Not to be denied, P-E-M's Stevens is Post Bulletin Boys Basketball Player of the Year

PLAINVIEW — Aeron Stevens didn’t want his senior season to end with a sudden thud the way his junior season had.

After falling to Caledonia in triple overtime in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game in March of 2022, Plainview-Elgin-Millville made it a mission to come back better and more prepared for the 2022-23 season.

“It happened right in the locker room after that game,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said.

With the 6-foot-7 Stevens as a guiding catalyst, the Bulldogs had a stellar 2022-23 season. And for his standout play, Stevens has been named the Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“It was totally our motivation,” Stevens said of last year's section loss. “We didn’t want to have that feeling again so we just worked hard. We thought about it a lot and didn’t want it to happen again and fortunately it didn’t.”

The Bulldogs had one goal and a motto for the season: “State or bust.” The squad overcame a 3-3 start to win 23 of its next 24 games to capture the Section 1AA championship. P-E-M suffered a tough 63-61 loss to Dilworth-Glydon-Felton in the Class AA state quarterfinals and ended with a 0-2 mark at state, finishing the season 26-6.

“I’m not disappointed because it was exciting to be there,” Stevens said of the state tournament. “It was fun, but obviously it sucks to lose especially when it was a close game.”

Stevens said the most memorable part of the season was Kaiden Peters’ 3-pointer at the buzzer which lifted the Bulldogs past Lake City 58-55 in the Section 1AA title game.

Stevens and Peters gave the Bulldogs a strong 1-2 punch. But he said what made this season enjoyable was how close the players were both on and off the court. P-E-M’s top six players and eight of the top 10 were seniors.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens reacts with teammate Brady Herber after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

'We're all best friends'

“We’ve been playing together since third grade, we’re all best friends and we hang out together all of the time,” Stevens said. “So it was awesome just to be able to have that moment with them. I love the guys and I feel like our chemistry is good, too, especially off the court.”

With a state berth on the line in the Section 1AA championship game against a one-loss Lake City team, Stevens came through with a huge game. He scored 33 points while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.

“I just went out there and started playing and I tried to be super aggressive and get open looks,” Stevens said. “Sometimes the shots are just falling. I’m not really thinking out there, just playing and (staying) in the moment.”

For the season, Stevens, a forward/center, led P-E-M in scoring (23.1 points per game), rebounding (7.5), assists (5.1) and blocked shots (2.7) while shooting 60% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range.

“I think it was cool that I led the team in assists, being the biggest guy on the court,” he said. “But I didn’t really care about any personal goals, I just wanted to go to state.”

Herber told Stevens at times during the season and he needed to take over and shoot the ball more often.

Despite his star presence on the court, Herber said Stevens is very humble and was a team-first player.

“He’s an amazing player, but he’s an even better person,” Herber said. “He’s just one of the greatest guys I’ve ever been around. He’s got a great family and is well raised.”

A family of sports-playing brothers

Stevens has two brothers who play college baseball. Oldest brother, Izaak, is a junior utility player at Bethany Lutheran College. Middle brother, Luke, is a redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher at North Iowa Area Community College. Both Izaak and Luke are 6-foot-5.

When he was younger, Aeron was constantly squaring off against his brothers in everything from sports to video games.

“They were very competitive,” said Tonia Stevens, the mother of the three boys. “They didn’t cut him any slack just because he was the youngest.”

Stevens thought he gained a competitive advantage by having athletic older brothers to play against.

“They don’t care, they’ll beat the crap out of you by 20 in something,” Stevens said. “You had to toughen up a little bit or they’d leave you behind.”

Maybe it’s because he was the little brother, but Stevens is now happy to give back to youth players in the P-E-M community.

He has worked at the school's youth summer camp for several years.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville forward Aeron Stevens (12) takes a shot against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton during the Class AA state quarterfinal at Williams Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. P-E-M suffered a close 63-61 loss in the contest and would end up 0-2 at the state tournament. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“He’s so good with the younger kids,” Herber said. “They all look up to him and he takes the time to talk to them and sign autographs for them.”

Like his brothers, Stevens enjoyed playing baseball when he was younger, but he gave the sport up to concentrate on basketball. He also enjoyed football, but had to quit that sport when it was discovered he was allergic to latex, which is used in the uniform, pads and helmet.

“That was a big deal in his sports career,” Tonia Stevens said.

Fortunately for Stevens, latex in basketball gear is at a minimum and he has been able to enjoy and thrive in the sport.

Stevens will play college basketball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. At the end of the high school season, he took a weekend trip to Marshall to practice with his future teammates.

“I got to spend a day with the guys and play and work out with them,” Stevens said. “It was fun and I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Stevens also excels in the classroom. He has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is unsure what his field of study will be in college, but he is leaning towards business or finance.

