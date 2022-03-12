P-E-M topples depleted Lake City squad in 1AA semifinals

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

A large task may be looming, but the Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball coach Jason Herber was more than happy to live in the moment on Saturday.

Herber guided the second-seeded Bulldogs past a depleted Lake City squad 59-44 in the Section 1AA semifinals at Mayo Civic Center as P-E-M reached the section title game for the first time in a decade. The Bulldogs will face top-seeded and No. 1-state ranked Caledonia in the section finals.

"I told those guys don't even worry about Caledonia until tomorrow," Herber said. "Enjoy this because you can't take this stuff for granted."

The aggressive and physical Bulldogs were too much for No. 3 Lake City, which was playing without injured standout Justin Wohlers (knee injury) and had three other starters battling the flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M's strong guard combo of senior Peyton Schumacher and junior Kaden Peters combined to score 35 points. Schumacher had 12 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and he also played tough defense on Lake City junior Hunter Lorenson.

"Peyton's our leader, he's our quarterback on the basketball court," Herber said. "He just has a refuse-to-lose attitude. He was in attempt mode all game. He's just so good at breaking down defenses, not to mention he's one of the best defenders in the section."

Peters had a big second half when the left-hander scored 10 of his 16 points and he was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

P-E-M led 29-19 at the half and then opened the game right away at the start of the second when Connor McGurie hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 35-19 lead.

Lorenson and Jaden Shones, two raising sophomore standouts, both had 18 points for Lake City (22-5).

P-E-M is 28-1, but its lone loss was 71-43 to Caledonia (26-1) on Jan. 25. The two Three Rivers Conference teams will meet for the section championship at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Lake City 44

No. 3 LAKE CITY (44)

Hunter Lorenson 19 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Carson Matzke 3 P; Keegan Ryan 0 P, 7 R; Owen Meyers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 18 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Ryan Heise 2 P, 6 R.

No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (59)

Connor McGuire 7 P; Aeron Stevens 8 P; Peyton Schumacher 19 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 16 P 7 R, 1 3-PT; John Evers 4 P, 8 R; Braden Fenton 3 P, 1 3-PT; Baylor Hagen 2 P, 4 R.

Halftime: PEM 29, LC 19.

Free throws: LC 7-12, PEM 10-21. Field goals: LC 16-41, PEM 22-47.

Three-point goals: LC 4, PEM 5. Rebounds: LC 25, PEM 32. Turnovers: LC 10, PEM 7.

Nice passing by Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Kaden Peters converts for 43-28 lead over Lake City, 11:30 left. pic.twitter.com/Kfk0iOGpW7 — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) March 12, 2022