P-E-M, Caledonia set for rare clash of mid-season unbeatens

Jason Herber may not quite have expected this type of season from his Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball team.

But Brad King isn’t surprised.

In fact, King, the Caledonia boys basketball coach, figured the Bulldogs were going to be one of the teams to beat in Section 1AA.

“Jason likes to make it sound like nobody knew how good they were going to be, but I knew how good they were going to be,” King said with a laugh. “No doubt about it. I put them up there right in the top three teams in the section because they have such a well-rounded basketball team out there. They have guys that can defend, guys that can score, they have size. I knew all along they were going to be a challenge for anybody to get out of the section.”

The Bulldogs are off to their best start since 2008-09 with an unblemished mark at 14-0 after a pair of impressive wins against ranked foes in Class AA's La Crescent-Hokah on Friday and Class A's New Hope Academy at the Burnsville Shootout on Saturday.

But their stiffest test comes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when P-E-M travels to Caledonia for a highly-anticipated Class AA top-10 ranked clash, and perhaps a preview of a Section 1AA playoff game to come.

There’s no doubt the Caledonia faithful will provide the postseason-type atmosphere in what is the only regular season matchup between the teams.

“It’s a really fun place to play,” Herber said. “You can’t hear yourself think in there.”

Yet, there aren’t many teams as composed as the Bulldogs.

Most of P-E-M's players were key pieces for the football team that was Class AA runner-up this past fall, a track and field team that was also Class AA runner-up and a baseball team that made it to the state tournament. It’s why this group is as poised as they come.

“All that football success just carried right over into our season,” Herber said. “We just have such leadership and chemistry this year that it's just been a joy every day to coach.

“I hope it slows down because it goes too fast.”

The Bulldogs are deep, with a rotation that sees 10 players get minutes.

And with a go-to scorer in 6-foot-6 junior Aeron Stevens surrounded by a plethora of bucket-getters and a defense that is allowing a Section 1AA-best 48.2 points per game, PEM has shown the ability to handle any situation thrown at it thus far.

It’s the reason why many around the program are thinking of a possible March run.

But to get there, it has to get through the Warriors — a theme for the past decade.

“They’re the cream of the crop,” Herber said. “We all know that. They're the team to beat. And I'm so happy for Eli (King) too, because he's such a great kid. He's back this year and doing so well. And I think a lot of that family and that program."

The Warriors — ranked No. 2 in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News — have been excellent this season.

Iowa State University commit Eli King is back and healthy after missing all of last season with a knee injury and has helped fuel the Warriors to a Section 1AA-best 78.4 points per game.

The definition of a human highlight reel, King has been pockets and throwing down nasty dunks en route to a team-best 19.6 ppg. But senior Jackson Koepke has been just as good, averaging more than 16 points per game.

Throw in the likes of Thane Meiners, Chris Pieper, Austin Meyer, Brett Schultz and Ja’shon Simpson and it becomes clear why Caledonia has an average margin of victory of more than 24 points per game.

“I'm fortunate enough to get to work with them during the summer and you can you see the progress that they make in the offseason,” King said. “You can kind of see what's coming, you're kind of hoping but again, I felt very confident with those guys to get their opportunity after the seniors that were in front who were pretty talented basketball players. That’s why this year, really going into the season with Thane and Ja’shon, Jackson, Eli, Chris Pieper and Austin Meyer, I really felt extremely comfortable.”

Coach King was initially worried about his team’s lack of height — Jackson Koepke is listed as their tallest player at 6-foot-4. But they have proven to be effective on the defensive glass, made evident with their 74-52 win over Waunakee (Wis.) at the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse, Wis., on Jan. 15. Waunakee has four players listed at 6-foot-6 or taller.

P-E-M will also be a challenge in that department. Perhaps, that's what it will come down to. Regardless, for P-E-M, it will be a good measuring stick to truly see how it stacks up.

"Tuesday will be a great test to see where we're at," Herber said. "Are we ready to play with them? Do we still got a ways to go?

“They're going to come out and try to punch you in the face and you have to be able to handle adversity, especially in their place. So it'll be a great test but really hoping it's round one of two with them.”