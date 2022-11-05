SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
No. 1 Spring Grove tosses aside Lanesboro to capture Section 1, 9-Man championship

Top-seeded Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Lanesboro for the second time this season with the Section 1 championship on the line to earn a berth in the 9-Man state tournament.

Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (2) runs for a 67-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game during the Section 1, 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center. Solum passed for 271 yards and ran for 120 more as Spring Grove won the section title with a 35-0 victory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 04, 2022 10:16 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

DODGE CENTER — It might have been a chilly night, but the Spring Grove passing game was red hot on Friday in the Section 1, 9-Man championship football game.

Elijah Solum, Spring Grove's junior quarterback, passed for 271 yards and he also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the top-seeded Lions roared past No. 2 Lanesboro 35-0 to claim the Section 1 championship.

"It's the best feeling I've ever had in my life," Spring Grove senior wide receiver/defensive back Tysen Grinde said.

Grinde caught nine passes for 172 yards and a touchdown for the Lions. Solum completed 14 of his 23 passes. He also rushed for 120 yards, including a 67-yard TD run on the fourth play of the game.

Hunter Holland rushed for 90 yards and a TD for Spring Grove. The Lions racked up 485 yards of offense.

Spring Grove (11-0), ranked No. 3 in the state, had beaten Lanesboro 28-6 when the two teams met during the final game of the regular season. This time the Burros (9-2), ranked No. 7 in the state, were unable to score and they were held to just 150 total yards.

“I think anytime you put up a zero on defense, you have to be pretty pleased with that,” Spring Grove coach Kody Moore said. “Lanesboro's such a quality team, to be able to do that in the section final, I think that was the most impressive start.”

Spring Grove will play in the 9-Man state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Macalester College in St. Paul. The Section 1 winner has won seven of the past eight 9-Man state titles, including Spring Grove claiming championships in 2017 and ‘18.

Spring Grove 35, Lanesboro 0
Lanesboro 0-0-0-0 — 0
Spring Grove 14-14-0-7 — 35

First quarter

SG — Elijah Solum 67 run (Caleb Griffin kick), 10:17.

SG — Solum 1 run (Griffin kick), 1:03.

Second quarter

SG — Griffin 35 pass from Solum 1 (kick blocked), 4:43.

SG — Hunter Holland 4 run (Griffin pass from Solum), 0:05.

Fourth quarter

SG — Grinde 20 pass from Solum (Griffin kick), 7:11.

TEAM TOTALS

L — SG

First Downs 9 —19

Total net yards 150 — 485

Rushes-yards 38-141 —33214

Passing yards 9 — 271

Comp.-att.-int. 2-6-0 — 14-23-0

Fumbles-lost 4-2— 0-0

Penalties-yds. 8-55 — 3-40

Punts-avg. 5-35.0 — 1-23.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Lanesboro: Orion Sass 14-77, Mason Howard 17-38, Hayden Lawstuen 6-21, Will Harvey 1-5. Spring Grove: Elijah Solum 13-120, Hunter Holland 18-90, Caleb Griffin 1-2, Tysen Grinde 1-2.

PASSING

Lanesboro: Mason Howard 2 completions, 6 attempts, 0 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, 9 yards. Spring Grove: Elijah Solum 14-23-0-2, 271 yards.

RECEIVING

Lanesboro: Luke Ruen 1-7, Kaden Stettler 1-2. Spring Grove: Tysen Grinde 9-172, Caleb Griffin 2-59, Jaxon Strinmoen 2-26, Ethan Couch 1-13, Hunter Holland 1-1.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
