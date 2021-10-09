No. 8 Mayo bounces back with lopsided win over New Prague

The Mayo High School football team did on Friday night what good teams are supposed to do after a tough loss: Respond with a vengeance.

A week after getting stymied by top-ranked Mankato West, the Spartans offense bounced back in a big way by scoring on six of their first seven possessions and the defense continued their run of good play as Mayo treated the sold-out homecoming crowd to a 45-0 blowout victory over a tough New Prague team.

The Spartans — ranked eighth in state Class 5A — improved to 5-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Southeast Red District. New Prague falls to 4-2, 4-2.

"We wanted to come back out and show who we are," coach Donny Holcomb said. "Put the past away and learn from it. We talked about family and how everybody's here for homecoming — we got a show to put on for family. Super proud of the guys and again for Mayo high school. Super atmosphere, it's a pretty cool community."

Running back Noah Smith admitted there was a different intensity in practice this week and it was Smith that was the catalyst early on.

After being held to just 5 yards rushing on nine carries against the Scarlets, the Spartans made it a point to get him the ball involved early and often. The first three offensive plays were runs with the third one seeing Smith take a pitch off tackle 54-yards for the score less than two minutes in for the first of his three rushing touchdowns.

"The blocking was insane," said Smith, who finished with 121 yards rushing on 14 carries. "We picked it up from last week because last week we struggled a little bit just with assignments and we got it done today. We made corrections in practice and we practiced hard this week too. No more mistakes."

Smith's second touchdown came on a nine-yard scamper, three plays after Carter Holcomb's 50-yard punt return put the ball at the New Prague 20. Holcomb had another nice punt return to set up Mayo's next score, returning it 30-plus yards inside the New Prague red zone. Two plays later, quarterback Bennett Ellsworth found Carter's brother, Cayden Holcomb, for a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it 21-0 in the second quarter. It was a bounce back game for Cayden Holcomb too, as the standout receiver responded with 101 yards receiving and a touchdown on seven receptions.

"Soon as Noah gets the ball moving then suddenly all of the linebackers, safeties start creeping in trying to stop him," Cayden Holcomb said. "It opens things up for me, my brother and Spencer (Pearson) to have open field to work with."

Mayo's Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball as New Prague's Brendan Pieper (1) closes in during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

A 42-yard field goal from Mario Magnotto made it a 24-0 halftime lead before Ellsworth recorded his second touchdown pass of the night on a pretty fingertip grab from Carter Holcomb for the 66-yard score on their first drive of the third quarter. Carter Holcomb finished with two receptions for 82 yards, while Ellsworth bounced back nicely from a tough game last week by completing 12 of his 15 passes for 201 yards passing.

"We have to put him in good positions, something we didn't do last week," Donny Holcomb said. "We put him in good positions to make plays and that's what he did."

The Mayo defense collected their second shutout of the season, holding a New Prague team that was having success moving the ball this season to just 218 yards of total offense. It was that defense that also put the icing on the cake when defensive tackle Zach Scharf rumbled home on a 35-yard scoop and score late in the fourth quarter that put the Mayo sideline into a frenzy.

"We bent quite a few times, but didn't break," Donny Holcomb said. "And yeah, everyone is shocked with Zach. That was cool to see."

The Spartans will now look to make it two in a row when they travel to Austin to take on the winless Packers on Friday.

"We are a way different team than last year," Cayden Holcomb said when asked about responding to adversity. "We are so close. We got chemistry on and off the field."

Mayo's Tate Cothern (53), Noah Smith (20) and Matthew Myren (64) celebrate a touchdown by Smith during a high school football game against New Prague Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mayo 45, New Prague 0

Mayo 14 10 7 7 — 45

New Prague 0 0 0 0 — 30

First quarter

M -- Noah Smith 54 run (Mario Magnotto kick), 10:12.

M -- Smith 9 run (Magnotto kick), 5:21.

Second quarter

M -- Cayden Holcomb 15 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), 9:02.

M -- Magnotto 42 field goal (4:32).

Third quarter

M -- Carter Holcomb 66 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), 6:35.

Fourth quarter

M -- Smith 2 run (Magnotto kick), 4:41.

M -- Zach Scharf 35 fumble return, 1:21.

NP Mayo

Total net yards 218 315

Rushing yards 178 114

Passing yards 40 201

Pass att.-comp.-int. 6-14-0 12-15-0

Fumbles lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties yards 5-33 2-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mayo — Noah Smith 14-121, Bennett Ellsworth 1-(minus 9), Rudy Lozoya 1-2, LeBron See-Stadstad 2-0. New Prague — Brendan Pieper 20-91, Luke Shepard 6-minus 11, Eddie Sirek 6-37, Jack Hennen 1-27, Isaiah Anderson 7-24.

Passing

Mayo — Ellsworth 12 completions, 15 attempts, 2 touchdown for 201 yards. John Marshall — Shepard 6-13-0-0, for 40 yards.

Receiving

Mayo — Cayden Holcomb 7-101, Carter Holcomb 2-86, Tore Pappenfus 1-13, Brigg Poppe 1-8. New Prague — Pieper 4-23, Matt Friedges 2-17.

