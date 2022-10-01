We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No. 3 Lanesboro rinses out bad Week 4 with dominant effort against Kingsland

The Burros rushed for over 250 yards and scored 49 unanswered points against the Knights on Friday night.

Lanesboro, Kingsland football
Lanesboro’s Orion Sass (31) and Lucas Nikoloski (54) celebrate a touch down by Sass during a football game against Kingsland on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Lanesboro.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Joe Mellenbruch
October 01, 2022 12:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LANESBORO — The Lanesboro High School football team had a bad taste in its mouth all week.

The third-ranked Burros sweated their way to a narrow one-score home win over winless Houston last Friday. Something had to change after that.

Also Read
Lourdes vs. Cannon Falls Football
Prep
Down goes No. 1: Jahns’ late field goal helps Lourdes knock off Cannon Falls
Aidan Jahns kicked a 20-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to lift Rochester Lourdes to a dramatic 24-22 win Friday against Cannon Falls, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA.
October 01, 2022 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
Prep
New Prague takes advantage of JM, wins big
The John Marshall football got its first points of the season. But that was about the only good news for the Rockets on Friday as they fell 55-6 to New Prague.
September 30, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“We did not play our best last week, and we really had to reinvent practice this week,” Lanesboro coach James Semmen said. “We really had to get after some things.”

The results of those efforts spoke for themselves against Kingsland, as Lanesboro got back to its dominating self Friday with a lopsided 49-8 victory over the Knights.

“We just had to up the intensity in practice,” said Lanesboro senior Orion Sass, who paced the Burros’ considerable ground attack with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That definitely benefitted us in this game. We just came ready to play today.”

And the Knights (2-3) could do nothing to cope with that.

“It’s just Lanesboro’s physicality. We knew we had to match that,” Kingsland coach Matt Kolling said. “We thought this year we had a better chance of matching their physicality. Watching the last few games on film of Lanesboro, we thought that we would match up fairly well, but tonight they showed why they’re the No. 3-ranked team in the state, because they played a really good football game.”

Lanesboro, Kingsland football
Prep
Photos: Lanesboro, Kingsland football on Sept. 30, 2022
Lanesboro hosted Kingsland for a football game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Lanesboro. Lanesboro defeated Kingsland 49-8.
September 30, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Despite the lopsided nature of the final score, the Burros (5-0) actually fell behind early.

After both sides traded a pair of fruitless drives to open the game, Kingsland freshman Kaaleem Reiland converted a fourth-down-conversion in the form of a 42-yard touchdown pass to junior Ayden Howard, who also caught the resulting two-point attempt to make it 8-0 early for the Knights.

Cue the flood gates.

Lanesboro scored touchdowns on all but one of their final eight drives down the stretch, whereas the Kingsland offense failed to advance beyond the Lanesboro 45-yard line for the rest of the game following its one and only score.

“If we play every week like we played tonight, I think we’ll go pretty far,” Sass said. “But we can still play a lot better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sass was the catalyst for Lanesboro.

His first score was also a fourth-down conversion, breaking through the line with a 64-yard touchdown that left more than one would-be tackler in the dust. Not long after, he tallied his second score with his very next carry, this time a 28-yarder to give the Burros their first and final lead of the night.

Junior quarterback Mason Howard chipped in with a rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter, capping a 15-play scoring drive that chewed up 6 minutes, 48 seconds. He also finished 5 of 7 from the pocket for 92 yards and a touchdown, which found classmate Luke Roen for a lengthy 55-yard score late in the third quarter.

“If we can get that pass going, then we’ve got something pretty special,” Semmen said.

It was more of the one-sided same in the second half, as the Burros closed the game with four more unanswered touchdowns, including a pair from sophomore Cole Sass, who finished with 44 yards on just four carries. In all, six ball carriers combined for 285 yards on the ground for the Burros, who travel to Nicollet next week.

“This was a statement game for us,” Semmen said. “We played better defense. We were engaged most of the time. It started with the starters and it kept on going from there. I was really, really impressed with that part of it. And offensively, as long as we don’t get too fancy, we can do some really good things.”

NO. 3 LANESBORO 49, KINGSLAND 8
Lanesboro 14-8-15-12 — 49
Kingsland 8-0-0-0 — 8

First quarter

ADVERTISEMENT

K — Ayden Howard 42 pass from Kaaleem Reiland (Howard pass from Reiland), 2:59.

L — Orion Sass 64 run (Sass run), 0:14.

Second quarter

L — Sass 28 run (run failed), 9:13.

L — Mason Howard 6 run (Sass run), 0:58.

Third quarter

L — Sass 11 run (Luke Ruen pass from Mason Howard), 2:06.

L — Ruen 55 pass from Mason Howard (Cooper Ferrie kick), 0:51.

Fourth quarter

L — Cole Sass 8 run (pass failed), 9:15.

L — Cole Sass 2 run (run failed), 3:20.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: L — Orion Sass 18-159, Cole Sass 4-44, Hayden Lawstuen 8-37, Howard 11-36, Boston Wright 1-7, Will Harvey 1-2; K — Beau Wiersma 13-47, Ayden Howard 3-10, Reiland 7-5, Mason Kolling 1-1, Kale Mensink 1-minus 21.

PASSING: L — Mason Howard 5-7-0-92; K — Reiland 3-10-0-47, Mensink 3-7-1-31, Caden Reiter 0-4-0-0.

RECEIVING: L — Ruen 2-59, Logan Torgerson 1-23, Stephan Schultz 1-5, Lawstuen 1-5; K — Ayden Howard 2-46, Wiersma 2-28, Reiland 1-2, Zachary Reiland 1-1.

Related Topics: FOOTBALL
By Joe Mellenbruch
What to read next
Mayo vs. Mankato West Football
Prep
Top-ranked West comes back to beat No. 7 Mayo in thriller
The Spartans held a pair of 14-point halftime leads, but West used a strong day from quarterback Bart McAninch to score 21 of the game's final 24 points to collect its 24th consecutive victory.
September 30, 2022 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 30, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 30, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 30, 2022 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports