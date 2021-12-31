PB Sports Person of the Year: Lamb cemented status as one of state's best in battle with Hermantown's Plante

Nick Worden didn’t need long to figure out he was going to have to adjust his game plan.

His Dodge County boys hockey team led state power Hermantown 3-0 after the first period of a Class A state quarterfinal game at Xcel Energy Center on March 30.

Hermantown’s lineup was depleted, with all but three of its varsity regulars sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. But the Hawks still had their heart-and-soul, sophomore forward Zam Plante.

And facing a three-goal deficit after 17 minutes, Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews made a significant adjustment. He moved Plante back to defense and told him to attach himself to the hip of Dodge County’s star forward and the state’s leading goal-scorer, Brody Lamb.

“I just remember that Zam never came off the ice,” Worden said with a laugh. “I was thinking, ‘I don’t think I can take Brody off the ice, either, and let’s see who wins.’”

Zam Plante

It wasn’t easy — Dodge County held off Plante and a late push by Hermantown’s lineup of mostly JV players for a 7-3 win, getting two late goals to stretch the lead in a game that had become uncomfortably close for the Wildcats.

The two stars put on a battle for the ages. Rarely does a hockey game at any level turn into a one-on-one matchup, but this one did. Plante played more than 41 minutes of the 51-minute game — an unheard of amount of ice time for any hockey player — and nearly willed his team to victory.

“It had the feeling, it was much more of a basketball matchup,” Andrews said. “It was Michael vs. Magic, where one guy on each team could determine everything.”

Plante, a Minnesota Duluth commit who is projected as a second- or third-round pick in this summer’s NHL Draft, scored one of his team’s goals against Dodge County and set up the two others, showing off his dynamic playmaking ability.

Andrews tried his best to get Plante rests, aside from the television timeouts, but Plante refused to come off the ice.

Hermantown's Zam Plante (27) puts a shot on goal against Dodge County's Isaac Dale (31) during a Class A boys hockey state quarterfinal game at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. File photo / Forum News Service

“The compete in that kid (Plante), I was floored,” said Brody Lamb’s dad, Jeff, a Mayo High School graduate who played Division I college hockey at the University of Denver. “Throw that on top of the skill and pedigree he has. I was super impressed. And I thought it was really cool how at the end of the game, he and Brody kind of put their arms around each other and chatted a bit. That’s what Minnesota high school hockey is about to me.

“It was really unfortunate that Zam didn’t have his varsity teammates around him, but it says so much about him and those JV kids who played. He was wearing ‘Hermantown’ on his jersey and playing for them. He’s not a very big kidn, but you won’t find anyone with a bigger heart.”

Brody Lamb was in the same mindset as Plante during the game: He didn’t want to come off the ice.

The University of Minnesota commit, fourth-round draft pick of the New York Rangers, and 2021 Post Bulletin Sports Person of the Year, was on the ice for more than half the game, doing his best to attempt to keep Plante — the son of eight-year NHL veteran Derek Plante — in check. Lamb finished with a remarkable six goals, including two in the final 90 seconds to seal the victory.

“Talking to Zam after the game, he’s a great kid,” Lamb said. “We competed hard and then were buddies after the game again.

“He’s a great player and obviously made it hard on me to create offense and make plays, but other than that, after the game we were just buddies again. We had a good talk after the game.”

Lamb scored twice in a 33-second span early in the first period to put the Wildcats up for good. Cooper Jacobson added a goal late in the first to make it 3-0. That’s when Andrews made the move, putting Plante on defense.

“It was two-fold,” the Hawks’ coach said. “We needed to make sure Zam was on the ice as much as possible — we couldn’t not have him on the ice when Brody was out there — and putting Zam on the back end allowed him to pick his spots to try to generate offense.

“Having Zam out there allowed him to keep himself between Brody and the net, and Zam did a great job with it.”

Lamb and Hermantown’s Cameron Pietrusa traded second-period goals, then Lamb scored again early in the third to make it 5-1. But Plante set up Sam Swenson seven minutes into the third for a power-play goal, then Plante scored an even-strength goal with 3:01 to play to make it a 5-3 game.

But with the Hawks’ goalie pulled — and Plante pushing through exhaustion — Lamb scored an empty-net goal, then drove to the net for one more with a minute to go to seal the victory.

Dodge County forward Brody Lamb (7) hits Gentry Academy's Connor Brown during the Class A boys hockey state championship game on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Jason Wachter / Forum Communications)

“Brody is super-heady, he finds space and has unbelievable natural goal-scoring ability,” Andrews said. “You can tell he’s a student of the game. He’s been a rink rat his whole life. Scoring is a hard thing to teach. Some kids have it, some don’t. He has it.

“If Brody has time and space, he’s going to score. Anytime there’s a loose puck, he’s going to score. That’s what we saw on video and our original game plan was to not let him have the puck.”

Like Lamb, Plante left the ice that day in late March worn out, and with a great deal of respect for his opposing star player.

“I knew he was a very good player, leading the state in scoring,” Plante said of Lamb, who finished last season with 52 goals and 87 points in 24 games. “He knows how to score. He’s really strong on his stick and you just never know … he can shoot it from anywhere.

“After the first period (of the state quarterfinal game), the coaches just wanted me to play as much as possible and don’t let him score.”

Though the score didn’t end up in Hermantown’s favor that day, Plante looks back at that game and his battle with Lamb with fond memories.

“There’s a lot of respect there; we both went hard that day,” Plante said. “We both felt like we played the game the right way. He has a lot of skill and is hard on his stick. He plays the game the right way and has that great scoring touch.”

Lamb’s friends and teammates say that win against Hermantown is a game they’ll never forget, watching him battle with Plante for 51 minutes.

“That’s another thing about Brody,” said current Dodge County senior Gavin Giesler, who played hockey with Lamb from their initial days in the Wildcats’ youth program, “A lot of the team wasn’t playing our best hockey that day to start, but Brody just kicked it into another gear.

“That says a lot about him and what kind of player he is. He always will give it 100 percent, no matter what it is, if we’re down, if we’re up. He’s just relentless with the puck and always wants to score.”