No longer an unknown: Smith has blossomed into Mayo's go-to ball-carrier

When the final whistle blew on the abbreviated high school football season a year ago, Mayo senior running back DeMonte Simmons had a simple message for his understudy Noah Smith: Next year, it’s your time.

Simmons wasn’t the only one who felt that way. It was a sentiment shared as well by the coaching staff.

For Smith, it was a powerful message.

“They just told me this is going to be your year to do what you want,” Smith said. “You’re going to be in charge of how well you do this season and I really took that to heart."

So far, the now senior tailback has lived up to that challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith has blossomed onto the scene this season, entering tonight's game against top-ranked Mankato West having rushed for 497 yards with nine rushing touchdowns on just 59 carries thanks to a running style that features terrific speed and a physicality that often leaves would-be tacklers shaking their heads.

“The kid is so smooth, but as far as cuts go, he’s not juking or dancing,” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. “He’s just a one-cut-and-go, and then he’s got that speed that he can run away with things. We knew he had great potential and we obviously saw him do great things during the track season with his speed.”

Mayo's Noah Smith (20) carries the ball during a high school football game against John Marshall Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Mayo beat John Marshall 53-6. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

That track season saw Smith be a part of the 400-meter relay team that ran a school record time to finish third at the Class AA state meet, where he also placed sixth in the 200. Those accolades were nice, but for Smith, it also gave him the confidence he needed when it came to his talents — especially on the football field.

“Running at state, the highest competition, that really helped me a lot,” Smith said. “It did make me a lot more comfortable in myself and abilities.”

Yet still, he came into this football season as a little bit of an unknown after seeing limited touches last year behind Simmons. And especially in an offense that features standout receivers in Cayden and Carter Holcomb, as well as an impressive quarterback in Bennett Ellsworth, Smith was sort of the forgotten man when the season started. It gave him a chip on his shoulder, one that is visible every time he gets the ball.

“I’m the underdog,” Smith said. “I have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially with our line being as good as they are. … But really a lot of it is just hunger. I’m hungry to get my name out there and just show what this team is really about this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo's Brigg Poppe (21), Noah Smith (20) and Carter Holcomb (11) celebrate a touchdown scored by Smith during a high school football game against John Marshall Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Mayo beat John Marshall 53-6. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Other teams are taking notice.

“He runs hard and he’s fast,” Mankato West coach JJ Helget said. “He’s a nice complement to what they do. He just stepped in well and pretty much just replaced Simmons, in a pretty even roll. We had Simmons graded fairly high last year as a pretty dang good running back and nothing has really changed with Smith. It’s pretty much the same thing, a hard, physical and downhill runner with good speed that if he gets out in the open, he’s going to make you pay.”

Smith has made teams pay plenty this year. Of his nine touchdown runs, seven have covered more than 20 yards, with four of those going for 50 or more yards.

Smith, though, is the first to credit the Spartans' offensive line that has not only paved the way for him, but also has kept Ellsworth upright most of the season.

“They are playing insane this year, like seriously, just insane,” Smith said.

Their biggest test, however, will come tonight, when they travel to take on the top-ranked Scarlets. West has allowed just seven points all season, en route to outscoring their opponents 144-7, while their defense has 20 sacks and more than 30 tackles for loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

But West has not faced an offense like Mayo's -- one that arguably has the three fastest players on the field in the Holcomb brothers and Smith.

“We have so many playmakers on the team that we can score at really any moment,” Smith said. Any one of us could pop off at any time."

And they all know what's at stake this season: A postseason run.

"Everybody has the same mindset, we are all locked in this year," Smith said. "We’re really a different team."