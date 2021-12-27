Now a senior, Riek looks to take leadership role for Spartans

Ever since he started playing basketball, Makuei Riek has wanted to be good at the game. And playing against older players — like his brother — was a driving force he used to make himself better.

Riek began playing basketball at a young age and he always tried to learn from the older players. Now that he is a senior at Mayo High School, Riek, a 6-foot-5 guard, is trying to set an example for the younger players.

“Just being around the game as a young kid and wanting to be better was (important),” he said. “I just wanted to compete with the guys who were older than me and get better as I went.”

And Riek Riek, his older brother, was a big influence on Makuei. The brothers were teammates two years ago when Riek Riek was a senior for the Spartans and Makui was a sophomore. They played with and against each other a lot growing up. Riek Riek, who is 6-8, now plays junior college men’s basketball at Division I Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Ill.

“We always got on the court and we were always competitive,” the younger Riek said. “Just like the environment we were in, like the YMCA, you always wanted to be the best on the court.So I think that really helped a lot.”

Makuei Riek has helped Mayo get off to a 3-1 start this season as the Spartans get set to play in the Rotary Holiday Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday at Mayo Civic Center.

“He’s got a lot of on-court leadership for sure,” first-year Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “He’s got a great understanding of the game.”

The 170-pound Riek is now his third year on the Mayo varsity, and his second year as a starter. The lanky guard has a well-rounded offensive game. Last year he led Mayo in scoring at 16.0 points per game while averaging 6.5 rebounds per contest.

“I like getting down to the glass (driving) and getting to my mid-range spots and I like shooting threes,” Riek said. “I like all aspects of the game. It’s fun being able to play at each level.”

He has worked on his game plenty both during the season and in the offseason. Riek has been working with an individual trainer for about six years.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” Riek said.

Riek believes he has improved all aspects of his game since he joined the Mayo varsity as a sophomore.

“I think it’s improved in a lot of ways,” he said. “Me being in more control … and getting chances to actually play my game.

“I wasn’t this athletic my years prior,” he added. “It was a journey getting here. At Mayo we have a great fitness staff that really helped us become the athletes we are now.”

Riek also hopes his extra work rubs off on his teammates. He saw first hand what recent standout players at Mayo did to improve their game and how to be better teammates. He is now trying to impart some of that wisdom on his current teammates.

“Seeing the guys prior, and how they lead, just taking bits and pieces from each of them and trying to craft it into what we’ve got this year,” Riek said.

Riek has been a vocal leader so far in practice for the Spartans.

“There’s not a whole lot on the court he cannot do,” Markham said. “He’s always talking. He’s talking in practice, he’s trying to coach up the players. He really talks a lot on the court, in practice.”

Riek does more than just talk, however. He has also shown the ability to score, stroking 3-pointers from the outside or driving to the basket.

“I really just like being out there and playing,” he said. “Just seeing all the work and the crafting it took to get here.”

Riek started playing AAU ball in the summer as an eighth grader. He has played for teams out of both Rochester and the Twin Cities.

In the near future, Makuei Riek hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps and play college basketball. He has been contacted by a number of colleges ranging from Division I and II to junior colleges, but he is a long way from deciding where he might play.

His senior season is in its early stages, but Riek is already thinking about a state berth.

“I really want to play at Target Center,” he said. “I really want to show my guys that it is possible. Because I definitely think we had a really, really good chance to go to Target Center my sophomore year. Seeing the steps that it took to get there, I think we can do it this year.”

Mayo never got a chance to play Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA championship game back in 2020 because COVID-19 shut down the season just prior to the game.