clock, preventing Century from running a single offensive play in the fourth quarter.

Dittenbender threw three touchdown passes and ran for another short score. He was 8-for-13 passing for 112 yards.

Britz started both halves with long TD runs to set the tone. He raced virtually untouched on West's first offensive play for a 42-yard touchdown run. He had a 60-yard TD run on West's second play of the third quarter. Britz added a 46-yard scoring run later in the third quarter. He finished with a whooping 205 yards on just 16 carries, including 106 yards on three carries in the second half.

While West (4-0) was rolling up 396 yards of offense, the Scarlets defense didn't give Century any room to run. West stuffed the Century ground game, allowing 11 yards on 25 carries.

Century quarterback Matt Haun was 4-for-10 passing for 41 yards.

West kicker Drew Smoot also displayed his booming left foot. His long kickoffs kept Century at Bay and the Panthers best starting drive was their own 20. Century never did reach West territory.

Century is now 0-4, but the Panthers have probably played the toughest stretch of their schedule. Century is on the road next Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Austin.

Mankato West 49, Century 0

Mankato West 14-14-21-0 — 49

Century 0-0-0-0 — 0

First quarter

MW — Walker Britz 42 run (Drew Smook kick), 9:27.

MW — Mekhi Collins 26 pass from Zander Dittbenner (Smook kick), 3:38.

Second quarter

MW — Dittbenner 1 run (Smook kick), 6:06.

MW — Ethan Johnston 17 pass from Dittbenner (Smook kick), 1:16.

Third quarter

MW — Britz 60 run (Smook kick), 11:08.

MW — Collins 4 pass from Dittbenner (Smook kick), 4:44.

MW — Britz 46 run (Smook kick), 2:59.

TEAM STATISTICS

MW Cent



First downs 14 4

Total net yards 396 52

Rushes-yards 35-284 25-11

Passing yards 112 41

Pass att.-comp.-int. 8-13-0 4-10-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Punts-Ave. 1-28.0 7-31.6

Penalties-yards 5-45 4-42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mankato West —Walker Britz 16-205, Zander Dittbenner 8-37, Ben Harpestead 6-22, Brady Koberoski 3-10, Ryan Haley 1-5, Ethan Johnston 1-5. Century — Cole Ebling 7-11, Matt Haun 16-3, Zach Herber 2-(-3).

Passing

Mankato West — Zander Dittbenner, 8-13, 112 yards, 3 TDs. Century — Matt Haun 4-10, 41 yards.

Receiving

Mankato West — Mekhi Collins 4-66, Ethan Johnston 2-30, Walker Britz 1-10, Brady Haugum 1-10. Century — Jacob Wills 3-27, Damian Gerads 1-14.

Century QB Matt Haun hits Damian Gerads for a 1st down. Century was limited to 52 total yards in Friday's 49-0 loss to Mankato West, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA. pic.twitter.com/jgpE8l4IWw — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) September 25, 2021