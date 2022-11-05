No. 1 Spring Grove tosses aside Lanesboro to capture Section 1, 9-Man championship

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

DODGE CENTER — It might have been a chilly night, but the Spring Grove passing game was red hot on Friday in the Section 1, 9-Man championship football game.

Elijah Solum, Spring Grove's junior quarterback, passed for 271 yards and he also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the top-seeded Lions roared past No. 2 Lanesboro 35-0 to claim the Section 1 championship.

"It's the best feeling I've ever had in my life," Spring Grove senior wide receiver/defensive back Tysen Grinde said.

Grinde caught nine passes for 172 yards and a touchdown for the Lions. Solum completed 14 of his 23 passes. He also rushed for 120 yards, including a 67-yard TD run on the fourth play of the game.

Hunter Holland rushed for 90 yards and a TD for Spring Grove. The Lions racked up 485 yards of offense.

Spring Grove (11-0), ranked No. 3 in the state, had beaten Lanesboro 28-6 when the two teams met during the final game of the regular season. This time the Burros (9-2), ranked No. 7 in the state, were unable to score and they were held to just 150 total yards.

“I think anytime you put up a zero on defense, you have to be pretty pleased with that,” Spring Grove coach Kody Moore said. “Lanesboro's such a quality team, to be able to do that in the section final, I think that was the most impressive start.”

Spring Grove will play in the 9-Man state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Macalester College in St. Paul. The Section 1 winner has won seven of the past eight 9-Man state titles, including Spring Grove claiming championships in 2017 and ‘18.

Spring Grove 35, Lanesboro 0

Lanesboro 0-0-0-0 — 0

Spring Grove 14-14-0-7 — 35

First quarter

SG — Elijah Solum 67 run (Caleb Griffin kick), 10:17.

SG — Solum 1 run (Griffin kick), 1:03.

Second quarter

SG — Griffin 35 pass from Solum 1 (kick blocked), 4:43.

SG — Hunter Holland 4 run (Griffin pass from Solum), 0:05.

Fourth quarter

SG — Grinde 20 pass from Solum (Griffin kick), 7:11.

TEAM TOTALS

L — SG

First Downs 9 —19

Total net yards 150 — 485

Rushes-yards 38-141 —33214

Passing yards 9 — 271

Comp.-att.-int. 2-6-0 — 14-23-0

Fumbles-lost 4-2— 0-0

Penalties-yds. 8-55 — 3-40

Punts-avg. 5-35.0 — 1-23.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Lanesboro: Orion Sass 14-77, Mason Howard 17-38, Hayden Lawstuen 6-21, Will Harvey 1-5. Spring Grove: Elijah Solum 13-120, Hunter Holland 18-90, Caleb Griffin 1-2, Tysen Grinde 1-2.

PASSING

Lanesboro: Mason Howard 2 completions, 6 attempts, 0 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, 9 yards. Spring Grove: Elijah Solum 14-23-0-2, 271 yards.

RECEIVING

Lanesboro: Luke Ruen 1-7, Kaden Stettler 1-2. Spring Grove: Tysen Grinde 9-172, Caleb Griffin 2-59, Jaxon Strinmoen 2-26, Ethan Couch 1-13, Hunter Holland 1-1.

