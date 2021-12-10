PB All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year: Cannon Falls' Winchell born to lead, succeed

Bossy? No.

But a leader, a director and a master motivator? Yes, Cannon Falls’ All-State volleyball setter Jaci Winchell personified all of those things this season.

Actually, Winchell — the 2021 Post Bulletin All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year — has personified them for as long as Cannon Falls teammate Halle Hustad can remember.

RELATED:

• Cannon Falls has the entire package and a new goal

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides being an athletic star and the best setter that Cannon Falls has ever had, she is a born leader.

“Yes, she’s been like this forever, since Day One,” Hustad said. “She’s never led in a negative way; she always stays positive. But she’s always known what it takes to lead us, for us to take that next step.”

That “next step” this season was one that Winchell, Hustad and all of the Cannon Falls players and coaches had longed for the last bunch of years.

It was to get to a place that Bombers volleyball had never gone before.

Sure enough, in Winchell’s senior season, her fourth as a starting setter, it happened. Cannon Falls lifted itself into the state tournament.

It did so while finishing with a 28-7 record, a top-five state ranking almost the entire season, a rare regular-season win over powerhouse Kasson-Mantorville — a team that reached the Class AAA state championship match — and all kinds of great performances from Winchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-7 senior finished the season with 1,116 set assists, 223 digs, 29 blocks and 79 kills. She also finished with a Cannon Falls career record 2,598 set assists and by being named to the All-State and All-State Tournament teams.

“Our team chemistry was really good this year; we connected better than ever,” Winchell said. “On the floor, I made sure that everyone was positive and communicated. I always wanted to be bringing my energy and making sure that we went after every ball.”

Leader of the pack

To say that Winchell deserved all of the credit for that leap into the state tournament would be inaccurate. After all, it takes six players working in unison for success.

But to say that Winchell was the orchestrator of this team, the best collection that Cannon Falls has ever had, would be right-on.

Jaci Winchell

“There were just so many things that Jaci did for our team,” Cannon Falls coach Melissa Huseth said. “It’s not just her athleticism. It’s that she was also a fantastic leader. This is a girl who can juggle a lot of things.”

Huseth is referring to Winchell being a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball and track and field), a member of the Cannon Falls choir, an honor student, an editor and writer for her school newspaper, a church peer minister, and on and on.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when it came to volleyball and playing for this Cannon Falls team, there was more juggling by Winchell. She made plays (those 1,116 set assists and 223 digs sticking out most), she pushed her teammates to make plays, and she never stopped pushing herself.

“Jaci didn’t need a coach to push her,” Huseth said. “And she pushed her teammates because she knew that she and the rest of the seniors had a chance to do something special this season. She knew that for them to achieve their goals, they had to do it together. She was our leader in the weight room, our leader doing speed workouts and drills. She just gave 100% all the time. Jaci was the first born in her family, and with that took on responsibility. She’s always been more mature than most.”

Winchell is also more driven than most. Getting the utmost from herself and being the best version of herself — it’s her constant pursuit.

“I take pride in my academics, and I always want to be one of the best athletes and people that I can be,” Winchell said.

The personification of a coach’s and teammate’s dream?

Yes, for sure.

“I really respect Jaci, not only as an athlete, but as a young lady,” Huseth said. “She’s just one of those kids who is the real deal.”