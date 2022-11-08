Owatonna quarterback's prognosis looking good after being injured Saturday against Mayo

OWATONNA — Owatonna quarterback Jacob Ginskey, who was injured and taken by ambulance after absorbing a big hit on Saturday night in his team’s Section 1AAAAA final football game with Mayo, is improving.

That is according to longtime Owatonna coach Jeff Williams.

Ginskey was going into a slide while carrying the ball just prior to the end of the first half when he was tackled by Mayo defender Logan Burger. Ginskey lay on the ground for 15 minutes afteward while being treated by medical personnel, then was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Williams said that Ginskey was conscious the entire time and never lost feelings in his extremities. He was released from the hospital later Saturday night.

“I talked to him and he was doing quite a bit better today,” Williams said of Ginskey, a junior. “It looks like all of the tests came back negative for a vertebrae neck injury. There is still a chance he has some ligament injuries so he is going to stay in a neck brace for a couple of more days. But he is doing a lot better.”

Williams has watched the collision a few times on film and holds no malice toward the Mayo tackler.

“It is unusual for a high school quarterback to go into a slide,” Williams said. “I don’t fault Logan for coming through with the hit. It was a football play. I feel bad for all of the kids involved. It’s high school kids playing a high school game. It just turned into a bad situation. I hope Logan can move past this as well. I’d hate to have this have any kind of impact moving forward.”

