On to the next goal: Mayo has sights set on state run

Trailing 23-7 with about five minutes left to go until halftime against nemesis Owatonna, coach Donny Holcomb looked around the Mayo High School football team’s sideline and admittedly liked what he saw.

“Even though we were down, nobody panicked,” he said. “Everybody just kept playing hard and waiting for some things to turn around. I credit the character of the kids.”

A pair of touchdown passes from Bennett Ellsworth saw the Spartans cut their deficit to three before the half, then Jamal Beale made it 19 unanswered points with a 35-yard scoop and score on the Huskies’ opening drive after the intermission.

Senior running back Noah Smith capped a back-and-forth second half with a 31-yard score to complete the comeback and send the Spartans to their first state appearance since 1997 with a 38-33 victory. They will take on Section 4 champion Mahtomedi in a Class A state quarterfinal noon Saturday at Woodbury High School.

But for the Spartans, breaking that 24-year state drought was the expected objective and now they have their focus on the loftiest of all goals: Winning the school’s first football state title.

“We celebrated the win and then in our meeting on Monday, one of the first things I said after we reviewed the game was ‘Are you satisfied?’” Holcomb said. “They all said no. Their sights are set on the next goal.”

The Spartans (9-1) are confident heading into Saturday’s clash because of an offense that has been among the state's best this season.

They are tied for the second best scoring offense in Class AAAAA (42.3 ppg) and offer a number of different ways to beat an opponent, whether it’s through the air with Ellsworth and standout receivers Cayden Holcomb and Carter Holcomb, or on the ground with Smith, who averages more than 7 yards per carry.

Ellsworth has passed for more than 2,200 yards with 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions after a postseason that has seen him throw for 443 yards and six touchdowns with no picks in two games. His top target, Cayden Holcomb has more than 1,000 receiving yards and now has 195 career receptions, breaking Minneota’s Cary Miller’s record of 174 set from 1982-84. He produced one of the highlights of the year with a one-handed snag against Owatonna.

Mahtomedi (8-2) is allowing just 11 points per game in its last seven contests. It allowed just 21 total yards to Tartan in the Section 4AAAAA championship in a 44-6 win.

“They don’t do anything out of the ordinary,” Donny Holcomb said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of toughness on toughness and execution.”

But unlike the offense, Mayo’s defense has had some question marks attached to it. It enters the state tournament in a tie for the most points allowed per game among Class AAAAA state-bound teams with an average of 18.6. Yet, the Spartans have proven throughout the season they have been able to make plays when they need to, like they did with Beale’s scoop-and-score against Owatonna. They also only allowed 10 points in the final two-plus quarters against the Huskies.

But the Spartans have really struggled against the run, with Owatonna’s Dylan Maas being the latest example. He gashed Mayo for 290 yards on 34 attempts.

The Zephyrs are going to be formidable challengers.

They can throw it, with sophomore quarterback Charles Brandt, who had 180 yards and three touchdowns against Tartan, as well as run it, with Brandt and a number of other capable ball carriers. They have put up plenty of big numbers this season with the most notable being a 436-yard rushing performance against Simley on Oct. 15.

“They have a really nice quarterback,” Holcomb said. “They are a formation team on offense where they’re going to pound the football but at the same time, they’ll take advantage of not only the short passing game, but then take some deep shots. They’ve got a nice, tall receiver they like to throw to and a big fullback to block. They’re just a fundamentally sound team from what it looks like on film. We will have our hands full.”

But the Spartans are ready for the challenge as they aim to make this postseason run last.

“We haven’t been there for a long time, so the kids aren’t taking anything for granted,” Holcomb said. “They’re hungry. They want to keep this thing going. They realize the opportunity at hand and they’re going to go out there and give it everything they have.”