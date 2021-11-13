SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
No. 1 Southwest Christian too much for Bombers in fifth-place match

The Cannon Falls volleyball team saw its season end with a loss to No. 1-ranked Southwest Christian Academy in the fifth-place state-tournament match on Saturday.

Cannon Falls Bombers logo
Cannon Falls Bombers
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 13, 2021 12:28 PM
ST. PAUL — This sure wasn’t where Cannon Falls and Southwest Christian Academy figured to meet each in the Class AA state volleyball tournament, in Saturday’s fifth-place match.

But that was the result of both being upset in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Southwest Christian entered as the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Cannon Falls as its No. 2.

After both picked up wins in Friday’s consolation semifinals, Southwest Christian showed off all of its power in beating the Bombers 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 in the fifth-place match at Xcel Energy Center.

The Stars were overwhelming at the net against, with 53 kills. The Bombers totaled 30.

Cannon Falls had just one player hit double figures in kills in the three-set match, All-State middle hitter Madison Burr with 10.

All-State setter Jaci Winchell finished with 27 assists and eight digs.

Southwest Christian’s Estelle Haugen was outstanding, the outside hitter totaling 18 kills and 12 digs.

Cannon Falls, which was playing in its first state volleyball tournament and will graduate seven seniors, finished its season 28-7. Southwest Christian ended 31-4.

Southwest Christian 3, Cannon Falls 0

Cannon Falls#18#19#16
Southwest Christian#25#25#25
Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell 1 kill, 27 assists, 8 digs; Halle Hustad 9 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Bree Robinson 10 digs; Lauren Johnson 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Kyra Schoenfelder 4 digs, 1 ace; Madison Burr 10 kills, 4 digs; Elle Lind 2 blocks; Karsyn Winchell 2 kills, 6 digs.
Southwest Christian: Jayda Bredenberg 2 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs; Mehlayna Straub 11 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Callie Coughlin 4 kills, 6 digs; Luca Bredenberg 8 digs; Ella McIntosh 2 kills, 40 assists, 7 digs; Estelle Haugen 18 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Paige Lemkull 6 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 ace; Annika Veurink 10 kills.

