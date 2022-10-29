SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
No. 2 Lanesboro tops No. 3 Mabel-Canton, faces No. 1 Spring Grove for championship

The Burros road four first half touchdowns for its 36-6 win over the Cougars.

lanesboro
Senior Stephan Schultz, left, stands on the Burros sideline next to a kneeling senior Orion Sass as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter of Lanesboro's 36-6 win over Mabel-Canton Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lanesboro.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 29, 2022 05:00 PM
This story will be updated.

LANESBORO — Lanesboro senior tight end/defensive end Stephan Schultz, like all other Nine Man football players, is expected to play both offense and defense with intensity and skill.

Schultz showed that off in No. 2 Lanesboro's 36-6 win over No. 3 Mabel-Canton Saturday in Lanesboro, recording a touchdown reception and a sack in the Burros win.

It was Schultz's first touchdown since week one, so he was excited.

"That was fun to get my second one," he said.

But that doesn't mean he likes playing offense more.

"I like defense better," Schultz said. "The sack’s a lot of fun. That gets the guys excited."

He's proud of the fourth quarter sack — and he should be, considering it capped off a good day defensively for the Burros.

"I was on the outside, and the defensive tackle — I think it was Cooper (Ferrie) — he kind of forced (Underbakke) out of the pocket.," Schultz said as he broke down the sack play. "I think we had a blitz, and that forced him to come out of the pocket. He came right to where I was, so I didn’t have to do much, just try to bring him down, try to hit him hard.”

It was a highlight in Saturday's game, which, for the Cougars, ended in a similar fashion to the last time the two teams played each other: Fifteen days ago, the Burros (9-1) handed Mabel-Canton (7-3) a 57-30 loss.

Saturday’s Section 1 Nine Man semifinal game in Lanesboro showed a little less offense and a few more takeaways for both defenses.

Thirteen seconds into the game, Cougars senior running back/defensive lineman Robert Michels fumbled and Lanesboro senior tight end/defensive end Stephan Schultz recovered it near the Cougars’ 25 yard line.

Naturally, the Burros relied solely on senior running back/linebacker Orion Sass for that first series, save junior quarterback/cornerback Mason Howard’s keeper he took for a Burros first down.

Sass put the first points on the board for Lanesboro on a three yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game.

That set the tone for Lanesboro’s offense in the first half.

The Cougars were a different story. About halfway through the first quarter, Mabel-Canton junior running back/linebacker Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for no gain and freshman quarterback/defensive back Isaac Underbakke threw an incomplete pass a few yards short of his intended target.

That series illustrates how the Cougars’ first half went.

Lanesboro scored twice on quarterback keepers from Howard — one of which was a 61-yard touchdown run following a sack by Burros senior fullback/cornerback Hayden Lawstuen.

And with less than a minute left in the half, junior wide receiver/cornerback Luke Ruen caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Howard for the Burros fourth touchdown of the first half.

"Defensively, we didn’t let them score," said Burros coach James Semmen. "Offensively, we just did whatever we wanted."

Though Lanesboro took a 28-0 lead into halftime, the second half started a bit rocky. Lanesboro was called for holding on the kick return, then, after Howard rushed for five yards, he threw two incomplete passes to force the Burros’ first punt of the game.

Mabel-Canton responded by scoring its first touchdown of the game — and what ended up being the Cougars’ only points on the board.

The Cougars called all run plays, except for an intended pass that Underbakke pulled and scampered for 28 yards.

On fourth and goal at the five, Tollefsrud carried the ball and, at first, it looked as though the Burros’ defense would pull him down well short of the goal line.

But Tollefsrud churned his legs and wiggled through multiple tackles to score.

The next series, Lanesboro punted again, this time a shanked kick by Michael Rein that gave the Cougars the ball at the 35.

When all momentum looked like it would shift to the Cougars, Underbakke threw an interception, picked off by junior quarterback/safety Kaden Stettler.

But that wouldn’t jumpstart Lanesboro’s offense again either. After two carries, a fumble recovered by the Cougars in the early seconds of the fourth quarter gave Mabel-Canton another chance to score, but that plan didn’t come to fruition.

"In the second half, it seemed like we had a couple penalties which hurt a couple drives," Semmen said. "And I’m more of a safe guy. Personally, I’d rather punt it than go for it on fourth-and-two from the 40 yard line. It worked out in our favor, I guess, because they didn’t score again."

The Burros got the ball back and, after a 16-yard run from Sass, Schultz grabbed a nine-yard touchdown pass from Howard, his second touchdown of the season.

Sass converted the two-point try, and Lanesboro walked away with the 36-6 win.

The Burros will play Spring Grove, the only team to beat Lanesboro this season, for the Nine Man championship Friday, Nov. 4.

"We have to match their intensity. We have to match their aggressiveness," Semmen said. "We have to come out and match that stuff if we want to compete with those guys."

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
