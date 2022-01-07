One last ride: Stewartville's Sackett hopes senior season results in first trip to state

Christian Sackett doesn’t exactly remember the final match of his junior season.

What the Stewartville wrestler does remember is that he won.

Despite being knocked out after an illegal takedown by St. Paul Washington Technology’s Shalen Woods, Sackett continued to wrestle, earning a 7-4 decision to advance to the third-place match in the Class AA state preliminaries 195-pound weight class. The top two finishers advanced to the state meet. The winner of the Sackett-Woods match would wrestle a true second-place match, the winner earning a state berth.

Christian Sackett

Yet, after the nasty fall, Sackett was forced to forfeit his next match — which was probably for the best.

“I got knocked out for a couple of seconds,” Sackett recalled. “I don’t remember that match. I don’t remember the rest of that day to be honest.

“Coach said, ‘We’re pulling you Christian.’ And I just kept saying, ‘I can. I can. I have to wrestle this next match.’ This is what they told me I was saying.”

Sackett was later diagnosed with a severe concussion.

It was a tough way for what was a grueling season to end, but the silver lining is that Sackett had one more year. And he wasn’t about to waste it.

“It was my junior season, I wanted to make a trip to state,” said Sackett, who has been wrestling varsity since the seventh grade. “It really fueled me for this year to work a lot harder. Early morning work, staying late after practice. Doing whatever coach asks of me. … It fuels me to get to that next step.”

According to Stewartville wrestling coach Heath Bakken, Sackett has always been a hard worker, but it has ramped up this year.

“He’s trying to train as hard as he can, because he knows what’s at stake,” Bakken said.

So far, Sackett — ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA at 220 — appears well on his way to his first state trip. He is currently 10-1, coming off a championship in the 220-pound weight class at the Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament.

His impact is felt off the mat as well.

With just three upperclassmen, Sackett’s leadership has proved vital for a young Tigers squad that has been hit hard by injuries and illnesses this season.

“He’s the guy that provides that leadership,” Bakken said. “We only have three seniors. Otherwise, (everyone) else is 10th grade or younger. We have no juniors.”

That dynamic can be tough for any team, but the Tigers aren’t having any problems with it, thanks in part to team-building exercises such as snow tubing at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.

For Sackett, along with fellow seniors Caden King and Cole Jannsen, the goal is to help prepare the underclassmen for taking a leadership role next year, when they are gone and there won’t be any seniors to fill their spots.

“The first couple of weeks, we kind of ran practice, showing the guys how to run it,” Sackett said. “Now they are running some of the stuff, making some of the choices. It’s been good. … We want them to be leaders, because they are going to lead the team next year when we're gone. So that sophomore class is going to have to be seniors as juniors.”

Those youngsters, too, will have a chance to grow up this weekend when Stewartville is participating in The Clash National Duals at the La Crosse Center. One of the more anticipated prep wrestling events, The Clash was moved from Rochester Community Technical College to La Crosse due to what event organizers called “unforeseen circumstances.”

The tournament features an impressive field that includes teams from California, Alabama, Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Illinois, Iowa as well as Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Tigers were set to take on the top seed in their bracket, Vacaville (Calif.), in the first round at 9 a.m. Friday.

“It’s a very good tournament with great competition,” Sackett said. “It’s a great opportunity to see where you are at and grow.”

It’s also an opportunity for the parents, who seem just as excited.

“When we learned about the Clash just right before the wrestling season, I called my dad and he was just off the wall, just excited," Sackett said. "He’s like, ‘What the Clash?’ He was very excited. My mom was too. They are just excited to see me face some upper level competition. That’s my dad. He really enjoys watching me wrestle and really likes me going against tougher competition.”

Sackett is hoping it’s not the last big tournament his parents get to see him wrestle the best of the best.