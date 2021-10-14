No. 6 Mayo looks to keep rolling against winless Austin

No. 6 Mayo at Austin

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Mayo is 5-1 overall, 5-1 in the Big Southeast Red District; Austin is 0-6, 0-6.

Last meeting: Mayo won 52-28 on Aug. 31, 2018. The teams did not play the last two seasons.

Last game: Mayo beat New Prague 45-0. Austin lost to Mankato West 76-0.

Mayo notes: The Spartans bounced back from their first defeat in dominating fashion with an impressive victory over previously one-loss New Prague. After being stifled against top-ranked West, Mayo's high-flying offense got back on track with their playmakers finding their groove again. Noah Smith gashed the Trojans for 121 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, while quarterback Bennett Ellsworth was an efficient 12-for-15 for 208 yards passing and two touchdowns. Cayden Holcomb was on the receiving end of one those TDs as he led the receiving corps with 108 yards and eight receptions. Carter Holcomb had a 66-yard touchdown reception and finished with 82 yards on two receptions, in addition to a couple of long punt returns to put the Spartans in a favorable position. The Mayo defense continues to play well, blanking the Trojans for their second shutout of the season. Coach Donny Holcomb said he's been really pleased to see the depth the Trojans have on defense, saying it is one of the most unique groups he has had on that side of the ball: "We just have more kids that we can trust to put in those spots and they go out there with energy so I think that's pretty cool and a unique thing. You are used to having just your 11 as your No. 1." Defensive tackle Zach Scharf had the highlight of the night when he returned a fumble 35 yards for the score in the fourth quarter.

Austin notes: There isn't much to say about the Packers. They have been outscored 264-89, but do have close losses to Northfield (21-20) and Century (28-20). Running back Joseph Walker is a threat out of the Austin backfield. He scored on touchdown runs of 28 and 78 yards against Century two weeks ago.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: “We have said this throughout the season, we control what we can control. ... so it doesn't matter who we're playing if we don't come out and play well. It does not happen matter. Our focus is on us and not the other team. That does not change."

— Alex VandenHouten • Post Bulletin