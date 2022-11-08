SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Owatonna quarterback's prognosis looking good after being injured Saturday against Mayo

Owatonna junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey was injured in his team's Section 1AAAAA final game against Mayo. After laying motionless for 15 minutes and then taken to the hospital, things are looking much better for him.

Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo defense surrounds Owatonna’s Conner Grems (2) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Owatonna quarterback Jacob Ginskey, who was injured and taken by ambulance in the game, seems to be recovering well.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 07, 2022 07:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OWATONNA — Owatonna quarterback Jacob Ginskey, who was injured and taken by ambulance after absorbing a big hit on Saturday night in his team’s Section 1AAAAA final football game with Mayo, is improving.

That is according to longtime Owatonna coach Jeff Williams.

Also Read
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Prep
High School Football Focus: 6 area teams one win away from The Bank
In this week's High School Football Focus, we recap the six Section 1 championship games — only one of which offered much drama — and look ahead to this week's state quarterfinals.
November 07, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Prep
State volleyball pairings: Kasson-Mantorville, Cannon Falls No. 2 seeds, Mabel-Canton No. 3
• At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
November 06, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Prep
Mayo blitzes Owatonna, earns section championship and rematch with top-ranked West
Rees Grimsrud passed for two touchdowns and Tore Pappenfuss recorded three interceptions as Mayo rolled past Owatonna 36-7 in the Section 1AAAAA football championship game on Saturday at Mayo High School. Up next: A date in the state quarterfinals with the only team to beat Mayo this year, top-ranked Mankato West.
November 06, 2022 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch

Ginskey was going into a slide while carrying the ball just prior to the end of the first half when he was tackled by Mayo defender Logan Burger. Ginskey lay on the ground for 15 minutes afteward while being treated by medical personnel, then was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Williams said that Ginskey was conscious the entire time and never lost feelings in his extremities. He was released from the hospital later Saturday night.

“I talked to him and he was doing quite a bit better today,” Williams said of Ginskey, a junior. “It looks like all of the tests came back negative for a vertebrae neck injury. There is still a chance he has some ligament injuries so he is going to stay in a neck brace for a couple of more days. But he is doing a lot better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams has watched the collision a few times on film and holds no malice toward the Mayo tackler.

“It is unusual for a high school quarterback to go into a slide,” Williams said. “I don’t fault Logan for coming through with the hit. It was a football play. I feel bad for all of the kids involved. It’s high school kids playing a high school game. It just turned into a bad situation. I hope Logan can move past this as well. I’d hate to have this have any kind of impact moving forward.”

Related Topics: FOOTBALLOWATONNA2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS MAYO HIGH SCHOOL
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Prep
Section 1 volleyball playoff schedules, results
FIRST ROUND
November 05, 2022 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship on Nov. 5, 2022
Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7 in the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
November 05, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
MSHSL state cross country
Prep
Boys state cross country notebook: Kingsland's Hubka caps off impressive prep career with top-10 finish
In his last high school race, Hubka laid down a personal best time to collect his second consecutive all-state honor.
November 05, 2022 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State cross country
Prep
Girls state cross country notebook: All-state performances from Yotter and Majerus places Lake City fifth
The eighth-grader Yotter and the senior Majerus shouldered the load, turning in impressive performances to cap off a solid day for the Tigers. Overall, it was good day for the area.
November 05, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten