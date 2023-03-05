99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

No. 3 Caledonia girls basketball riding 24-point win over No. 2 Lourdes to championship game

The Warriors will bring lots of momentum into Thursday's section title game against No. 1 Goodhue. "We're jacked," Jovial King said.

caledonia lourdes
Ava Privet (4) knocks down a three pointer during Caledonia's 77-53 Section 1AA semifinal win over Lourdes Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mayo Civic Center.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 04, 2023 09:55 PM

ROCHESTER — Ask Caledonia girls basketball coach Scott Sorenson about his team’s offense Saturday night, and he’ll tell you it ran as normal: The ball was always passed to the best shooter of the night.

Saturday, at the Section 1AA semifinal, that person was Jovial King.

“This one right here,” Sorenson started, pointing at King. “I mean, good God. The way she played that first half. The two threes, took the ball right at (Ella) Hopkins …”

Also Read
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier captures elusive state title
After many close calls, the Kasson-Mantorville standout gets the monkey off his back with his first state title.
March 04, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo Spartans Logo
Prep
Tough first half ends Mayo girls' basketball season
No. 3 seed Lakeville South beat No. 2 Mayo for the second time this season, this one in the Section 1AAAA semifinals.
March 04, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Alonso Montori celebrates.jpg
Prep
Class AA boys swimming/diving: Rochester has two individuals, one relay team earn All-State honors
Mayo's Alonzo Montori placed fifth in the state in the 200 freestyle while Century's Jensen Richard was eighth in the 100 backstroke and the Century 200 freestyle relay team was eighth.
March 04, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

But ask King about her performance, and it seemed like just another night at the gym.

“It was just so fun to get out there and play with our team and play our game,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s as if it wasn’t a big deal that the senior guard and her No. 3 Warriors (25-3) blew out No. 2 Lourdes (24-5) 77-53.

Seconds into the game, senior center Ella Hopkins found senior forward Vivica Bretton inside for an easy layup.

That was the Eagles’ one and only lead of the night.

On the other end, King was lighting up the scoreboard, putting up 15 points in the first half. Senior guard Ava Privet nailed two three-pointers of her own, and sophomore guard Josie Foster added 12 points.

“These guys feed off of each other,” Sorenson said. “Once they get a couple baskets here and there … it loosens them up a little bit. There’s a difference in playing with the lead and playing from behind.”

Todd Greguson’s Eagles squad was down by 18 heading into the half, 49-31. Lourdes’ Big Three of senior guard Emily Bowron, Bretton and Hopkins spent the final minutes of the half on the bench.

The second half was the same story. Bretton hit a three in the early seconds, but Lourdes played from behind – by a large margin – the entire half. On one hand, the Eagles’ shots simply weren’t falling. But, from Caledonia’s perspective, the tough defense Lourdes faced was a byproduct of the Warriors’ early season loss to the Eagles, 64-55.

The team watched film of that game countless times. The Warriors did play that game without senior guard Alexis Schroeder and freshman guard Aubrie Klug, but having them back in the lineup wasn’t the only change that needed to be made in order for the Warriors to grab a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assistant coaches, ahead of Saturday’s game, put together a defense that they believed would shut Lourdes down.

It did.

The big plan – maybe the obvious one, too – was to eliminate Bowron, Bretton and Hopkins. Sorenson knew taking away all three would be a challenge.

Then Hopkins spent time on the bench throughout the game with foul trouble. Bowron fouled out with over seven minutes left of the second half, and Bretton struggled to get shots to fall in the second half.

Caledonia had a convincing lead by the second half, but the game became easier without Lourdes star seniors on the floor.

Both teams substituted in bench players with less than four minutes left in the game. The Warriors won the semifinal, 77-53.

Next for the Warriors is another matchup against No. 1 Goodhue for the section title at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Mayo Civic Center. Caledonia will bring its experience, with nine seniors and a starting five who have played together for at least three seasons.

“The chemistry we have is unbelievable,” King said. As for the championship game, King’s squad is ready: “We’re jacked. We’re ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Caledonia 77, Lourdes 53
CALEDONIA (77)
Alexis Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 9 P; Ava Privet 21 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 4 P; Josie Foster 16 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 17 P, 2 3-PT; Regan King 3 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P.
LOURDES (53)
Emily Bowron 3 P; Grace Skinner 3 P; Lauren Hust 6 P; Ella Shedivy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 18 P, 1 3-PT; Caroline Daly 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aaliyah Williams 4 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 10 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 49, LOUR 31.
Free throws: CAL 16-22, LOUR 15-27.
Three-point goals: CAL 9, LOUR 6.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA, 1A girls basketball pairings
March 04, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
State wrestling: Mayo's Jerriona Marshall places third; area sees many grapplers podium
March 04, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Class A boys swimming/diving: Winona senior places sixth in state in 100 backstroke
March 04, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
goodhue wildcats logo
Prep
Goodhue hangs on, just barely against Cotter girls
March 04, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
grand meadow randolph
Prep
No. 2 Grand Meadow girls basketball outlasts No. 3 Randolph's tough defense in Section 1A semifinal
March 04, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Minnesota Xtreme Gracyn.JPG
Local
'It shows they care': Rochester dads and daughters enhance their cheerleading skills
March 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
State wrestling
Prep
State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night
March 04, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten