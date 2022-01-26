People-person Hasleiet a track-and-field Hall of Famer

Verdon Hasleiet knew what he wanted.

He also knew how to get it without smothering his Elgin-Millville boys and girls cross country and track-and-field athletes with constant requests.

It all worked.

Hasleiet was one of the top coaches in both those sports of his era, having directed Elgin-Millville teams from 1973 until 1997. In 1995, he was voted into the Minnesota State Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame. On Friday, he made it into the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame.

In November, Hasleiet died at the age of 78 after a nine-year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. But his memory lives on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad was the one who inspired me,” said the oldest of Verdon’s three children, Brian Hasleiet, a state 800-meters champion under his father’s direction in 1987 at Elgin-Millville. “He pushed me in a way that wasn’t pushy. He pushed the entire team as a whole. When I got to be in the 10th grade, he told one of our cross country captains, Jeff Kitzman, that if we wanted to get to the next level as a team that Jeff had to get the guys together and run every day.”

Verdon, who has two sons and one daughter, left it at that, deftly putting it in Kitzman's hands.

And yes, Verdon’s pushing tactic — without being pushy — got it done once again.

“The kids on the team were willing to go above and beyond to make him proud,” Brian said. “That summer going into my 10th-grade year, my teammates and I ended up running together seven days per week. It took us from a good team to an entirely new level. Once we saw the value of that, we took it from there.”

That Elgin-Millville cross country team went on to finish second at state the fall of Brian’s sophomore year (1984). The Watchmen followed that up with state championship seasons the next two years.

Countless championships

In track and field, the Elgin-Millville boys finished second in 1986 under Verdon’s direction, won it all in 1987 and were runner-ups in 1988. Hasleiet, a physical education and health teacher at E-M, wound up coaching 15 individual Minnesota State High School League track and field state champions. That included Donovan Bergstrom, one of the top middle-distance runners ever out of Minnesota. He went on to win an NCAA Division I national championship in the steeplechase at the University of Wisconsin.

In 1981, Hasleiet directed four Elgin-Millville state track and field champions in the 800 and 1,600 meters combined. Ed Hanson won the 800 and Scott Fenske the 1,600 in the boys races. Lori Phipps won the 800 and Tammy Fenske the 1,600 in the girls races.

In Bergstrom, Hasleiet had a superstar who, for three straight seasons, swept the 1,600 and 3,200 at the state track and field meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as competitive as Hasleiet was and as much as he appreciated championships, it wasn’t his No. 1 inspiration in coaching.

A native of Peterson who graduated from and was a competitive runner at Winona State University, Hasleiet was a people person first and foremost. It’s what kept him in the coaching and teaching profession so long. This is the same guy who his wife of 53 years, Renee, said would delay trips home from the grocery store after having struck up long conversations with strangers. She’d ask him on the trip home who’d he been talking to and he’d respond with, “I don’t know!”

He cared about and was interested in everybody.

“When I think of my dad, I think of someone who was dedicated and someone who cared about people,” Brian said. “He cared about every single athlete he ever coached. It didn’t matter if you were a state champion or someone who never scored a point for his team. He cared about you and your life; he showed genuine interest in it. He got as much back from his athletes as they got from him.”

Renee agrees. It was the relationships that kept him in coaching for so long.

“Those teams were like a big family to him,” she said. “He really enjoyed the kids.”