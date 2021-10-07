PB Game Of The Week: Top-five teams Stewartville, K-M renew their rivalry

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Or in the case of old rivals Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville football teams, it will simply make them want to win all the more. Expect emotions to run high Friday night when they meet for the first time in three years, in Stewartville.

Not only is it near neighbors getting together again for bragging rights, but it's two of the top Class AAAA teams in the state. Unbeaten Stewartville (5-0) is ranked fourth, 4-1 Kasson-Mantorville fifth.

"This is the toughest test we'll have had yet," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. "The rivalry with us and Kasson-Mantorville dates back for a long while. But since we've not played them since 2018, both squads will be amped up to play."

K-M coach Joel Swanson says the rivalry has remained in full boil even as the football teams have waited to reconnect. He's witnessed it, with the schools having never stopped matching up in every other sport.

"Oh yeah, we still feel the rivalry," Swanson said. "We've also scrimmaged them two of the last three years. The rivalry is definitely still there."

That it's teams as talented and productive as these two makes it can't-miss stuff all by itself. Both possess explosive offenses, though they get their points in different ways. Stewartville is balanced, with an ability to be prolific on the ground or through the air (Eli Klavetter has already thrown for 1,041 yards). K-M is mostly a running team, but a very good one that is led by option quarterback Matthew Donovan. The elusive senior rushed for 226 yards in a thrilling comeback win over formidable Faribault last week.

Here’s a look at Friday's matchup:

Quarterback Matthew Donovan and his Kasson-Mantorville football team take on host team Stewartville on Friday. Stewartville is ranked fourth in Class AAAA, Kasson-Mantorville fifth. Contributed file photo / Jerry Olson

PB GAME OF THE WEEK

KASSON-MANTORVILLE at STEWARTVILLE

Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: No. 5-ranked Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 Big Southeast District, 4-1 overall; No. 4-ranked Stewartville 5-0, 5-0.

Last meeting: Kasson-Mantorville beat Stewartville 42-14 in 2018.

Last game: K-M beat Faribault 42-41. Stewartville beat Red Wing 42-0.

Kasson-Mantorville notes: The KoMets posted a comeback win against Faribault last Friday in what was arguably the most dramatic and thrilling football contest in school history. Twice, K-M trailed by 13 points, but won anyway. It was a big night for option quarterback Matthew Donovan, with 226 yards rushing on 16 carries, with four TD runs. That included the game winner, a 73-yard sprint in the fourth quarter. ... K-M is outscoring its foes by an average of 33-21. Its lone loss was to Mankato East, 14-7. ... This marks the first time since 2018 that K-M has played Stewartville. ... K-M's defense is somewhat in question after allowing Faribault 470 yards of offense. The KoMets' offense had a whopping 520 yards.

Stewartville notes: Stewartville is hitting a high point, not only playing its best football of the year but also mostly returning to health. Tigers coach Garrett Mueller says this is the healthiest his team has been since the season started. . .Stewartville has gotten fantastic play from quarterback Eli Klavetter. The senior threw for 231 yards and three TDs in the Tigers' romp over Red Wing. In five games, he has 1,041 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. ... Stewartville has been seriously tested twice this season. It beat Faribault 35-26 and Byron 28-20. The Tigers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 42-13.

K-M coach Joel Swanson says: “Stewartville has a pretty impressive offense, averaging over 40 points per game. That's a pretty solid ball club. Our guys have to focus on doing their job and not get distracted by all of the motions and shifts that Stewartville does. We’re a team that's learning on the run. We have to keep improving. The thing that impressed me about our team in the Faribault game is that we didn't quit despite being down 13 points in the fourth quarter. The kids kept battling. That was a great high school game."

Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller says: “This will be our toughest test yet. That’s true because of the rivalry and how good Kasson-Mantorville is. Going against (K-M's) offense, we're going to have to be disciplined on defense. Their offense is explosive and tough to stop. They have a lot of explosive athletes. Their quarterback (Matthew Donovan) and their fullback (Anthony Moe-Tucker) are going to draw a lot of attention. We'll need to do that to slow them down."

