No. 4 Lake City riding high as it hosts Lourdes

LOURDES at LAKE CITY

Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Lourdes 0-2 Southeast District, 0-2 overall; No. 4-ranked Lake City 2-0, 2-0.

Last meeting: Lake City defeated Lourdes 27-14 on Sept. 13, 2019. It marked the Tigers' first win against the Eagles under head coach Trevor Narum.

Last game: Lourdes fell 17-14 at Cannon Falls last Friday; Lake City rolled to a 34-12 win at La Crescent-Hokah.

Lourdes notes: Despite their record, the Eagles are confident they will give the Tigers a tough matchup on Friday. The Eagles have been close in both of their losses, falling on a last-second field goal at Cannon Falls last week and they were within a touchdown of Triton midway through the fourth quarter in the opener. ... Coach Mike Kesler said the Eagles are focused on cleaning up a penalty issue that has hampered them in the first two games of the season. Lourdes committed six penalties for 47 yards last week after committing eight for 64 yards in the opener. ... The schedule doesn't let up much for the Eagles. They host La Crescent-Hokah next week, but follow that with games against No. 10-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Class AA No. 7 Caledonia.

Lake City notes: The Tigers opened the season with a signature victory, beating Caledonia 30-13 and snapping the Warriors' 71-game winning streak. While the Tigers have put that game behind them, they have carried over confidence gained from the victory. "Confidence breeds more confidence," coach Trevor Narum said. "Mostly, I think our kids are having fun and enjoying the process. They've got a skip in their step and a little swagger that you really need to be good at this game. They have focused on getting better every day and done a good job staying focused on the present." ... Lake City is led by senior QB Justin Wohlers, an outstanding all-around athlete who is one of the best basketball players in southeastern Minnesota. Through two games, he has passed for 389 yards and rushed for 217 (606 total yards). "I think at any level of football, especially high school, the more you have to defend the stressful that is on a defense. And, for us, I don't think it's just that you have to defend the run and the pass, but that we have multiple weapons in both the run and the pass game. We don't just have one runner or receiver a defense can key on, we have multiple guys that can stress a defense."

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: “Another great (opponent) this week. A whole different animal than Cannon Falls. ... (Lake City QB Justin) Wohlers is one of the better athletes in the area, a heck of a basketball player. He can hurt you with his legs just as much as his arm. He's physical, he'll try to run you over. He wants to take the game over and he has the guys around him, the receivers with speed. We're excited about the opportunity to go there and play them. They're undefeated and extremely confident right now — and they should be. Another week, another fun matchup. The key is, can our defensive line get pressure? We need to find a way to get home on Friday and throw off the timing with their really good athletes on the edge."

Lake City coach Trevor Narum says: “Don't let the record fool you, (Lourdes) is a very good football team. A very typical Lourdes team in that they really get off the ball well with their offensive and defensive lines. They play fast and they play physical football. And you always know that a Mike Kesler team is going to be very well coached and prepared. ... The biggest strength of our defense has been our ability to create turnovers. We were plus-6 (4 interceptions, 2 fumbles) vs. Caledonia and plus-3 against LaCrescent. That's huge! Physically, I think our defense runs really well and gets to the football. Our front seven have been playing physical, downhill football and that's been fun to watch."

