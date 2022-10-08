No. 1 Stewartville rolls past tough No. 10 K-M defense

KASSON — Parker Wangen had his number called numerous times in No. 1 Stewartville’s (6-0) Friday night win over No. 10 Kasson-Mantorville (4-2).

Wangen might be the swiss army knife of the Tigers team, lining up as a receiver, manning the defensive secondary as a safety, backing up Ayden Helder at quarterback and handling Stewartville’s kicking duties.

His weekly preparation at practice is “crazy,” and requires him to prepare for kicking, receiving and defense every day.

Wangen influenced Friday’s game in almost every capacity. He caught the Tigers’ final touchdown of the night as the clock wound down in the third quarter, a 27-yard pass from Helder.

Then Wangen remained on the field to kick the point after.

He connected on all four extra point attempts and nailed a 35-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the first half, which is a feat in and of itself for someone who doesn’t name kicking as his favorite position.

“Defense is really fun,” Wangen said, “but catching touchdowns is amazing.”

In total, Wangen accounted for 13 of the Tigers’ 31 points.

Stewartville's Owen Sikkink (3) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Kasson. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We prepared so much for this game,” he said. “We each had one job to do — each player — and we all did it.”

Who scored the other 18 points?

Owen Sikkink, of course.

Until Wangen’s touchdown catch in the second half, the game looked like another Sikkink show.

Sikkink rushed for two touchdowns within the first eight minutes of the game, adding a touchdown reception early in the third quarter. Coach Garrett Mueller refers to Sikkink as a game breaker, and the description was true again Friday night.

“He’s someone that we build around and really gets us going,” Mueller said. “Credit to Kasson’s defense tonight. They made it tough; they made us earn it.”

Though the KoMets allowed Sikkink’s two rushing touchdowns, the team cracked down hard on Stewartville’s run game in the second half, to the point that the Tigers relied on Helder’s arm to keep the undefeated season intact.

K-M’s defense is complicated and “nothing like anybody else’s,” according to Wangen, and the KoMets naturally game planned for Sikkink’s rushing ability. Helder stepped up, going 14-for-24 for 165 yards and two scores.

“Ayden did a great job opening things up and taking what they gave us in the passing game,” Mueller said. “It allowed us to have a nice balance tonight, both through the air and on the ground. He’s just a great leader with great composure, and made some big time throws in those moments to put points on the board.”

Stewartville’s defense came into Friday’s game allowing five points scored against them. K-M scored double that total, but Mueller was still impressed with the way the unit executed their game assignments, controlling the line of scrimmage and defending against deep passes.

Mueller knows it’s a cliché, but he believes in approaching every week one game at a time. Though the Tigers, who grabbed the top seed in Class AAAA earlier this week, have only Winona and Rochester John Marshall left on the schedule, Mueller and his team won’t mail in the rest of the season and look to the playoffs.

“We know we're gonna get everyone's best effort,” Mueller said. “So it's going to be another great week of preparation – one day at a time – to prepare for that game. And we'll get through that one and then beyond to the next.”

STEWARTVILLE 31, KASSON-MANTORVILLE 10

Stewartville 14-3-14-0 — 31

K-M — 0-7-3-0 — 10

First quarter

Stew — Owen Sikkink 2 run (Parker Wangen kick), 7:54.

Stew — Sikkink 25 run (Wangen kick), 4:26.

Second quarter

K-M — Broc Barwald 1 run (Lars Ingram kick), 2:43.

Stew — Wangen 35 field goal, 0:06.

Third quarter

Stew — Sikkink 16 pass from Ayden Helder (Wangen kick), 6:41.

K-M — Lars Ingram 26 field goal, 2:33.

Stew — Wangen 27 pass from Helder (Wangen kick), 0:58.

TEAM STATISTICS

Stewe — K-M

First downs 19 — 11

Total net yards 314 — 155

Rushing yards 28-149 — 36-103

Passing yards 165 — 52

Pass att-comp.-int. 11-24-0 — 5-7-0

Fumbles lost 0-0 — 0-0

Penalties yards 5-35 — 3-45

Punts/ave. 2-15.5 — 3-20.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Stewartville — Owen Sikkink 16-104, Ayden Helder 5-28, Braden Nelson 5-17, Team 2-0. Kasson-Mantorville — Broc Barwald 22-84, Michael Hoff 1-15, Kyle Nelson 10-11, Evan Snow 1-(-1), Howard Head 1-(-3), Jeremiah Peterson 1-(-3).

Passing

Stewartville — Ayden Helder 14 completions, 24 passes, 0 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, for 165 yards. Kasson-Mantorville — Kyle Nelson 5-7-0-0, for 52 yards.

Receiving

Stewartville — Henry Tschetter 6-67, Parker Wangen 4-62, Owen Sikkink 3-26, Tegan Malone 1-10. Kasson-Mantorville — Michael Hoff 3-9, Easton Suess 1-28, Evan Snow 1-15.

