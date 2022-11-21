PB 2022 All-Area Volleyball team: Old and young make honor squad a dynamic bunch

FIRST TEAM

PAIGE DECKER

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

2022 stats: 368 kills, 46 blocks, 116 digs, 42 aces.

Why she made the team: Decker is among the most athletic players in southeastern Minnesota, complete with a tremendous vertical jump. An all-around player who was named to the All-State team, Decker combines ability and production with great character. She’s humble, hard working and positive. Decker will play next year at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Rylee Nelson (7) blocks the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

RYLEE NELSON

School: Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Position: Hitter/setter

2022 stats: 310 kills, 432 assists, 346 digs, 61 blocks, 19 aces, 2,000 career assists, 1,000 career digs.

Why she made the team: An All-State selection and also the Post Bulletin’s Volleyball Player of the year, Nelson does everything well on the volleyball court and has statistics to back that up. That includes having 310 kills this season, 432 assists and 346 digs, an almost unheard of trifecta. Nelson will play volleyball at Division I Seton Hall University next year.

Mabel-Canton's Sahara Morken sets the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Hayfield on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

SAHARA MORKEN

School: Mabel-Canton

Year: Sophomore

Position: Setter

2022 stats: 1,262 assists, 95 aces, 335 digs.

Why she made the team: An athletic setter who makes great decisions setting the ball. Morken set a school record with 68 assists (in only four sets) in the Section 1A final and led her team to the state tournament. Named All-State and named to the All-State Tournament team.

Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MADISON BURR

School: Cannon Falls

Year: Junior

Position: Middle hitter

2022 stats: 468 kills, 43% on kills, 113 blocks, 31 aces.

Why she made the team: Burr was the No. 1 star on a Cannon Falls team that won its first state volleyball tournament championship. Burr is the most resounding hitter in southeastern Minnesota, with kills that echo in gymnasiums. Also has subtlety and wit to her game, able to find openings for points with finessed shots. An All-State selection for the second straight season. Brings a high level of intensity to the court.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Aryss McAdams (1) cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ARYSS MCADAMS

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: Libero

2022 stats: 560 digs (school record), 63 aces, 80 assists.

Why she made the team: McAdams was the ultimate leader on a K-M team that reached the state tournament for the second straight year and finished third overall. She set the K-M single-season record for digs with 560. McAdams was named All-State and was also named to the All-State Tournament team.

Mayo's Hannah Hanson (4) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HANNAH HANSON

School: Mayo

Year: Senior

Position: Hitter/Setter

2022 stats: 455 assists, 231 kills, 216 digs, 40 blocks, 37 aces.

Why she made the team: A terrific all-around athlete who is also a terrific all-around volleyball player. Hanson led the team in assists and was second in kills and digs. Named All-State. Will play next year at Division II Biola University in California.

SECOND TEAM

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Tessa Erlandson (3) hits the ball during a Section 1A semifinal volleyball match against Mabel-Canton in 2021 at Mayo Civic Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

TESSA ERLANDSON

School: Kenyon-Wanamingo

Year: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

2022 stats: 337 kills, 10 blocks, 25 blocks, 386 digs.

Why she made the team: Erlandson played all six rotations and starred throughout. She finished her season by being named All-State. Also an academic star (3.9 GPA), Erlandson has tremendous drive and dedication to the sport. She will play next year at UW-Stevens Point.

Byron’s Sophia Gartner (7) blocks the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

SOPHIA GARTNER

School: Byron

Year: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

2022 stats: 276 kills, 231 digs, 46 aces, 31 blocks, 17 assists.

Why she made the team: A strong leader and a powerhouse on the outside. Seemed to do her best in the biggest matches and toughest moments. Will play volleyball next year at Division II Northwest Missouri State University.

Stewartville's Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Mayo on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ARIANNA BLOHM

School: Stewartville

Year: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

2022 stats: 338 kills, 163 digs, 48 aces, 62 blocks.

Why she made the team: Blohm is an imposing 6-feet-1 and with a big swing. She was named to the All-State team and will play next year at Division I North Dakota State University.

Spring Grove’s Addyson McHugh (8) cheers after winning a point during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ADDYSON MCHUGH

School: Spring Grove

Year: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

2022 stats: 325 kills, 53 aces, 54 blocks, 206 digs.

Why she made the team: McHugh, an All-State choice, finished her high school career with more than 1,000 kills. McHugh consistently took over matches this season with her forceful offensive attacks, from all spots on the floor.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Whittney Deno (9) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

WHITTNEY DENO

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: Pin hitter

2022 stats: 334 kills, 418 digs, 34 aces, 26 blocks.

Why she made the team: Deno has tremendous on-court focus and is a true all-around player with her 334 kills and 418 digs, a rare total for any player. Helped guide K-M to its second-straight state tournament.

Chatfield’s Jaelyn LaPlante (4) goes in for a kill during a girls volleyball game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JAELYN LAPLANTE

School: Chatfield

Year: Sophomore

Position: Outside hitter

2022 stats: 341 kills, 244 digs.

Why she made the team: LaPlante has an electric style of play and her 341 kills (also best hitting percentage in the Three Rivers) and 244 digs are huge numbers. At just 5-7, she is the most effective undersized player around. Led her team to a 26-3 record, the best in school history. A six-rotation player and All-Three Rivers.

HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN

Kristen Nielsen, Jr., libero: 259 digs, 16 aces, 28 assists. . .All-Big Nine. . .The defensive glue for Austin. Peyton Manahan, Sr., outside hitter: 102 kills, 184 digs, 13 assists. . .A go-to player with a big swing.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Sierra Larson, Sr. middle hitter: 226 kills, 34 blocks, 234 digs, 24 assists. Macy Lembke, Jr., setter: 61 kills, 4 blocks, 249 digs, 587 assists. Haven Carlson, Sr., outside hitter: 147 kills, 12 blocks, 84 digs.

BYRON

Gabrielle Gartner, Sr., middle hitter: 247 kills, 199 digs, 61 blocks, 36 aces, 13 assists. . .All-State. . .Certainly the top player on this honorable-mention list. All-State for the second straight year. Strong leader who will play at Division II Northwest Missouri State University next year. Kailani Schroeder, So., setter: 563 assists, 171 digs, 63 aces, 15 kills. . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Stepped into the role of setter seamlessly. Also a fine server. Lexi Nelson, Jr., middle hitter: 160 kills, 217 digs, 42 blocks, 30 aces. . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Smart player who places the ball precisely to all areas of the court. A hard worker. Lauren Fjerstad, Jr., outside hitter: 200 kills, 184 digs, 38 aces, 16 blocks. . .All-HVL honorable mention. Strong offensive and defensive player.

CANNON FALLS

Kyra Schoenfelder, Sr., libero: 599 digs (1,023 in her career), 22 assists, 26 aces. . .All-HVL. . .The most consistent player all season for the Bombers. Really covers ground and a great server. Elleana Lind, Sr., middle hitter: 147 blocks, 155 kills. . .All-HVL. . .Team top blocker. Reads opposing setters well. Quick off the floor. Falon Hepola, Fr., setter: 1,155 assists (school record), 31 aces, 287 digs, 21 blocks. . .All-HVL. . .Never tires and able to brush off mistakes. Great instincts. Karsyn Winchell, So., outside hitter: 202 kills, 286 digs, 32 aces. . .All-State Tournament team. . .Dynamic player with a fast approach, excellent leaper and quick swing. Kallie Johnson, Jr., outside hitter: 174 kills, 158 digs, 46 blocks, 25 aces. . .Tough server and worked hard on her defensive skills. Excellent in the state tournament. Rachael Miller, Sr., middle hitter/right-side hitter: 175 kills, 46 blocks, 13 aces. . .Explosive leaper and quick off the floor. Strong blocker on a team that depended on that.

CENTURY

Megan Lund, Jr., setter: 48 aces, 771 assists, 238 digs. . .All-Big Nine. . .A starter since the eighth grade, Lund is the ultimate team player and worker. Kaitlyn Meincke, Jr., libero: 35 aces, 460 digs. . .All-Big Nine. . .Arguably the top libero in the Big Nine, Meincke flies around the back of the court. Elise Jensen, Sr., middle hitter: 38 blocks, 192 kills. . .All-Big Nine. . .Has grown into a standout player. Will play next year at Minnesota State, Mankato. Ella Zmolek, Jr., setter: 17 aces, 171 kills, 260 digs. . .All-Big Nine honorable mention. . .Constantly trying to get better and a team player.

CHATFIELD

Harper Goldsmith, Fr., setter: 691 assists, 58 aces, 74 kills, 158 digs. . .All-Three Rivers. . .Had the most assists and aces in the Three Rivers. . .Athletic and accurate. Cora Bicknese, 8th grade, libero: 364 digs, 44 aces. . .All-Three Rivers. . .Most digs in the Three Rivers, 18th in the state.

GLENVILLE-EMMONS

Rachel Heskett, Sr., setter/middle hitter: 140 kills, 33 aces, 15 blocks, 185 digs, 149 assists. . .All-Southeast honorable mention. . .A leader and intense. Lauren Heskett, Sr., hitter 103 kills, 14 aces, 9 blocks, 227 digs, 26 assists. . .Passionate player. Avery Hornberger, Jr., setter/outside hitter: 52 kills, 26 aces, 78 blocks, 155 digs, 137 assists. . .Excellent all-around volleyball abilities.

GRAND MEADOW

Isabelle Fretty, Sr., setter: 29 aces, 63 kills, 11 blocks, 264 digs, 586 assists. . .All-Southeast. Kendyl Queensland, Sr., outside hitter: 29 aces, 205 kills, 23 blocks, 274 digs. . .All-Southeast.

FILLMORE CENTRAL

Kammry Broadwater, Jr., outside hitter: 246 kills, 233 digs, 27 blocks, 32 aces. . .All-Three Rivers. . .Six-rotation player and a strong leader. . .Abigail Bothun, Sr., outside hitter: 222 kills, 246 digs, 21 blocks, 46 aces. . .All-Three Rivers honorable mention. . .Six-rotation player, gives balance to offensive attack. Kyla Hellickson, Fr., libero: 410 digs, 57 aces. . .All-Three Rivers. . .Starter since eighth grade. Great anticipation and effort. Alyssa Britton, Jr., middle hitter: 202 kills, 55 blocks, 35 aces. . .All-Three Rivers. . .Versatile and able to run a number of attacks.

GOODHUE

Tori Miller, Sr., outside hitter: 225 kills, 14 assists, 234 digs, 33 aces. . .All-HVL. . .Played all six rotations and has a powerful swing. Excellent defender, too. Elisabeth Gadient, Jr., setter/right-side hitter: 207 kills, 325 assists, 255 digs, 6 blocks, 26 aces. . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Smart and ran a great offense.

HAYFIELD

Reese Bauman, Sr., middle hitter: 327 kills, 58 blocks, 110 digs. . .All-Gopher and team MVP. . .A constant threat offensively and defensively. Sydney Risius, Sr., setter: 54 kills, 24 aces, 13 blocks, 202 digs, 735 sets (more than 1,000 for her career). . .All-Gopher. . .Smart, sneaky setter. Haeven Skjervem, Sr., outside hitter: 104 kills, 23 aces, 12 blocks, 208 digs. . .All-Gopher. . .Broke her leg on Oct. 4 or would have had bigger stats. Ava Carney, Sr., Libero: 15 aces, 473 digs, 31 assists. . .All-Gopher honorable mention. . .Extremely scrappy. Natalie Beaver, Jr., middle hitter: 153 kills, 35 blocks, 33 digs. . .Uses her length to get multiple touches. Jenna Klocke, Jr., outside hitter: 116 kills, 34 aces, 316 digs. . .Athletic and also team’s second-best defender.

HOUSTON

Syndney Torgerson, Sr., middle hitter/outside hitter: 213 kills, 199 digs, 32 blocks, 31 aces. . .All-Southeast, academic All-State, team MVP.

JOHN MARSHALL

Addyson Timpane, Jr., outside hitter: All-Big Nine honorable mention. . .An aggressive swing. Kaelyn Johnson, Jr., libero: Excellent at keeping hard-hit balls in play.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Ella Babcock, Sr., pin hitter: 325 kills, 183 digs, 40 aces, 23 blocks. . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Presence in the huddle and on the court is superb. An extremely hard worker who put up big numbers. Abby Distad, Jr., setter: 979 assists, 36 kills, 256 digs. . .All-HVL. . .Plays with great energy and encouragement. Ellie Ask, Jr., right-side hitter: 281 kills, 135 digs, 8 blocks. . . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Rare numbers with nearly 300 kills and 150 digs as a right-side hitter. Sophia Sutton, Sr., middle blocker: 98 kills, 19 aces, 45 blocks, 21 digs. . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Team leader in blocks and a high hitting percentage (.196).

KENYON-WANAMINGO

Josh Quam, Sr., outside hitter: 210 kills, 14 block assists, 268 digs. . .Second-team All-Gopher. . .4.0 GPA. . .Hard worker and versatile.

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH

Kinlee Grattan, Jr., setter: 229 assists, 146 digs, 21 kills. . .All-Three Rivers. . .Excellent court awareness and leader on and off the court. Abbi Ernster, So., outside hitter: 98 kills, 9 blocks, 70 digs, 8 aces. . .All-Three Rivers honorable mention. . .Has a calmness on the court and is encouraging to teammates.

LANESBORO

Kaci Ruen, Sr., middle hitter: 289 kills, 49 aces, 214 digs, 58 blocks. . .All-Southeast. Jessie Schreiber, Sr., middle hitter: 189 kills. . .All-Southeast. Jensyn Storhoff, Fr., setter/outside hitter: 81 kills, 188 assists, 274 digs. . .All-Southeast. Ellie Howard, Fr., libero: 210 digs. Claire Keasling, Jr., outside hitter: 368 assists, 122 digs, 28 kills.

LEROY-OSTRANDER

Jordan Runde, Sr., outside hitter: 270 kills, 279 digs, 12 blocks, 51 aces. . .All-Southeast. . .Three-year starter, all-around player who attacks from front or back rows with power. Jenna Olson, Jr., setter: 597 assists, 23 aces, 23 aces, 146 digs, 9 kills. . .All-Southeast. . .Great setter with loads of athleticism and accuracy, able to set the ball from all parts of the court. Benita Nolt, So., middle hitter: 220 kills, 255 digs, 48 aces, 58 blocks. . .All-Southeast. . .All-around player, never comes off the floor.

LOURDES

Lindsey Rossow, Sr., outside hitter: 199 kills, 224 digs, 38 aces. . .All-HVL. . .A great passer and powerful hitter.

MABEL-CANTON

Kinley Soiney, Fr., middle hitter: 441 kills (third all-time at M-C), 102 blocks. . .All-Southeast, All-State Tournament team. . .School record 38 kills in Section 1A final (in four sets). An athletic and confident freshman. Sophie Morken, Sr., outside hitter: 211 kills, 435 digs, 69 aces. . .All-Southeast. . .Limited by a bone bruise on her knee. Great ball control. Saijal Slafter, So., middle hitter: 356 kills, 36 aces, 53 blocks. . .All-Southeast. . .Undersized for a middle but still has a huge impact. Rarely gets blocked.

MAYO

Madison Meyer, Sr., outside hitter: 253 kills, 175 digs, 46 aces, 19 blocks. . .All-Big Nine. . .Intense player, leader and Mayo’s No. 1 hitter. Jadyn Lester, Jr., setter: 370 assists, 170 digs, 170 kills, 52 aces, 31 blocks. . .All-Big Nine. . .Can compete with anyone. Scores points in a variety of ways and never quits. Maria Winter, Sr., outside hitter: 117 kills, 141 digs, 265 aces, 13 blocks. . .All-Big Nine. . .Missed a number of matches with illness, but still put up huge numbers. Super consistent player. Ava Miller, Jr., middle blocker: 158 kills, 71 blocks, 33 digs, 11 aces. . .All-Big Nine. . .Turned into an elite blocker and has a strong offensive game. Alexa Carlstrom, Jr., libero: 321 digs, 26 aces. . .All-Big Nine honorable mention. . .New starter at libero who caught on a hurry. Great on serve/receive.

PINE ISLAND

Reese Koenen, Jr., middle blocker: 197 kills, 61 blocks, 105 digs, 20 aces, 113 assists. . .All-HVL. . .Great competitor, pushes her teammates to perform.

RED WING

Kennedy Knopp, Sr., outside hitter/libero: 309 digs, 237 kills, 57 aces, 30 assists, 13 blocks. . .All-Big Nine. . .Constantly relied on to make big plays. Excellent volleyball IQ and passion. Taylor Shelstad, Jr., setter: 662 assists, 159 digs, 22 aces, 28 kills, 22 blocks. . .All-Big Nine honorable mention. . .Team leader, athletic.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Kaylee Ruberg, Sr., outside hitter: 937 career kills. . .All-Three Rivers. . .A natural athlete. Isabelle Kahoun, Sr., setter: 1,710 career assists. . .All-Three Rivers. . .A smart setter, always going against the flow of the defense. Tayler Helgemoe, Jr., middle hitter: All-Three Rivers. . .An excellent blocker. Hannah Ronnenberg, Sr., right-side hitter: All-Three Rivers honorable mention. . .Super consistent and can play any position.

SOUTHLAND

Katelyn McCabe, Jr., outside hitter: 98 kills, 28 aces, 229 digs, 7 blocks, 81 digs

SPRING GROVE

Maggie Lile, Sr., libero: 384 digs, 62 aces, 91 assists, 20 kills. . .All-Southeast Conference. . .High volleyball IQ. Court awareness and defensive skills set her apart.

STEWARTVILLE

Arianna Blohm, Sr., middle hitter: 338 kills, 163 digs, 48 aces, 62 blocks. . .All-State. . .Blohm is a great hitter with a big swing. She will play at Division I North Dakota State University next season. Hannah Martinson, Sr., libero: 435 digs, 93% on serves. . .Excellent defender and great in serve/receive. Kept the Tigers in system.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Lola Wanger, Sr., libero: 457 digs, 30 aces, 104 assists. . .All-HVL. . .A tenacious defender who led Z-M’s back row.