No. 4 Mayo volleyball sweeps No. 5 Century, heads to semifinals

ROCHESTER — In front of a packed crowd on their home court, No. 4 Mayo volleyball (10-2 Big Nine, 23-5 overall) swept No. 5 Century (10-2 Big Nine, 26-5 overall) to advance to the semifinals of the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Mayo started off the first set on a 5-0 run — something the team made a priority heading into the tournament. Serve issues on both sides plagued the first set, but the Panthers eventually tied it up at 11.

It wasn’t long until Mayo took back the lead and never gave it up, though Century did make it interesting after Mayo reached set point the first time, going on a 3-0 run to push the score to 24-20. Mayo still grabbed the first set, 25-20.

After securing an early lead in the second set, Mayo continued to capitalize on the Panthers defensive miscues and continued to push Century, especially middle hitters Paige Decker and Elise Jensen, out of system as often as they could.

Spartans junior Jadyn Lester showed off her speed and aggressiveness in a standout play: She sprinted to control an errant pass, put it back in play and sprinted back to the net to be part of a triple block.

Century never gave up, though. The Panthers took a timeout down three, 20-17, and proceeded to come out of the timeout and go on a 3-0 run to tie it at 20. Mayo answered with another run of its own, and took the second set by the same score as the first, 25-20.

The tone shifted at the start of the third: With their backs against the wall, the Panthers began what turned out to be the final set by scoring the first points and taking a 4-2 lead off a Decker kill.

The third was a quintessential back and forth match — Mayo tied it at 7, then the teams traded the lead multiple times and tied the set five more times.

The Spartans grabbed the lead at 23-21 and never gave it back. Mayo won the third on a roll shot from senior Hannah Hanson, 25-22, to punch their ticket to the semifinals against the winner of No. 8 John Marshall at No. 1 Northfield.

