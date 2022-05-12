SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No. 3 seed RCTC softball team 'very confident' heading into region tournament

RCTC, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 Anoka-Ramsey in the opening round of the softball Region XIII Tournament on Thursday in St. Cloud

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
May 11, 2022 08:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team is not lacking confidence as it heads into the four-team Region XIII tournament this week in St. Cloud.

The Yellowjackets are the No. 3 seed and they went a combined 1-7 against the top two seeds during the regular season. But first-year coach Jaimi Stejskal said her team is “very confident” heading into the double-elimination event, in which the winner earns a berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

“We’re going into this tournament hungry to advance,” Stejskal said. “I’m excited for this team.”

Also Read
Century, Mayo baseball
Prep
Prindle, Gasner team up for pitching gem as Mayo nips Century 2-0
Mayo holds Century to one hit to post a 2-0 baseball victory on Tuesday at Mayo Field
May 10, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Joe Sperry excelling again.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
'He's special': Lourdes' Sperry has added muscle and even more power to his game
Lourdes senior Joe Sperry was Class AA All-State in baseball a year ago and he is even putting up better hitting and pitching numbers this spring.
May 09, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Joe Sperry and Dave Jenson.jpg
Prep
Lourdes rallies past P-E-M in battle of 1AA baseball powers
Joe Sperry hit a two-run homer and pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Lourdes beat P-E-M 6-4 in a rematch of last year's Section 1AA title game.
May 07, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Stejskal is not only in her first season coaching the Yellowjackets, but RCTC also has an entirely new roster from a year ago. Despite that, RCTC has posted a 26-20 record and has won nine of its last 12 games.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to have with all new freshmen and also a new coaching staff,” Stejskal said. “But this team worked really hard, is strong and has grown and has come together as a team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC will face No. 2 seed Anoka-Ramsey Community College in the opening round at 10 a.m. Thursday. No. 1 St. Cloud Community and Technical College will play No. 4 Minnesota West Community College in the other first-round game.

The Yellowjackets were 0-4 against Anoka-Ramsey during the regular season, but Stejskal said playing better defense can fix a lot of RCTC’s woes.

“They have a strong, seasoned team, but we can play with them,” Stejskal said. “We just need to have consistent solid innings defensively. Usually we have one or two innings where we struggle and aren’t there to support our pitching.”

Bella Mehrkens Mug.jpg
Bella Mehrkens

The Yellowjackets have excelled offensively this season. They have averaged 8.1 runs per game while hitting .390 as a team with a .448 on-base percentage.

“Our hitting is solid,” Stejskal said. “We are a strong hitting team so if we can jump right away and score and chip away each inning, there is a good possibility we will be able to take game five away from Anoka.”

Bella Mehrkens , a Pine Island High School grad, has been a key player both at the plate and in the circle for RCTC. She leads the team in batting average (.495), home runs (8), doubles (12) and RBIs (50). On the mound, the right-hander is 11-7 with a 5.53 ERA.

Third baseman Kelsey Grunewald, the team’s cleanup hitter, is batting .465 with 11 doubles, 5 triples, 3 home runs, with 48 runs scored and 44 RBIs.

“She is determined and aggressive and hungry and has been a great leader for us this year,” Stejskal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadoff hitter Journey Smith has played strong defense in center field and is batting .397 with 10 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, with 46 runs scored and 34 RBIs.

Abby Scanlan of Stewartville has also played strong defense at shortstop while batting .378 with 11 doubles, three triples, 42 runs scored and 31 RBIs while hitting in the No. 3 spot.

“When we have fun, we have success,” Stejskal said. “We just want to win each inning and put it all out there. We have nothing to lose so we’re going in hungry for that win in Game 1.”

The two winners in the first round advance to the 4 p.m. winners bracket final on Thursday. The losers play at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.

On Friday, play will continue at 10 a.m. The title game is at noon and the if game is at 2 p.m.

RCTC posted a 1-3 record against St. Cloud during the regular season and was 4-0 against Minnesota West.

“The girls know they can beat St. Cloud,” Stejskal said. “My team’s young, but they know they can do it. Our strategy is to work to win each inning. That’s the philosophy we have. We’re looking forward to the competition and feel confident that we have the ability to turn it on and do what we need to do to have success.”

Related Topics: COLLEGE SOFTBALLROCHESTERPINE ISLANDROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGESTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 11, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 11, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 11, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
May 10, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports