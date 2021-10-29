P-E-M girls break new ground as Section 1AA champions

FARIBAULT -- Plainview-Elgin-Millville made some program history here Thursday.

The Bulldogs placed just one runner in the top 10 of the Section One, Class AA girls cross country meet, as junior MollyKate Hagen placed ninth (20:38.9).

But the strength of this P-E-M team is its high-end depth. The Bulldogs had five more runners finish in the top 25 and that helped the team win a section championship and advance to state for the first time as PEM.

According to Minnesota State High School League records, Elgin-Millville qualified for the girls state meet seven times, the last in 1989. Plainview also qualified for state seven times on its own, the last in 1996.

Now, they’ll go as one program.

The Class AA girls state meet is is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

P-E-M finished with 80 points in Thursday’s section meet, good for a 17-point win over runner-up Faribault, which ran at its home course, at Alexander Park.

In addition to Hagen, P-E-M’s scoring runners included Shanae Duncan (15th, 21:12.2); Macy Wozney (17th, 21:17.8); Madilyn Simon (18th, 21:20.1); and Brooklyn Staudacher (21st, 21:28.5).

As expected, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Natasha Sortland captured the section individual championship. The junior finished the race in 18:32.0, a full 28 seconds ahead of runnner-up Ella Dufault of Waseca.

Other individuals who qualified for state include Red Wing’s Nora Hanson, Kasson-Mantorville’s Abigail Tri, Austin’s Marissa Shute and Winona’s Olivia Becker.

SECTION 1AA GIRLS

TEAM TOTALS

*1. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 80, *2. Faribault 97, 3. Waseca 99, 4. Red Wing 117, 5. Austin 128, 6. Winona 132, 7. Byron 144, 8. Kasson-Mantorville 188, 9. Stewartville 219, 10. Albert Lea 234, 11. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 264.

* -- state-meet qualifier

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 20)

*1. Natasha Sortland (ZMKW) 18:32.0, *2. Ella Dufault (Was) 19:00.0, *3. Nora Hanson (RW) 19:00.8, *4. Abigail Tri (KM) 19:26.5, *5. Marissa Shute (Aust) 20:03.5, 6. Brynn Beardsley (Fbo) 20:11.9, *7. Olivia Becker (Win) 20:30.4, 8. Callie Dufault (Was) 20:36.0, 9. MollyKate Hagen (PEM) 20:38.9, 10. Nadia Vaughn (Aust) 20:39.6, 11. Felicity Foxhoven (Fbo) 20:40.9, 12. Kiley Pollock (Win) 21:01.9, 13. Kailey Schneider (Byr) 21:06.5, 14. Cecilia Hoisington (Fbo) 21:09.5, 15. Shanae Duncan (PEM) 21:12.2, 16. Audrey Lahammer (RW) 21:15.5, 17. Macy Wozney (PEM) 21:17.8, 18. Madilyn Simon (PEM) 21:20.1, 19. Luella Jeche (Stew) 21:25.2, 20. Annika Johnson (RW) 21:25.4.

* -- state-meet qualifier

FULL SECTION 1AA RESULTS: RaceBerryJam.com