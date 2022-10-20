No. 4 Lourdes pulls away from Lake City to finish regular season 7-1

(Editor's note: This story will be updated later tonight.)

ROCHESTER — Rochester Lourdes will likely have nine days to rest until it plays its first postseason game.

Lake City will regroup and likely hit the road on Tuesday for its first playoff game.

Though the Eagles and Tigers are teams going in different directions to start the Section 1AAA high school football tournament, their regular-season marks can be all but forgotten now.

It's playoff time, and Lourdes' stellar 7-1 record goes out the window, as does Lake City's 3-5 regular-season record.

After No. 4-ranked Lourdes' 35-14 victory against the Tigers on Wednesday night at Rochester Regional Stadium, it's win-or-go-home time for the Eagles, the Tigers and every other team across the state.

Section seedings will be officially announced by Thursday, but Lourdes' victory against Lake City appears to have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA tournament. That top seed is extra-important in the seven-team section, because it's the only seed that carries a first-round bye with it.

No. 5-ranked Cannon Falls — a team Lourdes edged 24-22 last month — is likely to be the No. 2 seed in the section, with La Crescent-Hokah and Plainview-Elgin-Millville filling the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in some order. Those teams are all expected to earn home games for the section quarterfinals.

Lourdes' victory against Lake City is its seventh win in a row, all coming after a season-opening loss to Chatfield, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA, and the defending AA state champion.

As it has throughout most of the season, Lourdes' defense made the big difference against Lake City. The Eagles allow a Section 1AAA-best 17.6 points per game, and have allowed just 14.9 points per game in four victories since a wild 41-36 win at La Crescent-Hokah on Sept. 23.

The Eagles built a 21-6 halftime lead Friday on rushing touchdowns by Eli Haight (3 yards) and Caleb Akinbolu (77 yards), and a 37-yard Adam Sellner-to-Aidan Jahns pass.

Lake City answered on the final play of the first half, when QB Jaden Shones connected with Keegan Ryan from 10 yards out. Hudson Fix blocked the PAT kick attempt to give Lourdes a 15-point lead at the break.

Jahns took an end-around 29 yards on the first possession of the third quarter to extend Lourdes lead to 28-6. But the Tigers bit back, putting together a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 2-yard Aaron Lou TD run to pull within 28-14 just 54 seconds into the fourth.

The Eagles put the game away four minutes later, though, when Sellner threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Hudson Fix, making the score 35-14.