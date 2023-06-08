Northfield tops Byron to force one-game showdown for Section 1AAA baseball championship

This article will be updated with the second game later tonight, including quotes.

RED WING — Nolan Thompson tossed an eight-hitter and did not allow a run after the first inning as No. 1 seed Northfield defeated No. 3 Byron 4-1 on Wednesday to force a one-game showdown for the Section 1AAA baseball championship.

Byron (17-6) did not have a loss coming into the title game in the double-elimination section tournament. Byron beat Northfield 3-1 in the winner's bracket final game to reach the championship game.

Northfield needed two wins for the championship and the two teams were playing the one-game showdown later on Wednesday night.

Thompson struck out just two and walked one. The Raiders (19-6) turned two double plays over the final three innings, including one started by Thompson to end the game.

Byron scored its lone run in the first inning on an RBI single by Spencer Nierman.

Northfield tied the game in the bottom of the first when Austin Koep hit a run-scoring single. Northfield used its speed to produce a run in the bottom of the third. Jake Gieger had an infield hit, stole second and came all the way home on two Byron throwing errors to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Kam Kaiser hit a triple with one out in the Northfield sixth. With two outs, Jake Eschen slapped a two-run single to make the score 4-1.

Sophomore Gavin Bartel allowed just six hits for Byron but the right-hander suffered the loss. He allowed three earned runs while striking out six and walking two.

Byron was trying to win a title after falling in the section finals to Winona in 2022 and to Albert Lea in 2021.

FIRST GAME

Northfield 4, Byron 1

Byron#100#000#0#—#1#8#2

Northfield#101#002#x#—#4#6#1

No. 3 Byron: Reid Bielen 1-for-2; Tyler Fox 1-for-4; Isaiah Brennan 2-for-4, 1 R; Jake Coshenet 1-for-3; Quentin Holmes 1-for-3; Spencer Nierman 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Nick Netzke 1-for-3. Pitcher: Gavin Bartel (LP) 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

No. 1Northfield: Jake Geiger 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Spencer Mellgren 1-for-3, 1 R; Jake Eschen 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Aaron Reisetter 1-for-3; Kam Kaiser 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Austin Koep 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Nolan Thompson (WP) 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.