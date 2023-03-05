No. 3 Caledonia girls basketball riding 24-point win over No. 2 Lourdes to championship game

ROCHESTER — Ask Caledonia girls basketball coach Scott Sorenson about his team’s offense Saturday night, and he’ll tell you it ran as normal: The ball was always passed to the best shooter of the night.

Saturday, at the Section 1AA semifinal, that person was Jovial King.

“This one right here,” Sorenson started, pointing at King. “I mean, good God. The way she played that first half. The two threes, took the ball right at (Ella) Hopkins …”

But ask King about her performance, and it seemed like just another night at the gym.

“It was just so fun to get out there and play with our team and play our game,” she said.

It’s as if it wasn’t a big deal that the senior guard and her No. 3 Warriors (25-3) blew out No. 2 Lourdes (24-5) 77-53.

Seconds into the game, senior center Ella Hopkins found senior forward Vivica Bretton inside for an easy layup.

That was the Eagles’ one and only lead of the night.

On the other end, King was lighting up the scoreboard, putting up 15 points in the first half. Senior guard Ava Privet nailed two three-pointers of her own, and sophomore guard Josie Foster added 12 points.

“These guys feed off of each other,” Sorenson said. “Once they get a couple baskets here and there … it loosens them up a little bit. There’s a difference in playing with the lead and playing from behind.”

Todd Greguson’s Eagles squad was down by 18 heading into the half, 49-31. Lourdes’ Big Three of senior guard Emily Bowron, Bretton and Hopkins spent the final minutes of the half on the bench.

The second half was the same story. Bretton hit a three in the early seconds, but Lourdes played from behind – by a large margin – the entire half. On one hand, the Eagles’ shots simply weren’t falling. But, from Caledonia’s perspective, the tough defense Lourdes faced was a byproduct of the Warriors’ early season loss to the Eagles, 64-55.

The team watched film of that game countless times. The Warriors did play that game without senior guard Alexis Schroeder and freshman guard Aubrie Klug, but having them back in the lineup wasn’t the only change that needed to be made in order for the Warriors to grab a win.

The assistant coaches, ahead of Saturday’s game, put together a defense that they believed would shut Lourdes down.

It did.

The big plan – maybe the obvious one, too – was to eliminate Bowron, Bretton and Hopkins. Sorenson knew taking away all three would be a challenge.

Then Hopkins spent time on the bench throughout the game with foul trouble. Bowron fouled out with over seven minutes left of the second half, and Bretton struggled to get shots to fall in the second half.

Caledonia had a convincing lead by the second half, but the game became easier without Lourdes star seniors on the floor.

Both teams substituted in bench players with less than four minutes left in the game. The Warriors won the semifinal, 77-53.

Next for the Warriors is another matchup against No. 1 Goodhue for the section title at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Mayo Civic Center. Caledonia will bring its experience, with nine seniors and a starting five who have played together for at least three seasons.

“The chemistry we have is unbelievable,” King said. As for the championship game, King’s squad is ready: “We’re jacked. We’re ready to go.”

Caledonia 77, Lourdes 53

CALEDONIA (77)

Alexis Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 9 P; Ava Privet 21 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 4 P; Josie Foster 16 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 17 P, 2 3-PT; Regan King 3 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P.

LOURDES (53)

Emily Bowron 3 P; Grace Skinner 3 P; Lauren Hust 6 P; Ella Shedivy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 18 P, 1 3-PT; Caroline Daly 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aaliyah Williams 4 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Hopkins 10 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CAL 49, LOUR 31.

Free throws: CAL 16-22, LOUR 15-27.

Three-point goals: CAL 9, LOUR 6.

