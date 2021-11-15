P-E-M fired up for trip to U.S. Bank Stadium: 'It’s just going to be fun'

When it comes to Class AAA football in 2021, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville team is one of the big boys.

Now the Bulldogs will get a chance to play on the same field as the big boys of the NFL.

P-E-M earned a trip to the state semifinals with a convincing 37-14 win over Breck at Burnsville High School on Saturday in state quarterfinal play.

The victory not only means the Bulldogs (10-2) keep their championship hopes alive, but they will now play at U.S Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s a dream, another dream coming true,” P-E-M quarterback/linebacker Connor McGuire said.

“Just the atmosphere, knowing pro teams (play there),” McGuire added. “Being on the same turf that Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins play on, Adam Thielen, a Minnesota boy. It’s just going to be fun.”

The state semifinals and Prep Bowl for all seven classes in Minnesota football are played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I’m so excited,” P-E-M senior wide receiver/defensive back Jason Feils said. “I think this is the second time I’ve ever been to U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s really awesome and all the boys are ready.”

The Bulldogs (10-2) face Annandale (9-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the home of the Vikings, in the state semifinals. That also means cold outdoor games are over for the season as high school teams move inside the cozy domed facility.

“It’s amazing, it’s hard to even put into words,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said. “I haven’t thought about it too much yet, but we are going to enjoy every second of it. These guys have earned it, and why not us?”

McGuire and Feils played a big part in P-E-M's quarterfinal victory. McGuire passed for 158 yards and he threw a pair of touchdown passes to Feils in the first half. McGuire also ran for a short touchdown and added one of P-E-M's four interceptions on defense.

The Bulldogs have excelled on both sides of the ball this season. The stingy defense is allowing just 13.1 points a game.

“I think it's the chemistry and the bond that we have together,” McGuire said. “It’s a really tight bond of brothers.”

Feils finished with three catches for 71 yards.

“The defense is kind of the center of our team, and the offense,” Feils said. “Honestly we do well on both ends. But the defense, we do a lot of work on that in practice.”

The winner of the P-E-M vs. Annandale game will face the winner of the Esko vs. Dassel-Cokato game for the state championship at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27.

“It’s going to be a battle, everyone up here is good,” Lamb said.

“We’re always looking to play for the championship, but being there (U.S. Bank Stadium) is pretty cool, too,” Feils said.