Non-district football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 10, 2022 09:24 AM
Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 6

FULDA — Grand Meadow got its first win of the Josh Bain era.

Bain, in his first year as head coach after replacing the legendary Gary Sloan, got the win against non-league foe Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, using some stout defense to get it done.

The Superlarks held Heron Lake-O/F to just 49 yards rushing and 109 passing. Isaac Harmening had 11 tackles for Grand Meadow and Corbin Ludemann nine. The Superlarks also finished with four sacks as a team.

“It was a good win,” Bain said. “It took some pressure off.”

Ludemann led the offense with 119 yards rushing on 20 carries, with two touchdowns. At quarterback, Gilbert was 1-for-3 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Gilbert also had two rushing touchdowns. His 67-yard TD strike was to Ludemann and happened on the first offensive play of othe game.

Neither team turned the ball over. Grand Meadow is 1-1. Heron Lake/O/F is 0-2.

Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 6

Grand Meadow 14-14-0-8 — 36
Heron Lake-Okebena/Fulda 0-0-0-6 — 6

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
