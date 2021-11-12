P-E-M looks to thrive at state after surviving tough Section 1 field

After finally getting over the hump in the section championship game, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville football team is hoping to make a run in the Class AAA state tournament.

The Bulldogs have played in the Section 1 championship game in five of the last seven years under coach Kevin Lamb. But this time P-E-M was able to win a Section 1AAA title to advance to the state tournament.

“We finally got through,” Lamb said. The third-seeded Bulldogs were battle-tested in the process as they beat No. 2-seeded Lake City and No. 1 seed Cannon Falls in the final two rounds of the section playoffs.

“Our guys are enthused and energetic,” Lamb said. “We’ve played some of the best teams in the state, twice this year. Our kids are just really confident that they can handle what’s coming at them.”

The Bulldogs (9-2) will be making their first state appearance since 2011 when they face Section 4AAA champion Breck (6-4) in the state quarterfinals at noon Saturday at Burnsville High School.

“From what I have seen so far, they are a well coached team that doesn't make a lot of mistakes,” Breck coach Jon Martin said. “They have some athletes that we are going to have to be aware of and do our best to contain them. It will be a challenge for us for sure.”

Breck, the only winning team in 2021 in a four-team section, lost four of its final five games in the regular season before winning two straight to win the section title.

P-E-M has excelled on defense this season. The Bulldogs have allowed just 13.0 points a game and they held high-scoring Cannon Falls to 18 in the section finals.

P-E-M’s defensive line is led by Martin Prieto, who has 10.5 sacks.

“He’s been really effective inside with his speed and power,” Lamb said.

Middle linebacker Victor Martinez Sosa leads the team in tackles and outside linebackers John Evers and Connor McGuire are second and third on the team in stops.

The Bulldogs defense has to brace for Breck quarterback Charlie Ryks. He has passed for 1,986 yards and 23 touchdowns and is second on the team with 463 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

“He’s a dude for them,” Lamb said. “He’s going to get most of our attention."

Breck has a trio of solid receivers in Carter Theissen (50 catches, 702 yards, nine TDs), Jaden Badhwa (35 catches, 502 yards, two TDs) and Will Walker (26 catches, 409 yards, six TDs).

“They run some of the same kind of plays we’re running,” Lamb said. “But they tend to take more deep shots than we do and they're more of a pass orientated team.”

Lamb said Breck has good team speed, but he thinks his squad matches up very well. He believes the Bulldogs will have the speed advantage on the defensive line and at linebackers.

“The perimeter guys are going to have a huge role, but the inside guys are where I think we’ll have an advantage,” Lamb said. “Hopefully we can get after the quarterback, too.”

The P-E-M secondary of cornerbacks Payton Schumacher and Kaiden Peters and safeties Jason Feils and Kyler Lamb will have to be on guard for Breck’s deep downfield passing game.

Offensively, McGuire has completed 122 of 203 passes for 1,824 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for P-E-M. He has also rushed for 297 yards and eight TDs.

Hunter Tentis has rushed for 720 yards and seven TDs while the team’s top receivers have been Schumacher (28 catches, 558 yards, nine TDs), Evers (29 catches, 390 yards, three TDs) and Feils (23 catches, 349 yards, four TDs).

The Bulldogs will look to use some quicker crossing routes as well as some wide receiver screens.

“They’re going to be a pretty aggressive defense,” Lamb said. “They’re going to bring a lot of pressure inside.”

Lamb said one place the Bulldogs might have an advantage is on special teams. Peters has returned two punts for touchdowns while Feils has a kickoff return for a TD.

"I think the key to victory will come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes and executes their game plan the best," Martin said.

Class AAA state quarterfinals

Who: Plainview-Elgin-Millville (9-2) vs. Breck (6-4).

When/Where: Noon Saturday at Burnsville High School.

Up Next: The winner advances to the Class AAA state semifinals against the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Annandale winner at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.