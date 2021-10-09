Owatonna powers past injury-depleted Rockets

OWATONNA -- Make it 18 straight John Marshall losses to Owatonna.

This one was predictable, with JM lacking depth to begin the season and recently hit with a rash of injuries.

At one point in the game, JM had a combination of eight sophomores and freshmen on the field on defense.

The result was the Rockets couldn't stand up to the Huskies up front and lost 41-0 in the Big Southeast football game. It moved suddenly surging Owatonna to 4-2 in the district and overall, while JM fell to 1-5, 1-5.

JM had a difficult time doing much of anything offensively in the first half and trailed 31-0 at intermission. It had one big play in that stretch, a 40-yard run by quarterback Darius Jordan. But he was stripped from behind at the end of the run and Owatonna recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM also had trouble fielding kickoffs in those first 24 minutes and continually started drives around its own 10-yard line. It was a recipe for disaster, with the Rockets then having one 3-and-out after the other when it had the ball, setting the Huskies up in perfect field position, time after time.

As tough as a situation as JM is in now, JM coach Kevin Kirkeby couldn't help but notice how the Huskies look improved from earlier in the season.

"That was not the same Owatonna team that I'd watched on film the last five weeks," Kirkeby said. "They played much harder."

Jordan led JM with 82 yards passing and 56 rushing.

On defense, Dominiq Price shined, with three quarterback sacks. Tate Zeller also had a sack.

Owatonna 41, John Marshall 0

John Marshall-0-0-0-0— 0

Owatonna-10-21-10-0-- 41

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM STATISTICS

JM N

Total net yards 140 na

Rushing yards 58 na

Passing yards 82 na

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 13-28-2 na

Fumbles lost 2-2 4-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

ADVERTISEMENT

Rushing

John Marshall — Troy Lee 1-(minus 1), Darius Jordan 6-56, Danny Ta 1-(minus 2), Lael Martinez 2-2, Keondre Bryan 2-1. Owatonna — No stats.

Passing

John Marshall — Jordan 13 completions, 26 attempts, 1 interception, for 82 yards; Jacob Brumm 0-2-1-0, for 0 yards. Owatonna -- No stats.

Receiving

John Marshall — Justin Jarland 3-2, Alex Kurchtk 4-28, Troy Lee 2-19, Ta 3-8, Zach Ladu 1-8, Bryant 1-16. Owatonna — No stats.