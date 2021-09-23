No surprise, K-W volleyball team looking great

The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team is 6-2, with wins over solid teams Goodhue, Lake City and Hayfield.

The only losses are to ranked teams Stewartville and Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

So it’s been a strong start for the No. 10-ranked (Class A) Knights, which is of no surprise to K-W coach Tracy Erlandson.

“We had high expectations with this group coming into the season,” said Erlandson, in her second year as K-W’s head coach and 10th year in the program overall. “This group has been playing together for a long time. They’re a very hard working and close-knit group of girls. They come out every day and work.”

They also come out every day to win, and that is only accomplished by keeping each other in check.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of three senior captains — Leah Berg, Stella Rechtzigel and Julia Dahl — lead the way for the Knights.

“They are not afraid to get in each other’s faces if someone is not working hard enough,” Erlandson said. “They get after each other. They’re very competitive.”

There is one area that Erlandson is not satisfied with, though, when it comes to her team. At least not yet. That is its propensity to verbally clam up when things aren’t going so well in a match.

“I think it’s because they want to do well, and when a second mistake happens, they shut down a bit,” Erlandson said. “That is our biggest downfall. When we communicate, it’s awesome.”

Still, as its record suggests — 6-2 — there haven’t been too many quiet times.

K-M’s Converse always ready to assist

The record would likely already be hers had COVID-19 not shrunk Kasson-Mantorville’s volleyball season a year ago.

Still, chances are good that K-M senior setter Maddie Converse will leave her school as its all-time set assists leader. She’s chasing 2016 graduate Lilly Braun, who finished with 2,626. Converse, who crossed the 2,000 assists mark in the KoMets’ first match this season, needs 443 more to catch her.

Converse could quickly grab the record if she’d string together a few more matches like the one that happened on Sept. 7. That’s when her team went to five sets before losing to Southwest Christian, the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class AA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Converse had an almost-unheard of 54 assists in that match.

“You get more assists in a match like that when you have two good teams playing,” K-M coach Adam VanOort said. “There are a lot of long rallies, and that puts hitters in good spots to make plays.”

And when someone as able as Converse is setting those hitters, kills happen in droves.

Converse has been K-M’s starting setter since she was a freshman. Now a senior, she’s never looked better. That’s come as her understanding of the game has grown exponentially.

After four years of this, the KoMets senior has seen it all.

“Maddie is a more mature setter now,” VanOort said. “She’s able to pick apart defenses better. She finds a team’s weakness, then gets us in the matchups that we want. She’s really starting to run an offense now instead of just setting good balls to hitters. She knows where we want to attack.”

Converse won’t be done setting hitters after graduating from K-M in the spring. Next year, she is taking her volleyball act to Division I Campbell University in North Carolina.

She’ll give K-M its second Division I player since VanOort started coaching KoMets volleyball in 2014. Peyton Suess is playing at Wake Forest, where she’s a junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo's Hannah Hanson, left, and Lauren Klees dive for the ball during a Section 1AAA quarterfinal volleyball match against Lakeville South on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Mayo believes it can be champ

Lauren Klees provides the Mayo volleyball team calm and cool.

Every team covets someone with those qualities. With the Spartans, the senior libero is the one.

“We’ve had Lauren since she was 10 and in our youth program,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “She’s been around a long time. When you watch as much volleyball as Lauren has (also had two older sisters play for Mayo), it makes things a lot easier.”

It also helps to have Klees’ persona.

“She is an easy-going kid,” Frederick said. “She doesn’t get too riled up about a lot of things. It looks like she is just out there having a good time.”

Klees has helped provide a steady diet of good and winning times for Mayo this season. The Spartans are 8-5 and with hopes of finishing their season as Big Nine Conference champions. They’d have to win a bunch of matches to get that done and also have enough to dethrone perennial power Northfield, which has won the league four straight years.

But with Klees cooly doing her thing, and plenty of veteran talent around her such as setter and ultra-athlete Hannah Hanson, and hitter Maria Winter and outside hitter Madison Meyer, the Spartans think they have a chance to be special.

“We think that we are as good as Northfield this season,” Frederick said. “They have a few pieces that we don’t have. We are young in the middle, but we think we’re going to get there.”

French cruising to 1,000 digs

Alison French didn’t wait around to close in on this mark.

Tonight, the Winona Cotter senior has a chance to surpass 1,000 digs for her career. She goes into the Ramblers' match against Lourdes with 981 digs.

French has been Cotter’s libero for three seasons, though last year’s schedule was shortened by COVID-19.