PB Game Of The Week: Big test on the way for Blossoms

Without hesitating, Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel says, "This will be our toughest test so far. It's going to be a battle."

Gimbel is referring to Friday's home game with St. Clair/Loyola. The Spartans enter 3-1 and with a lethal and balanced offensive attack.

"They've got lots of weapons that we're concerned about," Gimbel said.

The one concerning Gimbel most is Mason Ward, the Spartans' quarterback. In four games, Ward has thrown for 372 yards and rushed for 126 yards.

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

• High School Football Focus: Mayo-Mankato West matchup highly anticipated in southern Minnesota

• High School Football Focus: Quarterbacks putting on a show

Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart understands Gimbel's trepidation. On given nights, his quarterback is a handful.

"When Mason is on, he's as good as anyone around here," Bosshart said. "He throws well and he runs well. When things are clicking, he's great."

As concerned as Gimbel is about St. Clair/Loyola, the feeling is mutual — and then some — when it comes to Bosshar't worries about Blooming Prairie.

That makes sense. After all, Blooming Prairie is just two seasons removed from being state champions, it's unbeaten (4-0) and ranked No. 1 in Class AA.

And speaking of lethal, it's tough to find any quarterback any scarier than Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson. Kittelson has it all and does it all. He's already passed for 893 yards and rushed for 193.

Here's a closer look at Friday's matchup:

ADVERTISEMENT

PB GAME OF THE WEEK

ST. CLAIR/LOYOLA at BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: St. Clair/Loyola is 3-1 in the Mid-Southeast District and overall. Blooming Prairie is 4-0 in the Mid-Southeast District and overall.

Last game: Blooming Prairie beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 47-0. St. Clair/Loyola beat NRHEG 14-13.

St. Clair/Loyola notes: St. Clair/Loyola has just one loss this season, that coming against 3-1 Class A team Mayer Lutheran, 33-8. The Spartans willed their way to a 14-13 win last week against NRHEG. . .St. Clair/Loyola has a balanced offense. In four games, it's rushed for 675 yards and passed for 484 yards. Quarterback Mason Ward, who's also a fast and good runner, has completed 18 of 29 passing attempts, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Leading rusher is Brandon Meng (71 carries, 365 yards). St. Clair/Loyola's defense has struggled some against the pass, allowing 127 yards passing yards per game.

Blooming Prairie notes: Since the start of the season, the Blossoms have been the team to beat in Class AA, with a No. 1 ranking all year. They've done little to dissuade the voters. They are outscoring their opponents by an average of 45-10. That includes their likely best performance coming last week in a 47-0 demolition of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Wide receiver Colin Jordison had four of the best catches that Blossoms coach Chad Gimbel had ever seen at the high school level. Jordison finished with 177 yards receiving, a 96-yard TD catch mixed in. Blooming Prairie continues to have arguably the best passing attack around, led by quarterback Drew Kittelson. Kittelson has already thrown for 893 yards, with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Blooming Prairie's defense has been solid, but Gimbel is hoping it can solve its nagging problems on third down, with teams converting more than he'd wish.

St. Clair/Loyola coach Dustin Bosshart: "Blooming Prairie is always so well coached and very disciplined. Plus, they're very physical and athletic. You name it with them, we're concerned about it. We have so much respect for them. . .We hope to manage the line of scrimmage and put them on their heels. If we can do that and create turnovers, we'll be in pretty decent shape."

Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel says: "This will be our toughest test so far. It's going to be a battle. They've got lots of weapons that we're concerned about and their line is big and physical. . .I feel like each week, we're getting better. I thought our focus in our last game was a lot better. We got off to a good start and defensively we were lights out. We were good in all three phases of the game. . .Drew Kittelson has come in and done what we expected of him. He's been a great leader and he plays with such poise and confidence. And then he spreads the ball around. He's what we'd envisioned and then some."