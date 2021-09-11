PB Game Of The Week: Goodhue produces a big-time bounce-back against 10th-ranked Lewiston-Altura

GOODHUE — For a fleeting moment, it seemed like déjà vu.

Last season, the Goodhue football team suffered a 40-point loss to Lewiston-Altura.

On Friday, it took just two plays for the 10th-ranked Cardinals to jump ahead of the Wildcats with a big-play touchdown.

Was it about to happen again?

Not if Will Opsahl had anything to say about it.

Goodhue’s junior quarterback was on fire Friday night, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing as the Wildcats stayed perfect in their inaugural campaign at the Class AA level. Junior wide receiver Adam Poncelet accounted for 122 of those receiving yards along with a touchdown, and Goodhue toppled the Cardinals 28-14.

“Against Lewiston last year, we lost by like 40 points, so bouncing back this year feels great,” Opsahl said. “I think we’ll just use this as a confidence builder for the rest of the season.”

Opsahl kept the Wildcats’ offensive moving all night, completing at least three receptions to four different receivers.

He also benefitted from a dedicated Goodhue running game. Senior running back Ethan Matthees accounted for all but two of his team-high 59 rushing yards in the second half, as the Wildcats (2-0) averaged nearly five yards per carry as a team.

Lewiston-Altura's Collin Bonow (5) catches a pass as Goodhue's Tyson Christensen (9) defends during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Goodhue. Goodhue beat Lewiston-Altura 28-14. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We’ve just had more time to be around each other and just build great chemistry,” Opsahl said. “We’ve just been a more disciplined team this year; that’s everyone, from top to bottom on the roster. We’ve just been working well with each other, and it’s been great.”

The aforementioned early L-A touchdown arrived with the legs senior Collin Bonow, who turned his first carry of the night into a 55-yard scoring run. Bonow later added a second rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals (1-1) didn’t score after that.

“They did a real nice job,” L-A coach Brent Olson said of Goodhue. “They’re real strong up front and at the linebacker position, and they’ve got some nice athletes on the back end. They did a good job of stopping some of the things that we do well.”

Determined not to falter, the Wildcats responded to Bonow’s opening-drive score with an immediate answer of their own, as Opsahl found Adam Poncelet for a 69-yard score just 63 seconds later. Poncelet made a pair of defenders miss on his way to the end zone.

Next came Goodhue’s first lead. Thanks to a lost fumble, the Cardinals’ second of three first-half turnovers, junior running back Malakye Parker found paydirt with a 46-yard touchdown run.

Goodhue's Carson Roschen (10) carries the ball as Lewiston-Altura's Garrett Bonow (11) closes in during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Goodhue. Goodhue beat Lewiston-Altura 28-14. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

With the score later leveled by Bonow’s second score a minute into the second quarter, both teams’ offenses stalled.

Goodhue at one point drove inside the L-A 5-yard line, but the drive stalled with a bad snap, resulting in a failed 20-yard field goal attempt. The Cardinals then fumbled a special-teams snap of their own four minutes later, this time on a punt, but the Wildcats gave it right back with yet another lost fumble three plays later.

The Cardinals’ offense continued to sputter in the second half. So did their special teams.

L-A's first possession of the third-quarter produced a quick three-and-out. On the following punt attempt, the snap sailed over the head of senior Jackson Koverman and resulted in a recovery for the Wildcats at the L-A 3-yard line. On the very next play, senior Maddox O’Reilly plunged in for a 3-yard touchdown to give Goodhue its second, and final lead.

“In this league, and then especially when you enter Section 1AA, it’s just so tough from top to bottom. And we know what we got into, but it is what it is. We’re happy about tonight,” Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said. “I’m just proud of our guys, just going out and competing.”

Opsahl and the Wildcats iced the game in the fourth quarter with a dagger of a drive. Taking over at their own 15-yard line, the Wildcats marched 14 plays down the field, spanning 85 yards in 8 minutes, 35 seconds to secure a game-clinching touchdown.

Goodhue is on the road next week at St. Charles, while the Cardinals travel to La Crescent.

Goodhue's Malakye Parker (33) is brought down by Lewiston-Altura's Alexander Perez (65) during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Goodhue. Goodhue beat Lewiston-Altura 28-14. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

GOODHUE 28, LEWISTON-ALTURA 14

Lewiston-Altura 7-7-0-0—14

Goodhue 14-0-7-7—28

First Quarter

LA — Collin Bonow 55 run (Kyle Fredrickson kick). 11:02

GOOD — Adam Poncelet 69 pass from Will Opsahl (Kason Bigalk kick). 9:59

GOOD — Malakye Parker 46 run (Bigalk kick). 4:24

Second Quarter

LA — Bonow 20 run (Fredrickson kick). 11:02

Third Quarter

GOOD — Maddox O'Reilly 3 run (Bigalk kick). 3:38

Fourth Quarter

GOOD — Tyson Christensen 4 pass from Opsahl (Bigalk kick). 4:40

TEAM TOTALS

L-A — GOOD

First Downs 10 — 20

Total Net Yards 267 — 407

Rushes-Yards 32-179 — 34-159

Passing Yards 88 — 248

Comp.-att.-int. 4-9-1 — 18-30-1

Fumbles-lost 3-2 — 1-1

Penalties-Yds. 8-65 — 5-50

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing

L-A: Collin Bonow 5-119, 2 TDs. Good: Ethan Matthees 9-59; Malakye Parker 10-50, 1 TD; Maddox O'Reilly 10-30, 1.

Passing

L-A: Caleb Mueller 4 comp.-9 att.-1 int., 88 yards. Good: Will Opsahl 18 comp.-30 att.-1 int., 248 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving

L-A: Collin Bonow 2-48; Cole Kreidermacher 1-35. Good: Adam Poncelet 5-122, 1 TD; Makae O'Reilly 5-57; Dylan Schafer 5-51; Tyson Christensen 3-18, 1 TD.