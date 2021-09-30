No. 6 Mayo, No. 1 Mankato West to collide in top-10 battle

No. 6 MAYO at No. 1 MANKATO WEST

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Mayo is 4-0, West 4-0.

Last meeting: West beat Mayo 41-17 last year.

Last game: Mayo beat John Marshall 53-6. West beat Century 49-0.

Mayo notes: The Spartans kept the Addington Jug for the second in a row when they throttled John Marshall by seven touchdowns in Week 4. Once again, the combination of quarterback Bennett Ellsworth and Cayden Holcomb was a good one with the two connecting eight times for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Ellsworth finished the day with four TD passes in addition to 259 yards passing. He has thrown for the third most yards in the state with 1,013. Running back Noah Smith had three touchdowns and 138 yards rushing against the Rockets as he continues his stellar season. Smith now has 497 yards on the ground to go along with nine rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Spartans continue to improve. They have allowed just one touchdown in the past two games and of the 52 points they have allowed — 29 has come in the fourth quarter during garbage time.

Mankato West notes: Rumor has it that this is the best Mankato West team in the past two decades, which is saying something considering they have won state championships in 2008 and 2014 amongst other state runs in the past 20 years. So far the top-ranked Scarlets have looked the part, outscoring opponents 144-7 in their four games. For them, it starts in the trenches with the return of four offensive linemen from last season giving plenty of time for quarterback Zander Dittbender (14 touchdown passes) to find such weapons like 6-foot-5 receiver and North Dakota State commit Mekhi Collins (seven TDs and 19.7 YPC). The defensive front four has been impressive as well, freeing space for their buddies, specifically linebacker and Brown University commit Ryan Haley, who has 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. As a team the Scarlets have 20 sacks and over 30 tackles for loss.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: “Their execution, I mean they do a really nice job on offense and defense of running their system. There’s nothing too tricky, they’re going to be really difficult in what they do. They have great athletes. They’re well coached. ... Defensively, they’re very aggressive, those front four like to control the gaps and they’ve got a really nice linebacker (Haley), but he’s the one that’s designated to kind of roam free and make plays so we just need to and I say this every week, but we can’t give up anything or give them anything for free. We need our playmakers to make some plays, when we find open space."

West coach JJ Helget says: " The running back is fast and he can break tackles. So we need to make sure that we shore up, I mean there’s no secret to our defensive philosophy, we’re going to try and stop the run. That’s what we want to do. We want to make teams one-dimensional. We just have to make sure we get bodies to the football when they hand the ball off to that tailback. Then on the perimeter, we need to be good in our cover sets. We feel like we have athletes to match up with athletes. The two Holcomb brothers are good, obviously. Cayden has caught 30 of the 56 balls so we know that he’s a threat and he’s a favorite target. Bennett does a good job of getting the ball out to them in good spots, so we have to know where they’re at at all times. But it starts with shoring up our front."

— Alex VandenHouten • Post Bulletin