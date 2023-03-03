One for the thumb: Hochsprung backstops Lakeville South to fifth straight Section 1AA championship

ROCHESTER — One for the thumb.

It may not have been Lakeville South’s prettiest performance of the season — and its top rival had something to do with that — but it was effective and it was exactly what the Cougars needed to do.

And, in the end, their 4-1 win against rival Lakeville North on Thursday night at the Rochester Recreation Center allows South to check the box on one of its main goals it set when the season started four-plus months ago: Get back to the Class AA boys hockey state tournament for a fifth straight season.

Jack Hochsprung was stellar in goal — Cougars coach Josh Storm called him the MVP of the night — with 31 saves (17 in the final period), while Tate Pritchard, Will Kortan, Ashton Dahms and Thomas Boisjolie scored for No. 13-ranked South.

It marked the third straight season that South defeated North in the Section 1AA championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

South took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Just 12 seconds after a power play expired, Aidan Willis won a faceoff back to defenseman Ryder Patterson, who quickly fired a shot toward the net. Tate Pritchard, South’s leading goal scorer, made a perfect re-direct for the game’s first goal — his 28th of the season and his sixth point in the past four periods.

The Cougars went up 2-0 6:35 into the second period, just seconds after goalie Jack Hochsprung turned away a couple of Panthers’ shots as North buzzed in its offensive zone. South sent the puck deep into North’s end, and Jackson Ernst tracked down the puck in the corner. He sent a quick, sharp pass to the near post and Will Kortan, with his stick stretched out with just one hand on it, directed the puck up and over North goalie Carter Mayfield’s blocker for his sixth goal of the season.

North grabbed the momentum for the first time — though it was short-lived — with 1:09 remaining in the second, when Griffin Kranz’s shot on a power play bounced off the endwall right to Tyler Arneson, who one-timed it into an open net.

South responded immediately, though. Ashton Dahms, who was in the penalty box when Kranz scored, took a pass from defenseman Ty Lafferty, turned and rifled a wrist shot past Mayfield to give South a 3-1 lead after two.

North had its chances in the third, outshooting South 17-5 in the final 17 minutes, including Caden St. John hitting a post six minutes into the period and Hochsprung stopping Griffin Kranz on a 2-on-1 with 4:35 to play.

Lakeville South players, including senior Thomas Boisjolie (holding trophy) celebrate after beating Lakeville North 4-1 in the Section 1AA boys hockey championship game at the Rochester Recreation Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023. South has won five consecutive section championships. Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

But the Panthers couldn’t get a second shot past Hochsprung (31 saves) and Thomas Boisjolie sealed the Cougars’ fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament with an empty-net goal with 1:57 to play.

North’s season ends at 13-15-0.

South (21-6-1) will open play in the Class AA state tournament on Thursday, March 9. The Cougars will learn their quarterfinal game time and opponent this weekend, after all eight of the Class AA section championship games have been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTES: Lakeville split into two high schools in the 2005-06 school year. Every year since then, at least one of the two Lakeville schools, North or South, has played in the section championship. … One of the two Lakeville programs have won the section title in 13 of the past 14 seasons, the outlier being Farmington’s section championship in 2016. … North and South have played each other in 10 of the past 14 section finals. Farmington has been in the title game three times in that span (2014, 2015, 2016) and Hastings once (2020).

LAKEVILLE SOUTH 3, LAKEVILLE NORTH 1

North 0-1-0 — 1

South 1-2-0 — 3

First period — 1. LS, Tate Pritchard 28 (Ryder Patterson 7, Aidan Willis 45) 10:18. Second period — 2. LS, Will Kortan 6 (Jackson Ernst 8) 6:35. 3. LN, Tyler Arneson 16 (Griffin Kranz 11, Gavin Griffin 14) 15:51 (pp). 4. LS, Ashton Dahms 25 (Ty Lafferty 31) 16:24. Third period — 5. LS, Thomas Boisjolie 3 (Dahms 20) 15:03 (en).

Shots on goal — LN 5-10-17—32; LS 16-12-5—33. Goalies — LN, Carter Mayfield (L, 6-4-0; 28 saves-32 shots); LS, Jack Hochsprung (W, 20-6-1; 31 saves-32 shots). Power play opportunities — LN, 1-for-3; LS, 0-for-1. Penalties — LN, 4-8 minutes; LS, 6-12 minutes.