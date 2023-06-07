99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

One for the history books: Lyle/Austin Pacelli captures Section 1A title for first state tourney appearance

Isaac Nelsen was great on the mound and also had four RBIs as the A's will head to the state tournament for the first time as Lyle/Austin Pacelli.

060623- 1A Baseball Championship
Players from Lyle-Pacelli hoist the trophy after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 8:35 PM

AUSTIN — History was officially made on Tuesday at Dick Seltz Field.

Behind a solid all-around game from starter Isaac Nelsen and an offense that eventually found it's groove, the Lyle/Austin Pacelli baseball team is state-bound for the first time in program history with a 11-1, six-inning victory over Southland in the Section 1A championship at Riverdale Community College.

For L/P, which improves to 22-1 overall and will now head to the Class A state tournament set for Tuesday, June 13 in St. Cloud, it was a long time coming.

"It's been a long 12 years," coach Brock Meyer said. "We've been here before but the work these guys have put in over the past couple of years, just to build to this moment. It's pretty special when you get to see the whole journey come to fruition. I'm just so proud of them. I can't really — I'm really lost for words right now."

060623- 1A Baseball Championship
Lyle-Pacelli's Logyn Brooks (6) takes his turn kissing the trophy after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Meyer and company received a great start from Nelsen, who was unsure he would be able to pitch after popping out three ribs in his back in Saturday's 5-4 win over these same Rebels in the winner's bracket semifinal.

Yet, four chiropractic appointments later had Nelsen feeling good enough to give it a go just more than three days later.

He ended up looking more than healthy.

Letting his stellar defense work behind him, Nelsen worked around six walks and allowed just one run on one hit in four plus innings of work.

"We didn't know how long he'd be able to go but he gave it everything," Meyer said. "He had an ERA coming in like 1.2 Something so he's been doing it all year for us."

"My back was still a little tight so I knew I just had to let them put the ball in play," Nelsen said. "The defense behind me was great."

That defense was led by shortstop Mac Nelson, who was silky smooth with the leather throughout. The senior tallied eight putouts by himself on Tuesday for a L/P defense that recorded zero errors.

Nelsen also delivered at the plate as well, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to pace a L/P offense that didn't record a hit until Landon Meyer laced an RBI single in the third for a 1-0 lead.

It looked like L/P was set for more, but Southland (16-4) was able to get out of it, turning a 5-2-6 double play after the contact play was on for L/P with runners on second and third.

But still, the A's had found something that inning against Southland starter Jonas Wiste.

L/P started the fourth with a walk and a hit by pitch, before Nelsen helped his own cause with a two-run double over the rightfielder's head. He would come around to score on a Logyn Brooks run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

Nelsen would start the fifth on the mound, but was pulled after back-to-back walks to begin the inning. Southland would get on the board with an RBI single from Tyson Stevens and had runners on second and third with two outs, but Jake Truckenmiller recorded the strikeout to end the threat. Truckenmiller would pick up the save, allowing zero runs in three innings.

"We've been trying to do this and we have had teams in the past that have been close, so this just feels so good," Truckenmiller said. "We've gone through trials and this team has lost this game so many times, and we finally got over the hump."

The A's would then put the game away with a five-run fifth. Nelsen had a run-scoring single and would come around to score on a two-run error on the rightfielder.

The A's offense finished with eight hits, drew two walks and were hit by a pitch four times, and took advantage of four Southland errors.

The Athletics now head to state for the first time as Lyle/Austin Pacelli. Austin Pacelli made it once in 1983.

"I'm just proud of the overall, the all-around effort," Meyer said. "I really am."

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
