P-E-M, Cannon Falls meet again, this time with trip to state at stake

P-E-M vs. Cannon Falls

What: Section 1AAA championship game

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: at Rochester Regional Stadium

Records: No. 3 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8-2, No. 1 seed Cannon Falls 9-1

Last meeting: Cannon Falls defeated P-E-M 52-26 on Oct. 15 at Cannon Falls

Last game: P-E-M won at No. 2 seed Lake City, 23-7, in the section semifinals; Cannon Falls beat No. 4 seed Lourdes 50-21 in the section semifinals.

P-E-M notes: The Bulldogs are in a section championship game for a second straight season, having lost at Waseca 23-8 in last year’s section final. … P-E-M has the top scoring defense in Section 1AAA, allowing just 12.5 points per game. That’s the sixth-best mark among 53 Class AAA teams. … Coach Kevin Lamb said the Bombers’ run-heavy, misdirection offense is a challenging matchup for P-E-M. “Our defense is fortunate to have great athletes in the backfield that we can trust in coverage in most any situation, which allows us to be creative and aggressive up front with our linemen and linebackers,” Lamb said. “We have good speed and athleticism throughout our defense, and we have grown immensely in our discipline and responsibility in the past few games. Our guys up front get after the ball carriers and quarterbacks with a great trust in their teammates to cover behind them. They are pretty relentless in the attack, and it has caused great success for our team.” … P-E-M averages 28.8 points per game, the third-best mark in the section. It’s a balanced offensive attack, paced by QB Connor McGuire and RB Hunter Tentis. That duo combined for more than 280 yards of total offense in the section semifinals.

Cannon Falls notes: The Bombers are the highest-scoring team in the state in Class AAA, averaging 45.9 points per game. They are one of just two teams in Class AAA that average more than 40 points per game (Dassel-Cokato is the other, at 41.0). … The Bombers do their damage almost exclusively with their run game, though QB Colton Otto passed for two TDs against Lourdes in the section semifinals. Cannon Falls ran for 426 yards in the win. … Carson Hammel (282 yards vs. Lourdes) leads a balanced rushing attack, along with Otto, Colten Black, Jon Banks, Riley Keenan and a handful of others. … The Bombers have been solid defensively, too, allowing 21.0 points per game, though it has allowed 28.3 over the past three games -- wins against P-E-M, Lake City and Lourdes. “Defensively we have been pretty good against the run this season, but we've given up too many big plays, especially in the passing game,” coach Dan Meyers said. “Our defensive line is very good, giving us the ability to stop the run and get a pass rush. Senior Defensive ends Beau Zimmerman and Riley Keenan are experienced and playing really well, and defensive tackle Kendrick Otto is one of the best linemen in the area.”

Plainview-Elgin-Millville coach Kevin Lamb says: "Unfortunately, our team does not match up well with Cannon Falls’ offense. The way they pack the box, the size of their players, and the misdirection of their offense is a huge challenge. In a more conventional offense, we could find more ways to attack with our speed to disrupt their offense, but it is nearly impossible with this type of offense. We still need to find ways to attack, even when there are no real gaps, and we must be disciplined in our assignments, playing with great intensity and low pad level to try to slow them down. ...

“Last year was a very different experience at Waseca in the cold and wind so late in the year, yet our determination to keep battling in that game, when we were smaller and less talented, really set the tone for this season. Our seniors last year left a mark on the competitive nature of this year's seniors, and that has helped us through our challenging schedule this season and will help us again against Cannon Falls. ...

“I feel like facing the Bombers a few weeks ago is also an advantage for us. As this is the second time we will play them, we have a much better idea of the speed of the game and how they run that offense as well as how they defended against us in game seven. It is definitely a challenge to slow down their offense and keep pace with them, but having seen it first hand will give us a better opportunity to be prepared for a rematch.”

Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers says: "PEM has very good receivers and their quarterback throws very well. They have big-play potential on offense, which has been our weak spot this season. We have to limit the big plays to be successful. Their defense is very good as well, one of the best in southeast Minnesota. We will have to rely on our run game, too, as they are very good against the pass. …

“I think what our guys have learned is that the recipe for success doesn't change in the playoffs, or in championship games. We just need to continue to focus on doing our jobs with 100% effort.

“PEM and us have played many of the same teams this season, both playing a lot of tough games. I think the Chatfield game really made us focus on improving many aspects of our game, we've really been rolling since that loss.”