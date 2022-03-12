SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

P-E-M topples depleted Lake City squad in 1AA semifinals

No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated No. 3 Lake City 59-44 in 1AA boys basketball semifinal play to reach title game for first time in a decade

PEM Schumacher.jpg
Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Peyton Schumacher is greeted by coaches late in the Section 1AA semifinal game against Lake City on Saturday, March12, 2022 at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Schumacher scored 19 points to help P-E-M defeat Lake City 59-44 and reach the section title game for the firs time in a decade.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 12, 2022 04:32 PM
Share

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

A large task may be looming, but the Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball coach Jason Herber was more than happy to live in the moment on Saturday.

Herber guided the second-seeded Bulldogs past a depleted Lake City squad 59-44 in the Section 1AA semifinals at Mayo Civic Center as P-E-M reached the section title game for the first time in a decade. The Bulldogs will face top-seeded and No. 1-state ranked Caledonia in the section finals.

"I told those guys don't even worry about Caledonia until tomorrow," Herber said. "Enjoy this because you can't take this stuff for granted."

The aggressive and physical Bulldogs were too much for No. 3 Lake City, which was playing without injured standout Justin Wohlers (knee injury) and had three other starters battling the flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M's strong guard combo of senior Peyton Schumacher and junior Kaden Peters combined to score 35 points. Schumacher had 12 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and he also played tough defense on Lake City junior Hunter Lorenson.

"Peyton's our leader, he's our quarterback on the basketball court," Herber said. "He just has a refuse-to-lose attitude. He was in attempt mode all game. He's just so good at breaking down defenses, not to mention he's one of the best defenders in the section."

Peters had a big second half when the left-hander scored 10 of his 16 points and he was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

P-E-M led 29-19 at the half and then opened the game right away at the start of the second when Connor McGurie hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 35-19 lead.

Lorenson and Jaden Shones, two raising sophomore standouts, both had 18 points for Lake City (22-5).

P-E-M is 28-1, but its lone loss was 71-43 to Caledonia (26-1) on Jan. 25. The two Three Rivers Conference teams will meet for the section championship at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Lake City 44
No. 3 LAKE CITY (44)
Hunter Lorenson 19 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Carson Matzke 3 P; Keegan Ryan 0 P, 7 R; Owen Meyers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 18 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Ryan Heise 2 P, 6 R.
No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (59)
Connor McGuire 7 P; Aeron Stevens 8 P; Peyton Schumacher 19 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 16 P 7 R, 1 3-PT; John Evers 4 P, 8 R; Braden Fenton 3 P, 1 3-PT; Baylor Hagen 2 P, 4 R.
Halftime: PEM 29, LC 19.
Free throws: LC 7-12, PEM 10-21. Field goals: LC 16-41, PEM 22-47.
Three-point goals: LC 4, PEM 5. Rebounds: LC 25, PEM 32. Turnovers: LC 10, PEM 7.

Read more from Guy
caledonia warriors logo
Prep
Caledonia claims heart-stopper against L-A
No. 5 seed Lewiston-Altura had a chance to beat No. 1 ranked Caledonia in the Section 1AA boys basketball semifinals, but had a shot rim out in the final seconds.
March 12, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC women suffer heartbreaking loss in national semifinals
Owens hits late 3-pointer in the semifinal round of NJCAA National Tournament play Friday in junior college women's basketball to nip RCTC 66-63
March 11, 2022 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC coach Jason Bonde.jpg
College
RCTC women get defensive, advance to national semifinals
Kadance Sikkink scored 19 points and Ravyn Miles added 17 as RCTC won in the quarterfinal round of NJCAA National Tournament play Thursday in junior college women's basketball.
March 10, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Related Topics: 2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BOYS BASKETBALLCALEDONIALEWISTON-ALTURA
What to read next
PEM, Caledonia boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA & 1AAAA boys basketball schedule
The Section 1 boys basketball pairings for the 2022 tournaments
March 12, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Minnesota state girls basketball tournament pairings
QUARTERFINALS
March 12, 2022 02:17 PM
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Austin turns it on late to head back to state
After getting a serious scare from Stewartville, Austin asserted itself in the final 6 minutes and beat the Tigers in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship game.
March 11, 2022 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Austin Section 1AAA girls basketball championships on March 11, 2022
Austin defeated Stewartville 72-57 in a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 11, 2022 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott