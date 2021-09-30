P-E-M 'D' offers tough test for reinvigorated Lourdes team

Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Lourdes

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Rochester Regional Stadium

Records: Lourdes 1-3 Southeast District, 1-3 overall; No. 8-ranked P-E-M 3-1, 3-1.

Last meeting: P-E-M defeated Lourdes 28-0 at home on Sept. 20, 2019. The teams did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last game: P-E-M suffered its first loss of the season, a narrow 13-7 setback to then No. 3-ranked (now No. 2) Lake City last Friday. Lourdes earned its first victory of the season last Friday, 49-8 at home against La Crescent-Hokah.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaden Pries (53) tackles Lake City’s Justin Wohlers (8) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

P-E-M notes: The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, in a battle of top-10 teams against Lake City. "The guys are pretty focused this week," coach Kevin Lamb said. "They were frustrated with the outcome on Friday, and are determined to make improvements and reduce the errors from our performance against Lake City. The Tigers are a good football team, very well coached. They made fewer mistakes than we did, and earned a win in a great high school football game." ... The Bulldogs' defense has been stifling this season, limiting opponents to an average of 4.7 points per game. ... P-E-M has allowed three total touchdowns this season and has shut out two of its four opponents so far. ... The Bulldogs are averaging 27.0 points per game. ... Three of P-E-M's remaining four regular-season opponents are currently below .500 (Lourdes, Pine Island, La Crescent-Hokah). The Bulldogs have one matchup remaining against a ranked opponent, that coming in Week 7, at No. 1 Cannon Falls. ... P-E-M has big-play capability on offense, too, as QB Conner McGuire passed for 360 yards in the first two games of the season. Running back Hunter Tentis has also proven to be a handful; he accounted for 187 total yards two weeks ago in a 33-0 win against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Lourdes notes: The Eagles earned their first victory of the season last week, as Seth Haight rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries. He had 254 total rushing yards in the first three games of the year. ... Haight leads the Eagles with 538 rushing yards on 54 attempts (a gaudy 9.96 yards per carry average) and seven touchdowns. ... The Eagles are looking for their first win against P-E-M since their state championship season of 2018. ... Lourdes played last week without senior starters Abe Gapinski (running back) and Matt Mahoney (offensive line). As of Tuesday it was uncertain if either or both of them will be in the lineup this week. ... Lourdes plays at Caledonia next week before closing the regular season with two games against Section 1AAA opponents, home against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Oct. 15, and at Pine Island on Oct. 20.

P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb says: “Lourdes is also very disciplined, and their option offense is difficult to defend. Our defense relies on aggressively attacking the line of scrimmage, and using our speed to confuse offenses. We will need to mix up our gap responsibilities and stay disciplined on defense, and tackle well. The Lourdes coaching staff is one of the best in this part of the state, and I know they will be ready with plans to overcome our defense and make our reads wrong with their option offense. They run plays that look the same but are blocked in so many different ways that it makes our defense susceptible to a missed assignment and a big play, both in the run and pass game. As the season moves along, they always improve so much week to week, that they are a very dangerous team in the second half of the season. They have some great team speed and are hungry for success. They are a better team than their record indicates at this point, having a very tough beginning to their schedule, and I am sure they are going to be ready for a game on their home turf.”

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "First of all, it's great to still be able to play an old rival. We lost Byron and Kasson-Mantorville a couple years ago, and now Stewartville, too. P-E-M has been a great rival for many years and (tonight) it'll be two really good programs that like to compete. Kevin (Lamb) does a fabulous job there, his kids always play hard. Their defense gets to the ball very well; they bring a lot of people from a lot of spots. They have great team speed and they're very aggressive. Their offense has a good balance and they have some talented skill guys. ... For us, it was good to get that win last week and get the bad taste out of our mouths. We're a lot better team than we were in Week 1."

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin