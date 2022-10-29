Peters powers PEM to dramatic section semifinal win against Lourdes

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated later with statistics and comments from players and coaches.)

ROCHESTER — Kaiden Peters touched the football twice in the final 1 minute, 23 seconds.

Both times, he did exactly what his Plainview-Elgin-Millville football team needed him to do.

After Rochester Lourdes scored with 1:23 left, Peters, the Bulldogs dynamic playmaker, returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards to the Lourdes 22-yard line.

Four plays later, Peters found some open space in the Lourdes defense and hauled in a 7-yard dart from sophomore QB Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left for the game-winning points in the Bulldogs’ dramatic 17-14 victory.

The win lifts the fourth-seeded Bulldogs into Friday’s 7 p.m. section championship game, a rematch for them against second-seeded Cannon Falls, which ran to a 67-33 win against La Crescent-Hokah in Saturday’s other section semifinal.

Lourdes had one last shot to win the game, but Adam Sellner’s pass to the end zone from the PEM 45 was just out of the reach of Aidan Jahns.

The top-seeded Eagles finish the season 7-2, their only setbacks coming in their first game (a loss to Class AA power Chatfield) and the last (the loss to PEM).

