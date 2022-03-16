No. 1-ranked teams in state playing in Section 1A and 1AA title games

Section 1A, No. 1 Hayfield (28-2) vs. No. 3 Goodhue (23-6), 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Arena

This could be a game that has a great bearing at the state level as well. Hayfield, the defending Class A state champion, is ranked No. 1 in QRF in the state for the class and Goodhue is No. 4.

“Both of these teams have what it takes to win it all, but only one of them can get there (to state),” Hayfield coach Chris Pack said.

“Section One has traditionally done really well,” Goodhue coach Matt Halverson added. “Whoever makes it out of the section, whether it’s Goodhue or Hayfield, they’re going to have an opportunity to do pretty well in the state tournament.”

Pack said the Vikings have to stay focused and patient on defense. Goodhue has a good inside-outside game with 6-foot-4 Dayne Wojcik being a force in the middle.

“Just being disciplined and not giving up any easy baskets (is important),” Pack said. “Because they’ll take a minute or two off (the clock) if need be and have long possessions. And a lot of times when they do that the defense breaks down and they get a layup or an open three.”

Goodhue will have to brace for Hayfield’s long-range shooting. The Vikings have set a school record for triples made this season and Ethan Pack (93), Isaac Matti (84) and Kobe Foster (54) have combined for a whopping 231.

“I think the biggest thing is offensively they’re just really hard to guard,” Halverson said. “... When you get to this point of the year, you’re playing against really good teams that aren’t one-headed monsters or two-headed monsters. You just run into well-balanced teams.”

Hayfield: Isaac Matti 21.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.6 apg; Ethan Pack 15.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg; Easton Fritcher 13.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.3 spg; Zander Jacobson 8.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg, Kobe Foster 6.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2,7 apg, 3.0 spg. Team: Score 70.0 ppg., allow 49.3; has won three straight games.

Goodhue: Will Opsahl 14.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.8 spg; Dayne Wojcik 15.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.0 spg; Adam Poncelet 10.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.4 spg; Justin Buck 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg; Gavin Schafer 2.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg. Team: Score 58.3 ppg., allow 45.8; has won 10 straight games.

Section 1AA, No. 1 Caledonia (26-1) vs. No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (28-1), 8 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Arena

Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, has handed P-E-M its lone loss this season. In that meeting, P-E-M got off to a strong start and the Warriors then took a five-point lead at the half. But the second half, P-E-M could not handle the Warriors’ defensive pressure and Caledonia went on to win 71-43.

“We just didn’t play well in the second half and didn’t do a good job of handling their pressure,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said.

Herber said the Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in the state, are playing “much better as a team now” and have excelled on defense in the half-court game. P-E-M’s ability to handle defensive pressure will be a big factor again this time. It had 31 turnovers in the first meeting, but are averaging just 8.5 per game this season.

“I think if we can supply some defensive pressure, that’s probably going to be our key,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “Us being a little undersized, we have to get the defensive rebounds also.”

The Warriors have a number of players in the 6-3 to 6-4 range, but will have to deal with 6-6 P-E-M junior Aeron Stevens.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Herber said.

Caledonia is the defending section champion and placed second in the state in Class AA a year ago, even though Eli King missed the season with a knee injury.

“It’s a new group, a new year, but the goal is always the same,” Brad King said. “We’re going to try and win our section first.”

Caledonia: Eli King 19.9 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg, 4 spg; Jackson Koepke 17 ppg, 5 rpg; Ja’Shone Simpson 13 ppg, 4 rpg; Thane Meiners 8 ppg, 4 rpg, Chris Pieper 8 ppg, 4.2 rpg. Team: Score 75.0 ppg., allow 54.9; has won nine straight games.

P-E-M: Kaiden Peters 17.3 ppg, 6 rpg; Aeron Stevens 16.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg; Peyton Schumacher 13.5 ppg, 5.1 apg, 2.5 spg; Connor McGuire 8.4 ppg, 3 rpg; John Evers 3.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg. Team: Score 68.7 ppg., allow 45.4; has won 14 straight games.