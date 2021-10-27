Orono makes Byron's introduction to state a rude one

EDEN PRAIRIE — That No. 1 seed, Orono?

Yikes. The Spartans are good. And on Tuesday night in Byron's first-ever state boys soccer tournament, the Bears found out just how good.

The game — for all practical purposes — was over and done by halftime. By then the clinical, fast and together Spartans led 6-0.

The Spartans rested most of their starters in the second half and settled for 6-0 being the final score.

Orono has one loss (4-2 to Breck) and one tie (1-1 with Benilde-St. Margaret's), and it's hard hard to imagine how either of those happened after getting an 80-minute look at the Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are very fast and very skilled," Byron coach Dave Bahr said. "Plus, everything is done in advance for them and every pass is accurate and handled well. Then it's one or two touches at the most and on to the next guy. Plus, on defense, their positioning was very good. When we tried to do a through ball, they were there."

Unseeded Byron entered the game on an eight-game winning streak and fresh off a 3-2 win over Austin in the Section 1AA final.

But all of that Bears momentum went nowhere against Orono, which set the tone immediately. The Spartans did that by just missing a goal barely one minute in, then making good a few seconds later with a headed goal off a rebound.

That was just the start of things. Five more first-half goals would follow, along with a few just-misses by the Spartans.

All of it made Byron's introduction to the soccer state tournament a rude one.

"I think our guys were a little bit in awe to begin the game," Bahr said. "It was kind of a deer in the headlights to begin the first half. It's tough at halftime and you look at the scoreboard and it's 6-0. But it was good that we came back in the second half, went at them and played well."

Byron began the season looking nothing like a state tournament team. The Bears went 0-3-1 in their first four games. But quickly, they found themselves. Twelve of their next 14 games turned into wins, including eight in a row heading into Tuesday's game with Orono.

But making it nine straight, even with a veteran team that boasts 12 seniors, proved to be way too much against a team like Orono, which has 16 seniors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron had a few chances to score, including one in the second half when Orono goalie Peter Nicklow tipped away a high ball that looked destined for the net.

The Orono defense rarely gives up much, just 0.7 goals per game. Tuesday, it was a bit better than that.

Simply, it was an overwhelming team that Byron ran into in its first state tournament. Even more overwhelming than the Bears had imagined.

"The fact that they are able to connect passes that they can't even see yet is what makes them so special," Byron goalie Ryan Anderson said. "They're always thinking two steps ahead, creating spaces and then connecting all of the dots."

Byron finished 12-6-1.