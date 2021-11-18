No star, no problem as Chatfield rallies for thrilling win in Class AA semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — The Chatfield football team is more than just one standout player.

Much more.

The Gophers proved they are a stellar all-around team on Thursday as they rallied past Barnesville 22-18 in the Class AA state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The outcome may have looked bleak when standout junior quarterback Sam Backer was ejected from the game early in the third quarter after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game. Shortly after, the Gophers fumbled a punt attempt and Barnesville had a one-play scoring drive to lead 18-8.

But the Gophers, behind a staunch defense and the passing of sophomore quarterback Parker Delaney, rallied for two consecutive touchdowns and a wild victory that featured a couple of crazy plays in the fourth quarter.

"For me, all season you hear the talk 'You would not be a good team without Sam Backer.' That's all you hear and it gets old," Chatfield senior lineman Ethan Ruskell said.

"It's great to have him," Ruskell added. "He's a great player and it makes our job easier, but man does this give us a chance to prove something. It really put a chip on my shoulder. It made me want to go out there and play and prove to everyone all season (who) told us we couldn't win without him."

The Gophers went out and proved that they could indeed win without Backer.

“This was a great opportunity for the other guys to showcase their talents and they did,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said.

"We try to let everyone know what a good team we have," the coach added.

Delaney made a huge impact for the Gophers. The sophomore entered when Backer was ejected. And after Barnesville went up 18-8, Delaney tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Isaac Erding with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) makes a catch during a Class AA State Football Semifinal game against Barnesville Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Carrier caught the game-winning TD pass in the fourth quarter as Chatfield rallied to in 22-18. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

Delaney then hooked up with junior Luke Carrier on a 47-yard TD pass with just 2:26 to play. Delaney finished 7-for-17 for 175 yards and two TDs.

“He filled in a big gap today and he’s never going to forget,” Johnson said. “We’re never going to forget it.”

Delaney's biggest play, the game-winning touchdown, was on an out-and-up play that isn't even in the Chatfield playbook. Gophers coaches noticed that Barnesville defenders were jumping short routes, so they tweaked the play and it worked to perfection.

“I just threw it off my back foot,” Delaney said. “I couldn’t really see him.”

“Parker put it in a spot I could get and and I just caught it and ran for a touchdown,” Carrier said. Carrier said he almost never saw the pass coming his way.

“When Parker threw the ball and I was going for it, I lost sight with the lights and the stadium because I’m not used to that kind of lighting,” Carrier said. “I kind of kept running and I eventually saw the ball.”

Chatfield almost never had a chance to come back. Down 18-14, the Gophers fumbled earlier in the fourth quarter and Barnesville scooped up the ball and returned it to the Gophers 5. But during the return, the Barnesville player fumbled and Chatfield recovered.

"If we had gotten the ball there, I'm certain we would have scored," Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said.

Barnesville also fumbled the ball away on the kickoff after Chatfield's go-ahead touchdown. Delaney then nearly had a 48-yard TD run. He ran for 47 yards, but then fumbled at the Barnesville 1, giving the Trojans one final chance. But Eli Hopp intercepted a Barnesville pass to seal the victory.

“Resilient is the best word you can use,” Johnson said. “Not only on offense, but on defense. That’s what really kept us in it and gave us a shot to win it.”

It took a while for the Chatfield defense to adjust to the Barnesville offense, but once the Gophers settled in, they were stellar.

Barnesville (9-3) scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the game.

Quarterback Noah Krause tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to cap the first drive. He then busted loose for a 70-yard TD run on the next Barnesville possession as the Trojans bolted to a 12-0 lead.

But the Gophers held the Trojans to 223 total yards and allowed just one more touchdown, and that was on a 15-yard drive.

Chatfield’s Isaac Erding (20) Nathan Allen (60) and Carter Daniels (5) take down Barnesville’s Cameron Heng (29) during a Class AA State Football Semifinal game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

“It took us the first half to really get in a groove defensively,” Ruskell said. “But once we figure it out, we’re really going to be hard for teams to stop us because we’re a gritty group of guys who want to play and have fun.”

Chatfield (12-1), ranked seventh in the state, will play the winner of the West Central/Ashby vs. Maple River game in the Prep Bowl at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Johnson said since Backer was ejected, that he might not be able to play in the state championship game. The Gophers might be able to appeal. Both of Backer's unsportsmanlike penalties occurred when he was running the ball.

“They (officials) did not explain it to me,” Johnson said. “All I heard from guys on our sideline was they (defenders) wrapped up his leg and they wouldn’t let it go and he was trying to kick himself free.”

CHATFIELD 22, BARNESVILLE 18

Barnesville 12-0-6-0 — 18

Chatfield 0-8-6-8 — 22

First quarter

Barns — Braeden Bredman 16 pass from Noah Krause (pass failed), 6:43.

Barns — Krause 70 run (run failed), 3:32.

Second quarter

Chat — Sam Backer 3 run (Luke Carrier pass from Backer), 9:46.

Third quarter

Barns — Bredman 15 run (run failed), 10:15.

Chat — Isaac Erding 32 from Parker Delaney (pass failed), 4:29.

Fourth quarter

Chat — Luke Carrier 47 from Delaney (Drew O'Connor pass Delaney), 2:26.

TEAM STATISTICS

Barnesville — Chatfield

First downs 18 — 22

Total net yards 223 — 333

Rushes-yards 43-205 — 45-132

Passing yards 18 — 201

Comp.-att.-int. 2-7-1 — 9-28-0

Fumbles-lost 6-3— 3-2

Penalties-yds. 3-14 — 5-62

Punts-avg. 4-32.0 — 5-31.8

Time of poss. 23:16 — 23:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Barnesville — Noah Krause 10-82, John Roller 7-57, Braeden Bredman 9-36, Cameron Heng 11-22, Andrew Pederson 4-8. Chatfield — Sam Backer 16-69, Jackson Schild 7-13, Patrick Delaney 5-44, Luke Carrier 1-2, Team 3-4.

PASSING

Chatfield — Backer 2-for-11, 26 yards, Patrick Delaney 7-17, 2 TDs, 175 yards. Barnesville — Noah Krause 2-7, 1 TD, 1 interception, 18 yards.

RECEIVING

Chatfield — Luke Carrier 3-72, Cole Johnson 3-71, Isaac Erding 1-32, Drew O’Connor 1-21, Jackson Schild 1-5. Barnesville — Braeden Bredman 2-18.

