PB GAME OF THE WEEK: Cannon Falls bites back at P-E-M, avenges section title-game loss

ELGIN — The sting still lingers for Cannon Falls.

A year later, the Bombers still haven’t forgotten the pain of their Section 1AAA title-game loss. A year later, they still haven’t forgotten the Plainview-Elgin-Millville team that dealt them that crushing defeat. Perhaps they never will.

That’s what fueled their efforts on Friday night.

“We came into this game with revenge on our mind,” Cannon Falls senior quarterback Colton Otto said. “It was a sore spot for a long time after that loss.”

The Bombers did indeed secure the revenge they were seeking, as a seven-man rushing attack led the way to a rain-soaked 24-18 victory over the defending state runner-up Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously everybody remembers that game last year, but like I’ve said before, this is a new group of kids,” Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers said. “We lost a lot of great players to graduation last year. So it’s a new year, and really we’re just focused on getting better and better every week so that when playoffs come around we’re as good as we can be.”

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Hunter Tentis (13) is taken down by Cannon Falls’ Jack Meyers (14) during a Southeast District football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Friday’s game was in large part determined by a sequence of 13 plays late in the first half, the same sequence that brought Cannon Falls into halftime with a 18-0 lead.

That sequence started when Cannon Falls was leading 12-0 with just more than four minutes to play in the second quarter. The Bombers committed the game’s first and only turnover, as senior Jonathan Banks fumbled a second-down attempt and P-E-M junior Kaden Pries recovered.

The next six plays were also positive for the Bulldogs, as two big plays in particular produced their best field position of the first half, at the Cannon Falls 9-yard line. But on the ensuing first-and-goal attempt (Play 8 in the 13-play sequence) senior Hunter Tentis fumbled possession back to the Bombers with 41 seconds on the clock.

Cannon Falls took the rest from there, covering 92 yards with the final five plays of the half, the last of which saw senior Colton Otto hit wide-open junior Dylan Banks for a 19-yard touchdown to close out the second quarter and complete a two-score swing for the visiting Bombers.

If the Bulldogs had punched in that late first-half touchdown, they would have started the third quarter on offense with a chance to tie the game. Instead, it became a two-score swing and a three-score deficit to start the second half.

A lesser team may have given up at that point. P-E-M didn’t.

“I think in the first half we played with great effort and emotion, but the technical side wasn’t there, and the discipline in our schemes wasn’t there,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said. “But I’m really proud with the way they responded after halftime and came back and play a solid second half against a hell of a football team.

“I just think our guys were a little more focused on the details in the second half. They were executing what we had coached them to do all week. We didn’t really make any big adjustments. We just called for them to play the way that we’d coached them, and they stepped up and responded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That response was felt on the scoreboard eventually.

With 7:42 to play in the third quarter, senior quarterback Kyler Lamb opened the scoring for P-E-M with a big contribution on special teams. Lamb lined up as the holder for a 21-yard field-goal attempt, but a muffed exchange at the snap resulted in a broken play. Lamb then recovered the loose ball and scrambled toward the home sideline before finding classmate Nicholas Wozney for an improvised 4-yard touchdown pass.

Minutes later, it was a one-score game. Following the Wozney score, the Cannon Falls offense was immediately stymied with a three-and-out near midfield, which then set the stage for P-E-M senior Kaiden Peters, who received the ensuing punt and returned it 57 yards to the house to make it 18-12.

Game on.

“With good games between good teams like this, we like it to come down to one possession, right? Because then we know that it’s been a battle,” Kevin Lamb said. “But again, our guys could have folded, and I think a lot of teams would have folded against a high-powered team like Cannon Falls and the physicality that they came with.

“We play great football in southeast Minnesota, but these guys are about the most physical we see. And so for us to match that, we need to know what that’s like, so that’s a big takeaway for us.”

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) tackles Cannon Falls’ Logan Anderson-Rosebear (24) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In the end, both sides added one more touchdown.

The Bombers responded to Peters’ touchdown on the very next kickoff, also in return fashion, as Banks recovered the kick at the 8-yard line before housing a 92-yard touchdown to reclaim a two-score lead for Cannon Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M then responded immediately with perhaps its best drive of the night, a 12-play journey that culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run for Tentis with just over 10 minutes to play.

Otto opened the scoring on the Bombers’ second play from scrimmage, scampering through the middle untouched en route to a 69-yard touchdown run. On the Bombers’ next drive, it was Logan Anderson-Rosebear — who finished with a game-high 114 rushing yards on just seven carries — finding the end zone with a 39-yard score to make it 12-0.

Neither team converted a successful point-after try or two-point conversion.

CANNON FALLS 24, P-E-M 18

CP 12 6 6 0 — 24

PEM 0 0 12 6 — 18

First quarter

CF — Colton Otto 69 run (run failed), 11:21.

CF — Logan Anderson-Rosebear 39 run (run failed), 1:37.

Second quarter

CF — Dylan Banks 19 pass from Otto (run failed), 0:00.

Third quarter

PEM — Nicholas Wozney 4 pass from Kyler Lamb (run failed), 7:12.

PEM — Kaiden Peters 57 punt return (kick failed), 5:09.

CF — Dylan Banks 92 kick return (pass failed), 4:51.

Fourth quarter

PEM — Hunter Tentis 1 run (kick failed), 10:05.

RUSHING: CF — Anderson-Rosebear 7-114, Otto 8-93, Derrick Bechtoldt 8-67, Jon Banks 6-44, Kal Anderson 6-14, Sam Shepersky 3-6, Colten Black 1-4; PEM — Tentis 22-97, Lamb 13-63, Alex Hinrichs 1-7, Peters 1-4.

PASSING: CP — Otto 2-3-1-36; PEM — Lamb 6-13-1-66.

RECEIVING: CP — Dylan Banks 1-19, Jack Meyers 1-17; PEM — Quenten Lundeen 1-26, Tentis 1-17, Brady Herber 2-13, Peters 1-6, Wozney 1-4.