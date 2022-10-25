No. 2 Fillmore Central the team to beat in Section 1A football playoffs

Fillmore Central has rarely been tested this season. The question is, can anyone in Section 1A challenge the Falcons during the postseason?

Fillmore Central enters the Section 1A tournament with an 8-0 record and the Falcons are ranked second in the state in Class A. The only other time Fillmore Central finished unbeaten in the regular season was at 8-0 in 1996.

The Falcons have outscored foes by an average of 41.2-10.6 per game this season and their two closest games were both 14-point wins.

No. 2 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy could give the Falcons a game if both teams reach the section title game. Fillmore Central defeated Faribault B.A. 28-14 during the regular season.

No. 8 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 1 Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central (8-0) defeated winless Wabasha-Kellogg 66-14 late in the regular season. The Falcons have good team speed and depth. On offense, they have shown the ability to run and pass the ball. The offense is led by quarterback Dillon O’Connor and running backs Bryce Corson and Kyle Daniels. Corson is also a strong receiving threat along with Chase Christianson and Jake Fishbaugher. Fillmore Central has gained 2,859 yards on offense (1,383 passing and 1,476 rushing) while allowing 1,600 yards on defense (721 rushing, 879 passing).

Wabasha-Kellogg (0-8) is just 1-11 against Fillmore Central since 2012 and this seems like an unlikely spot for W-K to pick up that second win. W-K has struggled to generate a lot of offense. QB Garret Pavelka has passed for 266 yards with one TD and six interceptions. Six players have rushed for more than 100 yards, led by Cole Scheel with 197. Pavelka has added 163 yards rushing and two TDs. Henry Meyer has 108 receiving yards on 10 catches. W-K is averaging just 8.0 points per game while allowing 47.1. Jaxon Lackey has had four interceptions on defense.

No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo at No. 4 Randolph

No. 4 Randolph (4-4) posted a narrow 12-6 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo back on Oct. 13, so this first-round game could go either way. Randolph QB Evan Bennerotte has shown the ability to pass, but when he was hurt in the meeting against K-W, the Rockets relied on their ground game. Charles Gustafson leads the team in rushing and JJ Root has been the Rockets' top receiver.

Kenyon-Wanamingo (4-4), besides its close game with Randolph, also has a five-point loss to Rushford-Peterson and a 28-14 setback to Faribault B.A. “We have been a pretty good defensive team this year,” coach Jake Wieme said. The Knights have been very competitive despite 10 new starters on both sides of the ball. QB Will Van Epps has thrown for 717 yards with 12 TDs and six interceptions. Running back/linebackers Cal Luebke (454 yards rushing, six TDs) and Dillon Bartel (542 yards rushing, six TDs) have excelled on both sides of the ball. Trent Foss has 15 catches for 305 yards and two TDs.

No. 7 Kingsland at No. 2 Faribault B.A

Kingsland (4-4) played nine-man football during the regular season and now has to adjust to adding two more players on the field for the playoffs. Playing nine-man, the Knights did not face any of the Section 1A teams during the regular season. They were productive on offense, averaging 34.2 points per game, while allowing 27.0. Beau Wiersma has rushed for 1,386 yards and 14 TDs while averaging 9.6 yards per carry. QB Kale Mensink has returned from a foot injury and provides the offense better balance with his ability to throw.

Faribault Bethlehem Academy (6-2) enters the postseason having won four straight after suffering a 28-14 loss to top-seeded Fillmore Central back on Sept. 24. This is the best finish for B.A. since earning a state berth in 2017. With only five seniors, B.A. has relied heavily on younger players, starting seven juniors and a sophomore. Traditionally a run-heavy offense, the Cardinals have transitioned into a more balanced attack with a junior quarterback Elliot Vilandand a core of talented receivers in Charlie King, Hudson Dillon and Oliver Linnemann. Derrick Sando and Bo Bokman are the top running backs.

No. 6 Hayfield at No. 3 Rushford-Peterson

Rushford-Peterson (6-2) missed out on the No. 2 seed by falling to Bethlehem Academy 20-13 in the regular-season finale. R-P’s only other loss was 33-13 to Fillmore Central in the second week of the season. Jonah Bunke and Grady Hengel led the Trojans’ rushing attack. QB Riley Tesch guides an offense that has averaged 29.6 points per game while the stingy defense is allowing just 15.2 points per outing. R-P held Hayfield scoreless in the second half when the two teams met on Oct. 13.

Hayfield (3-5) suffered a 35-13 setback to Rushford-Peterson during the seventh week of the regular season. The Vikings offense has relied heavily on the passing of senior Ethan Pack. Isaac Matti and Cole Selk have been his top receivers. After an 0-3 start, Hayfield closed by winning three of its final five games. The Vikings defense allowed just 94 yards in a 20-14 win over Randolph to close the regular season. Hayfield averages 20.8 points per game, but has allowed 27.9 points per contest.