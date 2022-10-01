No. 3 Lanesboro rinses out bad Week 4 with dominant effort against Kingsland

LANESBORO — The Lanesboro High School football team had a bad taste in its mouth all week.

The third-ranked Burros sweated their way to a narrow one-score home win over winless Houston last Friday. Something had to change after that.

“We did not play our best last week, and we really had to reinvent practice this week,” Lanesboro coach James Semmen said. “We really had to get after some things.”

The results of those efforts spoke for themselves against Kingsland, as Lanesboro got back to its dominating self Friday with a lopsided 49-8 victory over the Knights.

“We just had to up the intensity in practice,” said Lanesboro senior Orion Sass, who paced the Burros’ considerable ground attack with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

“That definitely benefitted us in this game. We just came ready to play today.”

And the Knights (2-3) could do nothing to cope with that.

“It’s just Lanesboro’s physicality. We knew we had to match that,” Kingsland coach Matt Kolling said. “We thought this year we had a better chance of matching their physicality. Watching the last few games on film of Lanesboro, we thought that we would match up fairly well, but tonight they showed why they’re the No. 3-ranked team in the state, because they played a really good football game.”

Despite the lopsided nature of the final score, the Burros (5-0) actually fell behind early.

After both sides traded a pair of fruitless drives to open the game, Kingsland freshman Kaaleem Reiland converted a fourth-down-conversion in the form of a 42-yard touchdown pass to junior Ayden Howard, who also caught the resulting two-point attempt to make it 8-0 early for the Knights.

Cue the flood gates.

Lanesboro scored touchdowns on all but one of their final eight drives down the stretch, whereas the Kingsland offense failed to advance beyond the Lanesboro 45-yard line for the rest of the game following its one and only score.

“If we play every week like we played tonight, I think we’ll go pretty far,” Sass said. “But we can still play a lot better.”

Sass was the catalyst for Lanesboro.

His first score was also a fourth-down conversion, breaking through the line with a 64-yard touchdown that left more than one would-be tackler in the dust. Not long after, he tallied his second score with his very next carry, this time a 28-yarder to give the Burros their first and final lead of the night.

Junior quarterback Mason Howard chipped in with a rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter, capping a 15-play scoring drive that chewed up 6 minutes, 48 seconds. He also finished 5 of 7 from the pocket for 92 yards and a touchdown, which found classmate Luke Roen for a lengthy 55-yard score late in the third quarter.

“If we can get that pass going, then we’ve got something pretty special,” Semmen said.

It was more of the one-sided same in the second half, as the Burros closed the game with four more unanswered touchdowns, including a pair from sophomore Cole Sass, who finished with 44 yards on just four carries. In all, six ball carriers combined for 285 yards on the ground for the Burros, who travel to Nicollet next week.

“This was a statement game for us,” Semmen said. “We played better defense. We were engaged most of the time. It started with the starters and it kept on going from there. I was really, really impressed with that part of it. And offensively, as long as we don’t get too fancy, we can do some really good things.”

NO. 3 LANESBORO 49, KINGSLAND 8

Lanesboro 14-8-15-12 — 49

Kingsland 8-0-0-0 — 8

First quarter

K — Ayden Howard 42 pass from Kaaleem Reiland (Howard pass from Reiland), 2:59.

L — Orion Sass 64 run (Sass run), 0:14.

Second quarter

L — Sass 28 run (run failed), 9:13.

L — Mason Howard 6 run (Sass run), 0:58.

Third quarter

L — Sass 11 run (Luke Ruen pass from Mason Howard), 2:06.

L — Ruen 55 pass from Mason Howard (Cooper Ferrie kick), 0:51.

Fourth quarter

L — Cole Sass 8 run (pass failed), 9:15.

L — Cole Sass 2 run (run failed), 3:20.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: L — Orion Sass 18-159, Cole Sass 4-44, Hayden Lawstuen 8-37, Howard 11-36, Boston Wright 1-7, Will Harvey 1-2; K — Beau Wiersma 13-47, Ayden Howard 3-10, Reiland 7-5, Mason Kolling 1-1, Kale Mensink 1-minus 21.

PASSING: L — Mason Howard 5-7-0-92; K — Reiland 3-10-0-47, Mensink 3-7-1-31, Caden Reiter 0-4-0-0.

RECEIVING: L — Ruen 2-59, Logan Torgerson 1-23, Stephan Schultz 1-5, Lawstuen 1-5; K — Ayden Howard 2-46, Wiersma 2-28, Reiland 1-2, Zachary Reiland 1-1.