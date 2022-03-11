Perfect Hayfield girls are headed to state

There remains just one unbeaten girls basketball team in Minnesota.

That is Hayfield, now 31-0.

The Vikings kept things perfect one more time on Thursday, Hayfield beating No. 3 seed Grand Meadow 65-41 in the Section 1A championship at Mayo Civic Arena.

It pushed Hayfield into the state tournament for the first time since 2008

That final score suggests that the Vikings had a breezy time of it. Well, they didn't.

After building an eight-point halftime lead and then pushing it to 14 points 3 minutes into the second half, Grand Meadow made a stirring run.

By the 12-minute mark, the Superlarks had it trimmed all the way to 41-39.

Enter a Vikings mindset that has not wavered all season. They know they are good and this was no time to start questioning themselves.

"We are unbeaten for a reason," said Hayfield senior forward Aine Stasko, who had one of her best scoring games of the season with 21 points, burying five crucial 3-pointers along the way to soften up the Superlarks' defense. Four of those came in the first half.

"All of us trust each other," Stasko said. "We've been playing together for a long time. We knew if we kept our cool and just kept playing, that we'd be fine."

Hayfield celebrates from the sidelines in the last few seconds of a Section 1A championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41, advancing it to state. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kristen Watson is one of the top defensive players in southeastern Minnesota. Quick of hand and foot, the 5-4 sophomore is known for being a basketball thief.

Watson lived up to that reputation again Thursday and picked the perfect time to get her act into high gear. She got started right after four straight points by Grand Meadow's River Landers had made it a two-point game, 6 minutes into the second half.

Watson had a steal, then another one, both times dashing in for layups. And on Grand Meadow's next possession, she did it again, forcing a Superlarks turnover.

Watson had struggled to begin the night, the 20-point-per game scorer unable to find her shot. But she did find Stasko continually for hers. And then, of course, she completely turned the game in her team's favor just into that second half.

That teetering two-point lead soon ballooned and never stopped growing. After Stasko buried her fifth 3-pointer of the game, Hayfield led 50-39. And it never had a worry again the rest of the night.

"I had been frustrated early," Watson admitted. "But we were doing good (early), so I was just glad (about that). But things started to click for me in the second half. I went to work and just tried to take over the game. I just feel like my defense (gets me) points, off of those steals."

Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling, whose Vikings also got 15 points from sophomore forward Natalie Beaver, left Mayo Civic

Arena proud of his team. That's been how it's gone all season. Tough not to like what you've seen when your team is 31-0 and headed to the state tournament.

"I push them hard in practices, just so they'd be ready for challenges like this one," Krekling said. "I'm not OK with them just being OK. I want them to be great. I'm really proud of them."

Grand Meadow, which finished 23-7, was led by Kendyl Queensland's 10 points.

Hayfield 65, Grand Meadow 41

GRAND MEADOW (41)

McKenna Hendrickson 2 P; Lauren Queensland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Cotten 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 10 P; River Landers 9 P; Lexy Foster 8 P.

HAYFIELD (65)

Kristen Watson 17 P; Chelsea Christopherson 9 P; Sydney Risius 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aine Stasko 21 P, 5 3-PT; Natalie Beaver 15 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: HAY 31, GM 23.

Free throws: GM 5-5, HAY12-12.

Three-point goals: GM 2, HAY 8.

