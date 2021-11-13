P-E-M bulls its way into Class AAA state semifinals

BURNSVILLE — Plainview-Elgin-Millville has been a defensive force all season long and the Bulldogs flexed their muscle again in the Class AAA state football quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Bulldogs bulled their way into the state semifinals with a resounding 37-14 win over Breck at Burnsville High School on a cold afternoon.

"You've got to enjoy these moments, that's for sure," P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said.

P-E-M limited Breck (6-5) to 190 yards, had four sacks and intercepted four passes. The Bulldogs defense did not allow a touchdown until a garbage-time score with just more than a minute to play.

"Our defense is crazy fast and just bunch of hustlers," P-E-M quarterback/linebacker Connor McGuire said. "We have a very fast D-line, very fast linebackers. Everyone's fast and very aggressive."

“The speed of our defense … the intensity and the speed that they played with was dominating,” Lamb said. “It’s pretty scary for those opposing quarterbacks and we were more physical today.”

McGuire threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jason Feils in the first half. The duo hooked up on a 23-yard scoring play to put P-E-M up 7-0 just 3:47 into the game. The pair then connected on a 39-yard score with just 1:58 left in the half to give the Bulldogs a commanding 28-7 lead. Feils finished with three catches for 71 yards.

“My quarterback, Connor, he found me and we had some really good blocks,” Feils said. “Payton Schumacher had a really good block and the line did really well. Everyone makes plays on this team and it happened to be me today.”

McGuire finished 9-for-15 passing for 158 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also scored on a short run and had an interception on defense.

“Offensively, the run was there and solid,” McGuire said. “And our passing was a little inconsistent, but we were able to get those short, medium routes and connect with those.”

Hunter Tentis rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries and two TDs for P-E-M.

"Our offensive line blocked well and gave our quarterback time for those deep routes," Lamb said. "And they blocked well for the run game, too. Hunter Tentis ran downhill, hard. I thought he was really aggressive with the ball in his hands. Playing out in the cold like this, you've got to have a bit of a run game."

Tentis scored on a 7-yard run on P-E-M's first drive of the third quarter. That made the score 34-7 and pretty much sealed the win.

“It’s awesome,” McGuire said. “Words can’t describe how happy I am for this team and community. Coming from people thinking we weren’t going to be that great. We’re showing them now.”

Martin Prieto led the charge for the P-E-M defensive line while McGuire, Kyler Lamb, Kaiden Peters and Schumacher all had interceptions.

“Martin Prieto, he is so fast,” Lamb said. “He is just explosive and faster than them. They tried to cut block him and he was through the gap before the linemen got out of their stance.”

Breck had five turnovers in the game and P-E-M had four. The Bulldogs had 297 yards on offense.

“We had a good plan and our defensive coordinator did a good job,” Feils said. “The boys were ready and we weren’t nervous.”

The Bulldogs (10-2) face Annandale at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the state semifinals.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Breck 14

Breck 0-7-0-7 — 14

P-E-M 14-14-6-3 — 37

First quarter

PEM — Jason Feils 23 pass from Connor McGuire (Glenn Schmidt kick), 8:13.

PEM — McGuire 1 run (Glenn Schmidt kick), 3:40.

Second quarter

Breck — Charlie Ryks 22 interception return (Jimmy Kock kick), 10:08.

PEM — Hunter Tentis 7 run (Schmidt kick), 6:01.

PEM — Feils 39 pass from McGuire (Schmidt kick), 1:58.

Third quarter

PEM — Tentis 3 run (bad snap), 5:39.

Fourth quarter

PEM — Schmidt 40 FG, 1:25.

Breck — Jimmy Koch 52 pass from Waziri Lawal (Koch kick), 1:07.

TEAM STATISTICS

Breck — PEM

First downs 8 — 16

Total net yards 190 — 297

Rushes-yards 15-37 — 36-139

Passing yards 153 — 158

Pass att-comp.-int. 14-25-4 — 9-16-3

Fumbles lost 2-1 — 1-1

Punts-ave 4-27.5 — 0-0

Penalties yards 7-41 — 6-43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

P-E-M — Hunter Tentis 20-101, Connor McGuire 8-25, Logan Dittrich 3-13, Kaiden Peters 1-7, Brady Herber 1-(-3), Kyler Lamb 3-(-4). Breck — Charlie Ryks 9-29, Josh Hanson 5-10, Waziri Lawal 1-(-2).

Passing

P-E-M — Connor McGuire 9 completion, 15 attempts, 2 TDs, 3 interception, 158 yards; Kyler Lamb 0-1, 0 yards. Breck — Charlie Ryks 13-22, 3 interceptions, 101 yards; Waziri Lawal 1-3, 1 TD, 1 interception, 52 yards.

Receiving

P-E-M — Jason Feils 3-71, John Evers 3-52, Kaiden Peters 1-12, Kyler Lamb 1-12, Brady Herber 1-11. Breck — Jaden Badhwa 5-40, Carter Theissen 3-34, Xander Williams 3-15, Jimmy Koch 1-52, Waziri Lawal 1-9, Alex Grant 1-3.

